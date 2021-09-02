WNC Afield: South Fork Trail a welcome change of pace

As you wander, almost stroll, under the canopy, the views are somewhat limited but interesting. Off to the left, the Catawba River runs very close to the trail. You can get close enough to get photos up and down the river. When we hiked, the river was brown from previous days of rain. Even with the muddy color, kayakers were in abundance.

The trail is extremely easy to follow. Along with the occasional Carolina Thread Trail markers, the wide, well-worn path will keep you on course.

At about 1 mile from the start, there is an interesting resting place. It is part of the ruins of an old stone bridge. As the story goes, during the Civil War, Union soldiers were sent to burn down a mill that was supplying cloth to the Confederacy. Because of an old relationship between the mill superintendent and the leader of the Union troops, the Union officer was convinced to burn the bridge and leave the mill untouched. The bridge was burned but the stone ruins remain as an interesting stopping place along the trail.

Follow the trail from here to the end. In less than a mile, another interesting sight comes into view. High above you is the South Fork Catawba River Bridge. Always good for a photo, this still-working railroad trestle carries trains daily. If you time it right, the photo will get better.