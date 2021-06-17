WNC Afield: OVT Canal Bridge hike offers two trails for the price of one

Everyone likes a twofer.
This trail is actually one continuous single trail from the old Whippoorwill Dairy to the north end of Canal Bridge. Because of the way it is designed, if you hike from the Lake James State Park, it is identified by almost all trail apps as two separate trails. You approach at the middle and hike both ways.
If you look at these as two separate paths, each has its own personality. One is all flat along a stream and the other offers a pretty good workout with hills and valleys. These trails will not be as exciting as some we have enjoyed but as Amelia Earhart once said, “Adventure is worthwhile in itself.”
We will approach these as two separate trails because most often, you will want to park inside the Lake James Park boundary to begin your journey. That will put you in the middle of the route. Unlike some of the other Overmountain Victory Trails we have explored, I cannot attest to the historical accuracy of the trail placement. I doubt the over-mountain men had to skirt around Lake James when they passed through this area. I am pretty confident in saying that since the lake did not exist when they made their historic march for freedom.
Overmountain National Historic Trail – Whippoorwill Farm to Canal Bridge
Difficulty: Easy. The trail rolls a little toward the canal bridge, but it should not be difficult.
Shoes: Hiking shoe or boot. You can get by with a running shoe without much difficulty. We encountered a little mud but nothing to be concerned about.
Time: Expect to spend no more than three hours total. This will be a hike, not a photo shoot, so it will take a little less time than some of the other outings.
Distance: Total distance is 5.2 miles for the two routes. Each is an out-and-back to the starting point. The starting point is in the middle of the two trails.
Safety: No bikes or horses allowed on the trails.
If you use the parking at the Discovery Trail, there is a portable toilet there. There are full bathroom facilities at the visitor’s center about two more miles from the parking area.
In the hot months, always be aware of things that can bite or sting. Not a real worry, but it is certainly wise to stay alert.
Be sure to check the park hours if you plan to park your car inside the gate.
Courtesy: We hiked on a Sunday afternoon. We saw very few hikers on either trail. If you encounter others, there is plenty of room to pass or be passed.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Use your map or app to find the Paddy’s Creek section of the Lake James State Park. After you enter through the park gates, drive about a quarter-mile until you reach the impressive wooden bridge. Just across the bridge there will be parking on the right side of road. Almost at the same time, you will see a parking lot on the left. There is a large sign there that marks the Holly Discovery trail. I recommend you park in this lot.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, walk back toward the bridge. There is a very nice walkway along the right side of the bridge. Use this walkway to cross to the OVT trail marker on the right side of the road. Take the narrow trail down and to the right to start the first of the two out-and-back adventures.
Initially, the trail is narrow with small gravel under your feet. In a short distance you will know that you are in a river bottom. One sure way to tell is to look to the right at the stream gurgling its way to the lake. You can feel the dampness all around you. Warm or cold, the entire area enfolds you in a welcoming way.
Continue along the slightly winding path. Off the right you can see the remnants of the rock fence that was constructed many years ago. The rock fences (my research tells me not to call them stone fences or rock walls) are extremely interesting and I will be continuing my investigation as to their origin, builders, and use. If you know some of the history, I would like to hear your account. For now, just enjoy.
Notice how comfortable the path has become. The decaying leaves and river bottom soil make a great surface under your feet. Don’t forget to admire the canopy overhead. This is a young forest, but it is already stretching toward the sky.
As you get close to the end of this route you will see the land clears ahead. There are some old stone buildings there which are now being well used to house a local brewery. You might want to keep that in mind as your hiking day comes to a close.
You can continue on this trail if you make a hard left turn and climb the wooden steps to the highway just above you. Across the highway, the trail continues for another mile or so. For this trip, turn at the base of the steps and head back the way you came.
Relax and enjoy this very comfortable walk as you head back toward the paved road and the bridge where you started.
A little climb out and the crosswalk to the next trail is at your feet. Take the marked crossing to the second half of your quest.
This trail begins like the first one. It is a narrow path covered with small gravel. A slight uphill to a left turn onto a much more pleasant footing. The trail is mostly dirt with a light covering of pine needles. Probably one of the most comfortable surfaces a hiker can encounter.
Now the terrain is a little more like a roller coaster. It climbs and then descends. Sometimes it is a little steep, but your climbs are short before you begin the comfortable downhill. You will notice that the greenery has changed from the lush fern covered landscape along the banks of the creek to a more typical collection of North Carolina hardwoods, pines, and hemlocks. Try to find and identify local wildflowers like lady slipper, Jack-in-the-pulpit, passion flower, and Indian pipe. Depending on the season of the year, you should enjoy the presence of mountain laurel, rhododendron and flame azalea.
The trail meanders around the hill sides with an occasional view Lake James off to the left. Even with the heavy foliage of spring and summer, the views are impressive.
Before you have walked much more than a mile on this side of the park, you will see a very comfortable looking bench with a nice view of the canal that joins the two sides of the lake and creates one great recreation area. I wasn’t very tired at this point, but it is the turnaround, so I forced myself to sit and admire the scenery. I almost forced myself into a short nap, but my rigorous training and peer pressure prevented me from drifting off. The hike probably is not long enough to warrant it, but a peanut butter and jelly sandwich would taste good at this point.You will notice that the trail continues a little further past the bench. I wasn’t sure where the private property boundaries were, so we decided to make the turn at the bench.
Now, it’s back the way you came. Either or both of these trails will make a great, safe place to hike or jog. I always like to have a few locations like this to bring visitors. They don’t take the entire day and you don’t need to “gear up.”
Just a bottle of water and a good pair of shoes. Just relax and enjoy this one.