WNC Afield: Somewhere over the Rainbow (Trail)

The trail is pretty straight with no switchbacks. Stay with it to the top of the hill. When you reach the top there will be a trail to the right and one on the left. Take the left and head downhill.

Very soon, the footing in the rocks and roots gets pretty difficult. Just be aware of your steps as you continue to head down the rather steep, narrow trail.

This trail levels a bit in a small saddle but there is a surprise for you if this is your first time. Ahead is a two- or three-story solid rock outcropping. There is no way around it, and the way back is the narrow path you just finished.

The only way home is to climb the rock with a little hand-over-hand, and then cross the top so you can scoot down the other side. The top of the rock, Lookout Mountain, will give you some tremendous views. Take a break before you head down.

For the next 2/10 of a mile or so is some of the roughest and most technical downhill hiking we have attempted in WNC. The dirt trail starts at the bottom of the rock. It begins with several sets of wooden steps.

Stay on the path until the next intersection of trails. Go straight across and head to the car. The last part of the trail is tiring with all the wooden steps, but the car is not far away.

If you complete this short loop, congratulations are certainly well-earned. We have found that after a tough hike, no matter what or where we eat, the food is the best we have ever eaten. I feel sure that, after this one, your meal is going to get a high rating.