WNC Afield: South Fork Trail a welcome change of pace

When we think of our hiking adventure, we often remember the outing as it took place once we reached the trailhead. I would like to offer an alternative: Try to include the entire day or door-to-door as your frame of reference.
When my wife and I hike, I look forward to our time together while we are headed to the trail. That travel time allows us to discuss projects we might want to tackle, places we want to visit, and a myriad of other subjects.
When we travel with our hiking buddies, we catch up on the local gossip…I mean current events. We have time to discuss important social issues like, who looks like they may have gained a few pounds or who is buying sushi over at Ingles. There is something about raw fish eaters that makes me uncomfortable. It’s good to keep track of them.
I’m explaining all of this to justify why I am offering a trail that takes about an hour-and-a-half of travel time and only a couple of hours to walk.
One last thing in my defense: Sometimes, you can let the trail dictate the restaurant and sometimes you pick your eating spot and find a trail close to it. Either way, food is involved.
I hiked this trail with the same crew that finished the Mount Mitchell trail last week. We all needed a break from climbing and a chance to lightly exercise sore ankles and knees. So, if you if you just need a break and an excuse to get out to walk, talk and eat, give this one a try.
South Fork Catawba Trail
Difficulty: Easy. I think you will find this to be the easiest trail we have shared this year.
Shoes: Any shoe that works for a dirt trail. The entire route is along a riverbank. It is a soft dirt trail and subject to weather conditions like rain.
Time: If you allow about 2.5 hours on the trail, that will give you time to admire the views of the river as you comfortably complete your trip.
Distance: We logged almost 5 miles. We changed the route at the end and hiked to the parking lot of a local sports outfitter which added a little distance.
Safety: Just remember to keep a safe distance from the other hikers. Life on the trail is still relaxed but no one is offended when you stand further away than the old norms dictated.
No horses on the trail. There is plenty of room to see oncoming bikers and time for them to call out when they see you. We met a few but nothing to worry about.
We found no restrooms at either end. There are restaurants and gas stations close by. You might be able to use the restrooms at the sports store, but I wouldn’t count on it.
Courtesy: We met quit a few hikers. Many had their dogs, but all were on a leash. The trail is very clean, so it looks like everyone is being responsible for their pets.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take Interstate 40 east to U.S. 321 south. That’s the exit just before you reach Hickory. Stay on U.S. 321 toward Gastonia. As you reach Gastonia, follow the signs to take the entrance ramp on the left that will get to Interstate 85 going to Charlotte.
Once you are headed east on I-85, look for exit number 23 on the right. Take the exit up and then left over the freeway. You will be on Power Drive.
After you cross the freeway, you will be on Power/Saxony Drive. In a very short distance, look for the right turn on River View Drive. Follow this road until you are headed through a quiet neighborhood and downhill until the road ends. Turn right. You will see the trail entrance and on-street parking.
THE TRAIL:
The trail entrance is well marked. There is an obvious marker that identifies this as a section The Carolina Thread Trail. That trail system includes over 300 miles of hiking and walking opportunities. My research indicates that most of the system consists of greenway and level dirt trails.
From the first step, the soft dirt trail underfoot is very comfortable. It starts as an almost perfectly level trail. As hikers in WNC we all know that the uphill is coming. Relax. This is about as rigorous as it gets.
As you wander, almost stroll, under the canopy, the views are somewhat limited but interesting. Off to the left, the Catawba River runs very close to the trail. You can get close enough to get photos up and down the river. When we hiked, the river was brown from previous days of rain. Even with the muddy color, kayakers were in abundance.
The trail is extremely easy to follow. Along with the occasional Carolina Thread Trail markers, the wide, well-worn path will keep you on course.
At about 1 mile from the start, there is an interesting resting place. It is part of the ruins of an old stone bridge. As the story goes, during the Civil War, Union soldiers were sent to burn down a mill that was supplying cloth to the Confederacy. Because of an old relationship between the mill superintendent and the leader of the Union troops, the Union officer was convinced to burn the bridge and leave the mill untouched. The bridge was burned but the stone ruins remain as an interesting stopping place along the trail.
Follow the trail from here to the end. In less than a mile, another interesting sight comes into view. High above you is the South Fork Catawba River Bridge. Always good for a photo, this still-working railroad trestle carries trains daily. If you time it right, the photo will get better.
From here the trail leads you under another bridge. This is the river crossing for Interstate 85. Go under the bridge and continue on the worn trail that will take you up and into the parking lot of a local kayak outfitter. This is not the actual end of the trail as it is shown on you trail app, but it is the natural finish to the hike. It will add about .6 miles to your trip, out and back.
When you get to the outfitter parking area, check to see if the store is open. They have a few snacks and drinks. Rest may not be necessary. It is such an easy trip. So, head back on the same trail.
On the way back we spotted a sign that designated the area as the location where General Charles Cornwallis, who was the commander of British forces during the Revolutionary War, amassed his troops after his defeat at Cowpens in South Carolina.
I love to find history in the little places. Nothing major happened but it is likely that someone’s life was forever changed at one or both of these locations along this trail. Troops from two different wars, almost a hundred years apart, walked in this same valley and at the very least watched this same river roll along.
If you decide to give this one a try, take some time to think about those who went before. Man, if the Earth could talk.