WNC Afield: Snakes, spiders, mud, bears, poison oak: Yesssss!!!!

Bears, snakes, spiders, poison oak, mud, and trees across the trail. Are you lickin’ your chops yet?
If you are, this might be just what you need to fill a morning and give you the excuse to have a little ice cream after lunch.
Seriously, save this one in your file for future reference. This is a great trail for the beginning adventure seeker or just to polish your hiking skills. If one of your buddies gets new boots, take them on this trail. It tests your restraint when mud covers that new leather.
I hesitated to explore this one because it is a short trail, but it is less than a half-hour from Marion, so you’re not investing a lot of travel time. A scenic pay-off is not the purpose of this trip. There’s a nice view when you get to the parkway but it’s the puzzle of the trail itself and the challenge of negotiating all the obstacles you encounter that make this a good adventure.
So, as William Shakespeare said in Henry V. “Once more into the breach, dear friends, once more.”
Rose Creek Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. The incline is hardly noticeable, and this would be an easy hike if the trail condition was perfect. It is, however, less than perfect, so I rate it as moderate because you will get a chance to use a lot of muscles, including your crawling skills.
Shoes: Boots for sure if you have them. The trail has the normal amount of rocks and roots, but in some spots the mud is abundant. My guess is that it is trail design and not seasonal rains that cause that to happen.
Time: We spent just a little over two hours. My only negative is that the trail is too short. It’s like a great dessert, enjoyable but just not enough.
Distance/Elevation: You should be able to get in a full 3 miles. The elevation gain is 380 feet. This is an out-and-back trail. Mostly up on the way out and down on the return.
Safety: This is a hiker’s trail. You must be alert to hazards that nature offers to those of us who wander. Bears and snakes are there. You can count on it. Hopefully, you won’t have to deal with them. Just be prepared.
Watch for the poison oak/ivy. Depending on the season, the plants will be all around you. The trail is narrow. The luxury of a wide trail does not exist on this trip. Sometimes, you can’t see your feet. It is not quite bushwhacking but it’s pretty close.
No bikes or horses. Take water. There are no restrooms close to either end of the trail so be prepared. There may be restrooms available at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals which is close to the intersection of the Blue Ridge Parkway and NC 226.
Courtesy: It will be unusual if you see other hikers. If you do, pass as best as you can. The trail is narrow. Watch where you step if you stand off the path.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take NC 226 to Gillespie Gap and turn right toward Spruce Pine. After you pass under the bridge, watch for an immediate right turn for the entrance to the BRP. At the parkway, turn left toward Altapass. After you pass the Orchard at Altapass on your right, look for the next left turn onto Altapass Hwy. After about a quarter-mile, the road makes a hard curve to the left. Look for parking on the right. Not much, just a wide place in the road. You should see the Forest Service gate and an OVT marker.
THE TRAIL:
Once you are safely off the road and looking at the trailhead, you will see immediately that the trail is overgrown. Even the path leading to the gate is closely bordered with grass and weeds that are about knee high. Certainly, when autumn is in full force, these weeds will be gone. Part of the attraction of this route is the anticipation of fall and the mountain color and the fact that this is a relatively untraveled route. Note that this is a section of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail but it’s not history we are viewing on this walk.
Autumn and winter will be an easier path but if you like the challenge of hiking in the spring and summer months, just suck it up and head past the gate.
Once you are past the gate, the trail ahead feels a little closed in. Not just the canopy overhead but the lower brushy growth has reached across the pathway and created the illusion of a long tunnel. The trail under foot is still just a single-track path which adds to the closeness. The route is mostly straight so you can see where you are headed. Just watch where you step.
Soon you will begin to hear the gurgling water off to the right. On the way back we explored off the trail to try to find the creek. We could hear it, but we were not successful in finding it. Further along, we did see a small stream just off the right side of the trail.
Soon the trail begins to get muddy. It’s not the light surface mud that you can work around. It is black, deep, sticky mud that leaves you no choice but to slog through it. Normally, I do not like to hike in the mud, and I would never recommend it. It just isn’t good for the trail. This time, however, it looks like this is a constant obstacle. We could see footprints of the hiker just ahead of us. Unfortunately, the hiker was a fairly good size black bear. We followed the tracks until they left the trail. Good thing for the bear. I would have hated to have to get physical.
As you head up the trail you leave the mud behind. Time for your next set of obstacles. There are more trees blown across this trail than any I have ever hiked. Some are high enough to duck under. Others are low enough to step over, but a couple will require some genuine, hands-and-knees, crawling.
At almost a mile there is a trail marker on the right. The path heads down and crosses a nicely constructed bridge. Next is the steepest part of the trail. It is a short walk as it leads you up and out to the parkway. After the bridge, the trail becomes a very well groomed route. The climb decreases as you get closer to the parkway. You will see a couple more markers along the path. Just follow them to the turnaround point for this hike.
When you reach the parkway, you will notice the trail continues straight across the road. That continuation is a short, steep downhill to private property. For me, I didn’t think it was worth the effort plus I try to stay away from any property that may not be free to hike.
While you are on the parkway, make the short left turn along the pavement to the Heffner Gap Overlook. Some nice mountain views now, but imagine what you can see during leaf season. The colors and the views are going to be fantastic. That’s one of the reasons that makes this a very good trail to save in your database.
After you enjoy the view and perhaps plan your visit in the fall, head back up the highway and make the right turn to head home. We found that the trail was not as intimidating on the return trip, but it still requires your attention for successful navigation. We thought this was just a fun trip. I hope you feel the same. To complete a great morning of exercise, I recommend a trip to Spruce Pine and a chocolate milkshake.