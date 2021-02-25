WNC Afield: On the trail of history

If you have guests in the winter, or worse, guests with kids, here’s a chance for a little relief and an opportunity to look like a superstar with your knowledge of history.
You’ll have the pleasure of an enjoyable hike in the woods and you get the added bonus of knowing you are walking, almost exactly, where a group of patriots walked back in September of 1780.
As residents of WNC, we all should know the story of the “Overmountain Men.”
In case you don’t, here’s a little history.
Remember, I’m a layman at this but with the help of my friend, Bryant Lindsey, who sits on the Board for the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, I’ll try to impart a few basics:
It’s four years after the Declaration of Independence and the British are still fighting to crush the rebellion. The British advance in the northern colonies has been stalemated somewhat so they’re turning to the South.
General Cornwallis, the British Commander, has moved his troops into North Carolina. Maj. Patrick Ferguson, British Inspector of Militia, has probed north and west to an area that is known today as Spruce Pine. While there, he sent a verbal ultimatum to settlers in the east that if the resistance continued, he would “march his army over the mountains, hang their leaders, and lay their country waste with fire and sword.”
Well, you know how we are when it comes to threats.
The Scotch-Irish frontiersman, who had, basically remained aloof from the conflict, now took up arms with the Patriots.
Under the leadership of Col, William Campbell, 400 mounted militiamen formed in Abingdon, Va., and headed for Sycamore Shoals, Tenn. There, they joined 600 men led by Cols. John Sevier, Issac Shelby and Charles McDowell.
On Sept. 26, 1780, the group headed south to meet the British.
On Oct. 7, 1780, this patriot militia, along with others who had joined the march, met and defeated the British at the decisive Battle of Kings Mountain. Most believe it was the turning point in the Revolutionary War.
There is plenty more to discover about the Overmountain Men and their victorious march. I urge you to investigate the history and walk in their footsteps along this trail.
OVNHT – Mineral Museum to Table Rock Lookout
Difficulty: Easy. Not much elevation change, but careful foot-placement required. This a perfect hike if you have guests or children who want to see the mountains and experience a little history.
Shoes: Hiking shoe or boot. You can get by with a running shoe without much difficulty.
Time: Even if you spend a little time just looking at the sights, you shouldn’t be on the trail more than two hours.
Distance: Total distance round trip is 3 miles.
Safety: This is a winter hike. I think if you hike during the summer, especially with visitors or kids, you will have to be too much on the lookout for critters that can cause you trouble. If you are experienced and you are comfortable with summer hiking, this is a year-round trail.
The Mineral Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19. However, housed in the same building is the visitors’ center, which is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at various hours.
If they are open, you are welcome to use the restrooms and fill your water bottle. I can’t nail down the hours for you, but your best bet would be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the open days.
Courtesy: No bikes. No horses. Mask if appropriate. Allow room to pass.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Use the Mineral Museum as your starting point. It will be easy to find on any app or map. It is basically at the crossing of U.S. 226 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Currently, you are welcome to park in the museum parking lot. Find a spot that is most distant from the building entrance. Look across U.S. 226 and you will see the OVT marker tucked up in the bushes. That’s the starting point. Careful when you cross. It’s a busy and fast roadway.
THE TRAIL:
When you get to the marker, don’t take the nice, paved walkway to the left. Your trail is the slight indentation that lies straight ahead.
You will immediately notice the difference between this and other trails we have explored. This is more of a depressed path on the landscape. It is not an obvious, well-worn, cut trail. That means you will have to pay closer attention to the route to stay on course.
Head uphill and in a general direction to the right. Then climb for a while. This is not a trail built for hikers. It’s the footpath used by the militia to get from one point to another in the quickest way. So, there is an obvious lack of switchbacks to help you climb. Still, not a bad climb. Feel secure in taking visitors or children.
After about a quarter mile, the path levels and starts to gently rise and fall as it parallels the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Parkway will always be off to your right as you head out and, quite often, will be visible.
In the winter, the views are excellent but, in my opinion, this is the time to look inward not outward. Try to imagine yourself here, in this very spot, about 240 years ago. Your family is far behind and you still have a long way to go. When you reach your destination, you will have to fight, maybe die for a country that may or may not even be a country in a couple of months.
If you can, keep those thoughts in mind as you walk another half mile or so and enter a fairly thick laurel patch. Keep your eye on the trail. It gets a little hard to follow through here. Always keep in mind that if you lose the trail, you can head directly for the highway.
Toward the end, the path takes an uphill turn to the right. You reach the highway at the end of a split-rail fence. When you reach the highway, turn to the left, and walk two tenths of a mile to the Table Rock lookout. Enjoy the view for a moment and head for home. I suggest you take the same trail back. Walking along the Parkway can be a little dangerous. Don’t forget to read your history before you go. Get that star for being a good tour guide.