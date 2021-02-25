WNC Afield: On the trail of history

THE TRAIL:

When you get to the marker, don’t take the nice, paved walkway to the left. Your trail is the slight indentation that lies straight ahead.

You will immediately notice the difference between this and other trails we have explored. This is more of a depressed path on the landscape. It is not an obvious, well-worn, cut trail. That means you will have to pay closer attention to the route to stay on course.

Head uphill and in a general direction to the right. Then climb for a while. This is not a trail built for hikers. It’s the footpath used by the militia to get from one point to another in the quickest way. So, there is an obvious lack of switchbacks to help you climb. Still, not a bad climb. Feel secure in taking visitors or children.

After about a quarter mile, the path levels and starts to gently rise and fall as it parallels the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Parkway will always be off to your right as you head out and, quite often, will be visible.