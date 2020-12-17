WNC Afield: Redefining the trail-rating system

Since I started writing these articles several months ago, I have received feedback from many of you who have graciously taken the time to read them, and more importantly, hiked a few of the trails.

First, thank you for your interest and second, thank you for seeing western North Carolina as the great resource that it is.

After exploring 30 or so trails together, I now feel that you know me a little better and through your feedback, I’m beginning to understand my readers.

So, I have decided that my target market is not the fulltime hiking enthusiast but instead, it’s the casual hiker who likes to find a trail and get in some exercise or go out with the family once in a while.

I also believe that the articles are more useful for those of you who are 50 years to 80 years old. Hopefully, the younger, more aggressive hikers will find an occasional trail that is of interest or find something that they can get mom and dad to hike.

With this more seasoned thinking in mind, I have revised the rating system and would like to explain how and why I think each section is important.

Afield in Western North Carolina Trail Rating System