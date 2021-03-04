WNC Afield: "OVT II" a nice family hike

Cross the bridge and begin your climb. The path is well constructed. The rate of ascent is, although not gentle, not overwhelming. This will be the most aerobic part of the hike. Be sure to follow the switchbacks all the way to the summit. We saw animal trails leading from the bends in trail that were pronounced enough to lead you off the path. Just follow the triangle blazes and you’ll be fine. After you finish the switchbackery, climb just a bit more to the highest point on the route. It will be a little buttonhook to the left and the descent begins.

Stop before you head down. Have a drink and enjoy the winter views. If you’re here in the summer, the foliage will tell you why we hike the mountains. Quantum Theory will tell you that nothing is solid. It’s just molecules moving at different speeds to give the illusion of being solid. When I’m in the mountains, I think all those molecules must interact because sometimes I feel like I’m a part of the mountain and not just a visitor walking on the surface. I hope you feel that experience on some of these outings.

Now, a little downhill and the scenery will change a little. Some nice rock formations make the walk enjoyable and, at times, a little challenging. We ran into some wet spots at the base of the rocks. Probably just result in dirty shoes. Not an obstacle.