WNC Afield: "Road to Nowhere" leads somewhere after all

THE TRAIL:

You can’t miss the tunnel. It will be the first thing you see after you park. First few hundred feet will be on pavement.

I think you will be pleasantly surprised with your trip through the tunnel. I didn’t get any of the smells or musty feeling that I expected. It gets damp in places and it is dark in the middle so take a flashlight or your cell phone.

I’m not a graffiti fan but the walls of the tunnel are fun to look at. It’s not the Mona Lisa but there are some interesting offerings. I’m sure you will form your own opinion. Take some time to look at it.

From the tunnel the trail starts almost immediately. For this hike follow the path straight ahead. This is the Lakeshore Trail. Once you leave the tunnel you will notice immediately how comfortable this trail is under foot. It is a well-worn dirt path that widens and narrows to fit the terrain. Rather quickly, you will pass a trail on your left that makes a hard left turn and heads steeply down the hillside. Keep it in mind. When you see it on the way back it will be the way home.

As you continue, this route will be a pleasurable roller coaster until you reach your turn-around point which should be at about a mile. You can easily fudge it a bit and do another mile or so.