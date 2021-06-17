WNC Afield: OVT Canal Bridge hike offers two trails for the price of one

THE TRAIL:

From the parking area, walk back toward the bridge. There is a very nice walkway along the right side of the bridge. Use this walkway to cross to the OVT trail marker on the right side of the road. Take the narrow trail down and to the right to start the first of the two out-and-back adventures.

Initially, the trail is narrow with small gravel under your feet. In a short distance you will know that you are in a river bottom. One sure way to tell is to look to the right at the stream gurgling its way to the lake. You can feel the dampness all around you. Warm or cold, the entire area enfolds you in a welcoming way.

Continue along the slightly winding path. Off the right you can see the remnants of the rock fence that was constructed many years ago. The rock fences (my research tells me not to call them stone fences or rock walls) are extremely interesting and I will be continuing my investigation as to their origin, builders, and use. If you know some of the history, I would like to hear your account. For now, just enjoy.

Notice how comfortable the path has become. The decaying leaves and river bottom soil make a great surface under your feet. Don’t forget to admire the canopy overhead. This is a young forest, but it is already stretching toward the sky.