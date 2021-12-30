WNC Afield: On the trail of the fox

If the den is active, as it usually is especially during spring and summer, you will see the entrance to the den and, hopefully, well-traveled little trails coming from the openings. Look for tiny bones or other little food scraps that give evidence to activity. Stay quiet and hope for a sighting. If this is your first winter hike of the New Year, chances of a sighting are slim, but the fox sighting is just an added bonus for this adventure. If there is no activity, just continue to enjoy your walk.

From the fox den, the path makes a long and gentle sweep to the left. There will be constant lake and mountain views on your right. The trail is predominantly level as you hike above the lake.

Another more defined left turn and a short straight trail will take you to a fairly short but steep downhill followed by an immediate climb. At the top of the climb there is a short, wooded area and a gentle slope to complete the loop. In the winter, you will begin to hear the traffic noises off to the right. The path will start a gentle descent. The trail bends slightly to the left and you will see the intersection ahead. Turn to the right at the trail intersection and head back on the same path you used to enter.