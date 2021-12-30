WNC Afield: On the trail of the fox

We knew it was coming. The new exercise promises. Eat less and sweat more. Get back in shape. Better not rush it. You’re not back in shape if you go to the gym for 30 minutes of cardio followed by 10 minutes of defibrillator.
If you’re like me, you may have slacked off a little over the holidays, but we have to kick that tryptophan craving and get back to the outdoors. To properly appreciate the opportunity of the New Year, I offer a new adventure.
Let’s go on a fox hunt. We’re going to need a thoroughbred horse with a fancy English saddle, some really tight pants with knee-high leather boots and, let’s see, a nice red or green hunting jacket with a black helmet. You better round up about a thousand hunting dogs to help find the critter. Oh yeah, somebody needs to bring a bugle. I’m not sure why.
If you can’t remember where you left your bugle, I have an alternative way to possibly burn a few calories and find that sneaky little fellow. Just take a comfortable hike engulfed in the smell of a riparian forest, a few pine trees and some beautiful views of Lake James.
Fox Den Loop at Lake James State Park
Difficulty: Easy to light-moderate. There is one set of wooden stairs but not a major obstacle. If you haven’t been out of the house for a while, you may need to stretch a little, but this is a great way restart your outdoor routine. You can make it aerobic or just a casual walk in the woods.
Shoes: A lightweight hiking or running shoe will work just fine. Almost any comfortable shoe will probably work on this trail.
Time: Expect to spend 45 minutes to an hour and a half on the route. That is, if you take your time and enjoy the nature around you. A lot of your time will depend on the activity at the fox den. If you see movement, stay quiet and observe.
Distance: The park advertises the loop as 2.25 miles. Elevation gain is less than 150 feet. Most of that is in the beginning of the hike at the stairs.
Safety: During the winter, the trail is open with several good views of the lake. In the summer, watch for things that can bite, sting or make you itch. It isn’t a serious worry; just stay alert.
During park hours, there are good, running-water restrooms at the trailhead. Currently, masks are required to enter.
You will not encounter horses or bikes on this trail so relax and enjoy your stroll.
Courtesy: You may meet or be passed by others on the trail. Distance appropriately. There is plenty of room.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Lake James is east of Marion. Most maps or apps will show you the way. Remember, you are looking for the Catawba River portion of the state park. From the entry gate, drive all the way to the visitor area and parking lot. There is a large picnic shelter at the parking area. As you face the shelter, the trail begins on your left.
THE TRAIL:
The beginning of the trail is a wide, paved, all-access trail that leads to a wooden fishing pier. Once you pass the pier, the dirt trail begins.
Initially, the roots are very prominent because the path has been worn from many travelers. Careful foot placement here will get you through to the wooden footbridge, then the short climb to the stairway. At the top of the stairway, turn right onto a pleasant, slightly downhill, wide dirt path.
The path starts to take you through the trees in a constant curve to the left until you approach the obvious cutting for the power line right of way. One more turn to the right and a slight climb on the single track and you’re on a wide trail once again.
As you continue along the trail, it begins to make a comfortable, sweeping, right turn with views of the lake on the right. In a short distance, begin to examine the banks rising on the left side of your path. You’re getting close to the red fox den.
In our area the two most commonly seen species are the red fox and the gray fox. The gray fox is native to North America, but the origin of the red fox is debated. Some say it came to our shores from Europe in the 1700s for sport hunting. Most recent DNA studies point to its existence here long before European settlement. Both live in dens in the ground, although the gray fox is arboreal when necessary. Both tend to be out at night more than daytime, but probably because they simply want to avoid human contact. The red fox is larger, weighing from 7 to 15 pounds. The gray fox rarely exceeds 11 to 12 pounds.
If the den is active, as it usually is especially during spring and summer, you will see the entrance to the den and, hopefully, well-traveled little trails coming from the openings. Look for tiny bones or other little food scraps that give evidence to activity. Stay quiet and hope for a sighting. If this is your first winter hike of the New Year, chances of a sighting are slim, but the fox sighting is just an added bonus for this adventure. If there is no activity, just continue to enjoy your walk.
From the fox den, the path makes a long and gentle sweep to the left. There will be constant lake and mountain views on your right. The trail is predominantly level as you hike above the lake.
Another more defined left turn and a short straight trail will take you to a fairly short but steep downhill followed by an immediate climb. At the top of the climb there is a short, wooded area and a gentle slope to complete the loop. In the winter, you will begin to hear the traffic noises off to the right. The path will start a gentle descent. The trail bends slightly to the left and you will see the intersection ahead. Turn to the right at the trail intersection and head back on the same path you used to enter.
Be careful on the wooden stairs. The area is shaded and the stairs are often damp and slick. The handrails are firm and there for your use. You can see your way home below. Head back to the pier and to the paved walkway.
Once you complete the paved walkway, stop by the visitor’s office. There is a lot of information about the park and a few souvenirs available if you missed someone at Christmas.
There might be lots of reasons, real or imagined, to postpone our return to nature. For that reason, I offer something that is close, fairly easy and relatively short. This one offers a chance to get out and get the first one behind us so we can start hiking again. I hope you enjoy this one and, with luck, we’ll log a few more this year.