WNC Afield: Redefining the trail-rating system

Since I started writing these articles several months ago, I have received feedback from many of you who have graciously taken the time to read them, and more importantly, hiked a few of the trails.
First, thank you for your interest and second, thank you for seeing western North Carolina as the great resource that it is.
After exploring 30 or so trails together, I now feel that you know me a little better and through your feedback, I’m beginning to understand my readers.
So, I have decided that my target market is not the fulltime hiking enthusiast but instead, it’s the casual hiker who likes to find a trail and get in some exercise or go out with the family once in a while.
I also believe that the articles are more useful for those of you who are 50 years to 80 years old. Hopefully, the younger, more aggressive hikers will find an occasional trail that is of interest or find something that they can get mom and dad to hike.
With this more seasoned thinking in mind, I have revised the rating system and would like to explain how and why I think each section is important.
Afield in Western North Carolina Trail Rating System
It’s important for you to know how I rate the trails. I’m a veteran hiker in my 70s. If you are a veteran hiker in your 30s or 40s, you might think the hike is a level or two easier than I have classified it. If this is your first time, regardless of age, it might be a little more difficult than I suggest. Those of you who are occasional hikers but maintain good exercise and health practices, I think you will find the rating pretty accurate.
The important thing is to be honest about your condition. Don’t kid yourself. Hiking is a chance to get out and think about things, not see who gets there first. Check with the doc to see if you’re OK to hike. Start easy and work up.
For these articles, I’ll be discussing day hikes mostly. For some hikes, you’ll need to start at daybreak and finish at dusk. I’ll throw in some overnighters once in a while.
With each trail I recommend I will include a difficulty level, recommended type of hiking shoe, distance and elevation gain, the approximate time the hike should take, safety and any other miscellaneous tips I might have.
Difficulty
Beginner: These are trails or greenways that are paved or surfaced to make walking comfortable. Usually, flat. Most of the time they are located close to parking and other conveniences. Bring the whole family and enjoy nature. I sometimes see advanced hikers who are capable of covering many miles in a day out on the greenway just to relax and get in a few steps.
Easy: Forest service roads and dirt trails. Well defined and maintained. There might be some minor gain and loss in elevation. Usually close to parking and other conveniences. You’ll get some exercise but in a more controlled environment.
Moderate: Mostly single-track trails. There will be moderate to difficult elevation gains. Remember we live along and in the Blue Ridge Mountains. They don’t call them mountains without a reason. The distances will be a little longer and you’ll be carrying snacks and water.
Moderately Advanced: This level is basically the same as the Moderate level but there is more of it. The trails are longer and steeper. Plan on your nose touching the ground as you climb. If you don’t think you can make this type of hike, you probably can’t. Practice a little more. Find a hiking buddy.
Advanced: If I recommend this type of hike, and you do it, you will probably hate me until the end. Don’t do these alone. Bring a buddy who is in better shape than you and who is able to carry you out if necessary.
Type of shoe: As I have said before, if you have extra money to spend, spend it on your feet. Don’t buy based on price or brand name. Usually, that is a good place to start but think about comfort, protection, and durability. There are some exceptional lightweight trail shoes on the market. I have a couple pairs, but I still like the comfort and support of a good boot. Always wear lace-ups.
Time: When you are planning your trip, it is always good to have a general feel for the expected time on the trail. I will usually over-estimate trail time so you can be comfortable when planning the outing. Remember, I walk slow enough to enjoy my surroundings. Sometimes, I will stop to identify an unusual plant or get some pictures. In the past few years, I have really gotten in to the “selfie” craze.
Distance and Elevation Gain: The new trail apps and the more sophisticated gadgets we have available now allow me to not only give you the trail distance, but the elevation gain as well. I use an app on my phone that tracks my route and shows me the climbs or descents ahead. It is extremely helpful because it allows me to plan the expenditure of my energy. I know if I have a big climb ahead, I need to conserve a little before I tackle the task. Be aware that elevation gain is usually from start to highest point. It may not account for the rise and fall in between.
Safety: I’ll try to point out things like rocks, roots, possible critters, or exposure to falls. I won’t catch it all, but you will get the idea.
These days the COVID-19 issue is on our mind. I’ll be mentioning the need for masks or distancing. Some trails are wide and offer no problem while passing, some will require stepping off the trail to let others pass. I will start giving you more information about restroom availability and conditions.
I have discovered the need to give hunting season information when the area calls for it.
Courtesy: On every trail there is a sense of how the primary users feel about hikers. Some biking trails are so difficult that the bikers would like to have it to themselves. Horse people can be a little possessive also. I have to say, in all my hikes in WNC, I have never had any problem with any group. Just be aware when you are hiking in an area that is designed for other use, be courteous.
How to Get There and The Trail: Of course, this will change each time. I will be referring to newer methods of finding the starting point. GPS and computerized maps seem to be more useful than the, “Get back in your car and go to where Phil’s gas station used to be and turn left” method.
The trail descriptions are my own. I’m glad that I still get a little emotional on some trails. I’ll try to pass that feeling on to you. If it’s just another walk, I’ll let you know that also.
Thank you for reading and writing to me. Please continue to let me know how you feel about any of the trails. If you have questions or suggestions, let me know at afieldinwnc@charter.net. If you want to discuss brand names or equipment preferences, we can do that also.
I hope we can explore lots of trails ahead and maybe have a couple of unusual adventures.
