WNC Afield: Snakes, spiders, mud, bears, poison oak: Yesssss!!!!

Soon you will begin to hear the gurgling water off to the right. On the way back we explored off the trail to try to find the creek. We could hear it, but we were not successful in finding it. Further along, we did see a small stream just off the right side of the trail.

Soon the trail begins to get muddy. It’s not the light surface mud that you can work around. It is black, deep, sticky mud that leaves you no choice but to slog through it. Normally, I do not like to hike in the mud, and I would never recommend it. It just isn’t good for the trail. This time, however, it looks like this is a constant obstacle. We could see footprints of the hiker just ahead of us. Unfortunately, the hiker was a fairly good size black bear. We followed the tracks until they left the trail. Good thing for the bear. I would have hated to have to get physical.

As you head up the trail you leave the mud behind. Time for your next set of obstacles. There are more trees blown across this trail than any I have ever hiked. Some are high enough to duck under. Others are low enough to step over, but a couple will require some genuine, hands-and-knees, crawling.