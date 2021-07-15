WNC Afield: Somewhere over the Rainbow (Trail)

As a hiker, when I research a potential hike, I am always aware of words like “lookout” or “aggressive” in the trail description.
In California, trails have names like “diablo” and “purgatory.”
Here, in western North Carolina, we see words like “high bluff” or descriptors ending with “ridge.”
All these words mean the same thing…pain. Why don’t trails have accurate names like, “I can’t breathe” trail or “The burning sweat in my eyes keeps me from seeing the overlook trail.”
We all know it wouldn’t matter. We would hike them anyway. Maybe the names would make us want to challenge them even more. I can’t explain it. It’s just the way we are, and no one seems to apologize for it.
Old-time comedian Groucho Marx supposedly said, “I wouldn’t want to join any club that would allow someone like me to become a member.” For the most part, I agree with his logic, but I have to say, I like being in the club whose members want to push until it hurts.
This week, it’s a loop trail. It can be a moderate out-and-back if you chose to avoid closing the loop and head back the way you came. I’ll give you warning at the turnaround. Or you can complete the loop by hiking down, what I like to call, “Twisted Ankle Trail.”
Rainbow Trail to Lookout Mountain
Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous.
Shoes: Hiking shoes or good trail shoes. Ankle support should be your main concern.
Time: This route is designed as a loop. Allow 2.5 hours. If you chose to turn around, about the same amount of time due to the ease of the return trip.
Distance/Elevation: My GPS had us at 4.2 miles and an elevation gain of 900 feet. Don’t let the distance fool you. You will get a workout.
Safety: The initial part of the route allows bikes and horses. We did not see either or any signs that they had used the trail.
You’ll have to be prepared for no restroom facilities at all but there are several restaurants in Black Mountain that make good places to stop before the hike.
Courtesy: We met three hikers and their dog at the beginning of our hike. Their information was extremely helpful. They explained that some of the trail was on private property, but the land owners had given permission for hikers to pass without prior approval.
HOW TO GET THERE:
With Google Maps, query “Rainbow Trail Montreat.” That will get you to the trailhead.
From Marion, head east on Interstate 40 to exit 65. Stay on the exit road to Flat Creek Road. Right turn and stay on Flat Creek until it ends at Montreat Road. Right turn and stay on Montreat through the arches that designate the community of Montreat. The road name will change to Assembly Drive. Continue until you see the right turn onto Lookout Road. Lookout will take you through the campus and wind uphill. You will see the parking area on the right. There are two levels of parking. The parking slots are numbered but are available to all.
THE TRAIL:
My recommendation for this hike is to complete the loop in a counterclockwise direction. From either parking level you will see an upper trail and a lower entrance. For this adventure, take the lower entrance.
From the start, the trail is wide and has a very pleasant descent for about a half-mile. This will give you a chance to stretch your muscles a little before you start the real work.
At 6/10 of a mile, the trail gets a little confusing. After a slight uphill, you will be at a street crossing. The trail actually crosses the paved road to a private driveway on the other side. It looks like you are going to walk up the driveway. Force yourself to follow the instructions painted on the road and continue across the street. When you get to the other side, you will see that the trail is off to the side of the private property. Follow the orange diamond blaze and continue your climb.
For the next 2 miles you will be climbing through mountain laurel and a variety of North Carolina hardwoods. Expect some distant noises from the community below. They will not be loud or constant enough to be annoying.
As you travel the 2 miles from the street crossing, you will be tempted by several side trails. Just stay on the main trail and pay attention to the blazes. Unlike any other trail I have hiked, most of the plastic blazes have little messages written on them. Some have important directional information so take time to read them.
At about the 2-mile mark, you will reach a fairly large wooden sign on the side of the trail. Among other things there is a big arrow pointing to Royal Gorge Lookout.
Time to take inventory. If you have had a good workout for the day and are ready to score about 5 miles, this is your turnaround. Head back on the same trail and enjoy your stroll to the car.
For those of you who want to push it a little, let’s finish the loop. From here, it will stress your knees and ankles a little more than most of our adventures, so be prepared.
From the sign, it’s just a short distance to the obvious trail on the left. It is a single-track path with heavy vegetation on either side. A short set of steps marks the beginning of the uphill trek to the top of the mountain.
The trail is pretty straight with no switchbacks. Stay with it to the top of the hill. When you reach the top there will be a trail to the right and one on the left. Take the left and head downhill.
Very soon, the footing in the rocks and roots gets pretty difficult. Just be aware of your steps as you continue to head down the rather steep, narrow trail.
This trail levels a bit in a small saddle but there is a surprise for you if this is your first time. Ahead is a two- or three-story solid rock outcropping. There is no way around it, and the way back is the narrow path you just finished.
The only way home is to climb the rock with a little hand-over-hand, and then cross the top so you can scoot down the other side. The top of the rock, Lookout Mountain, will give you some tremendous views. Take a break before you head down.
For the next 2/10 of a mile or so is some of the roughest and most technical downhill hiking we have attempted in WNC. The dirt trail starts at the bottom of the rock. It begins with several sets of wooden steps.
Stay on the path until the next intersection of trails. Go straight across and head to the car. The last part of the trail is tiring with all the wooden steps, but the car is not far away.
If you complete this short loop, congratulations are certainly well-earned. We have found that after a tough hike, no matter what or where we eat, the food is the best we have ever eaten. I feel sure that, after this one, your meal is going to get a high rating.