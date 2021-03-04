WNC Afield: "OVT II" a nice family hike

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
To be honest, I had not planned to offer a back-to-back review of the OVT (Over-Mountain Trails) trails. I try to alternate the trail difficulty levels a bit to give you a little variety. So, for this week, my hiking buddy and I wanted to do the “Emerson thing” where we blazed a new trail and left a path.
Turns out, it might be easier to write about trail blazing than to actually do it. We had planned a route using an old trail map I had found. After about two hours and less than a mile of progress, we decided to give up and complete our day by hiking a less aggressive trail. Since we were close to the Blue Ridge, we headed for the “fall back” position.
You might want to call this, “OVT Part II.” The trail this week fits quite well with last week’s offering. This time we head back to the Mineral Museum on the Blue Ridge Parkway
OVNHT – Mineral Museum to Lynn Gap Road
Difficulty: Moderate. There is a fairly long stretch of climbing but certainly doable even if you have to take a couple of rest stops.
Shoes: Hiking shoe or boot. There are enough rocks on the trail to warrant a hiking shoe rather than a running shoe but either will work fine.
Time: We spent just a little over two hours. That includes stopping to take pictures and admire the views. This path lends itself to trail running or slow walking. Your choice.
Distance/Elevation: My GPS showed the total distance, out and back, as 3.68 miles and an elevation gain of 587 feet.
Safety: This is a trail built for hiking. Most of the time there is room to pass and stay safe. Water is a necessity.
The Mineral Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19. However, housed in the same building is the visitors’ center which is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at various hours. If they are open, you are welcome to use the restrooms and fill your water bottle. The website wasn’t much help in defining the hours of business for the visitor’s center. I do know they are closed on all days except Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Keep in mind that if you are parking in the museum parking lot, you are on government property so masking may be required until you are out on the trail.
Courtesy: I did see a bicycle track so keep a look out. However, we did not see any bike activity while we were there. No horses.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Same as the previous article; use the Mineral Museum as your starting point. It will be easy to find on any app or map. It is basically at the crossing of U.S. 226 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Currently, you are welcome to park in the museum parking lot. Find a spot that is most distant from the building entrance. Once you are in the lot, look past the museum and up the grassy area to a spot on the hillside. You should be able to see the OVT marker. That’s the start of your hike.
THE TRAIL:
After a little walk in the grass and up the hill, the OVT marker shows the way to the trail. My research shows that this is not the exact footprint of the trail used by the patriots back in 1780. This trail was recently built for the enjoyment of hikers and is, more or less, a nod to the memory of those who fought to make this a country.
Don’t be disappointed by the buildings that can be seen, especially in winter, off to your right. Those are the maintenance buildings for this section of the BRP. They soon pass behind you as you approach some nice laurel and start a slightly steep downhill path. Notice that you’re on a designed, cut trail rather than just an indention in the countryside.
The downhill goes for a bit until you reach a very nicely constructed bridge across the first little stream in your trek. Since we easily crossed this stream during the wet months, I would not expect to ever see water as a navigational factor here at any time of year. Enjoy this downhill part because, as we all know, this WNC. For every foot of downhill, there will be at least two feet of uphill. WNC is the only place I have ever hiked where the trail can be uphill going out and uphill coming back on the same trail. How is that possible?
Cross the bridge and begin your climb. The path is well constructed. The rate of ascent is, although not gentle, not overwhelming. This will be the most aerobic part of the hike. Be sure to follow the switchbacks all the way to the summit. We saw animal trails leading from the bends in trail that were pronounced enough to lead you off the path. Just follow the triangle blazes and you’ll be fine. After you finish the switchbackery, climb just a bit more to the highest point on the route. It will be a little buttonhook to the left and the descent begins.
Stop before you head down. Have a drink and enjoy the winter views. If you’re here in the summer, the foliage will tell you why we hike the mountains. Quantum Theory will tell you that nothing is solid. It’s just molecules moving at different speeds to give the illusion of being solid. When I’m in the mountains, I think all those molecules must interact because sometimes I feel like I’m a part of the mountain and not just a visitor walking on the surface. I hope you feel that experience on some of these outings.
Now, a little downhill and the scenery will change a little. Some nice rock formations make the walk enjoyable and, at times, a little challenging. We ran into some wet spots at the base of the rocks. Probably just result in dirty shoes. Not an obstacle.
A slight climb through the trees, then a gentle down slope until you come to an old roadbed. Look to the left and below and you will see the pavement of Lynn Gap Road and Leatherwood Lane. It is a straight downhill from here to the pavement and your turn around point. You could turn here before you head to the road to avoid the climb coming back but, I know most of you are like me and have to actually touch the end of the trail so walk on down the hill so you can turn around and head back up.
The trip back is much less vigorous because you are moving, generally, from high to low. You’ll be happy to see those switchbacks on the way back.
As I said last week, this is a great adventure for guests and children. There is the history part and the nature part. The close proximity of the Parkway also makes these trails “reasonably” safe for solo hiking or running. Not a recommendation, just a note.
I’m sure it will be obvious, when you get there, that these trails can be combined into one very nice single hike. Whether you park at the museum in the middle and hike both ways or stage your car for a one-way hike, this can be a fun and enriching area for you and your family.