WNC Afield: Of goats and poets...

This is a weird one. I spent the first mile of this hike wishing I had not picked this route to recommend to anyone. Then, I spent the last 4 miles congratulating myself for picking such a good hiking trail to pass along for future adventures.
My trail app led me to the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site. When we followed the route to get to the trail, I ended just as described, in the National Park parking lot but not exactly where I thought I should be. Although I like Carl, I don’t see myself as a tour guide for his home site.
Fortunately, we missed the turn into the main parking area and had to go further in an effort to find a turnaround and come back. Less than a quarter-mile later, we saw the sign that said, “Hiker’s Parking.”
My logic was, even if I’m on the wrong road, based on the sign, there must be routes available here. Otherwise, they would have called it, “Unable to Read Your Trail App Parking.”
As luck would have it, my target trail was accessible from this spot. It might be a little annoying at first, but I think this will be another offering that you will enjoy; a good trail with some touristy sight-seeing included will give you a fine morning or afternoon outing.
Memminger Trail to Big Glassy Mountain
Difficulty: Moderate. Once you begin the climb, there is no let up for the next 2 miles. Some of the sections are fairly steep. Nothing to fear; just know your limits and rest as needed.
Shoes: Hiking shoes or boots. Parts of the dirt trail can get muddy. No stream crossing to navigate.
Time: This route is a loop trail with an out-and-back extension. I like to allow time to take in the view and you might need a little time to look at the animals and buildings at the main park. Try to allow about three hours. That should be ample time. If you decide to tour in the buildings and learn about Sandburg, take yourself off the hiking clock.
Distance/Elevation: Our hike was a little over 5 miles with an elevation gain of about 650 feet. When you’re in the area, it’s apparent that you can choose from a variety of routes. This is the one we planned and chose to hike. It is the longest and most difficult.
Safety: Bicycles and horses are not allowed anywhere on this trail system. We saw no evidence of either.
Since this is a National Forest Service park, there is absolutely no admittance to any building without a mask, regardless of vaccination status. However, on the trail by the lake there is an excellent, indoor restroom available to all, mask or not.
Courtesy: The beginning of the hike is around and through areas where animals are housed. Most are goats. You will encounter parents and children who came just to pet the goats. You will have to work your way through the crowds. It’s just a minor inconvenience if you are prepared. We were not, which added to my displeasure in the beginning. All the goats were in pins or were tethered. The children were allowed to roam free.
At the summit, we met hikers who were from Italy. She was an American working at the U.N., and he was a native Italian. We enjoyed some great conversation and discussions about trails and governments. I have learned to never be surprised at encounters in the wilderness. Another reason to hike.
HOW TO GET THERE:
There are several ways to get to the trailhead. My recommendation is to use an app like Google Maps. Query, “Carl Sandburg.” The program will finish it for you. Pick your course and head out. From Marion, it took us just a little over an hour.
When you get to the parking area for the main park, go past the well-marked entrance. In a very short distance, you will see the parking area for hikers on the left. That’s your spot. Looks like parking for at least 20 cars. We were there on a weekend and had no trouble at all. If that lot happens to be full, backtrack to the main lot and make route adjustments from there. The main thing to remember if you use the main lot is to go to the lake and look for Glassy Mountain markers.
THE TRAIL:
From the hiker’s parking area you will see a short, single-track path through the trees. That’s the start. Very quickly, the wood-chip path comes to a gravel road. Turn left and go around the big gate. This is a gravel road for about .5 miles until it comes out at the goat barn on the main property.
Time to adopt the swagger that tells everyone that you know exactly where you are going. We don’t want to be mistaken for tourists. Keep the barn and smaller buildings on your left. Continue straight until you see the main house above and to the right. The road heads slightly downhill. Paralleling the road and on the right, you will see the first signs of a real trail. Get on it. Stay on it.
The trail will lead you down to a fairly large and picturesque lake. Follow the trail across the bridge, around to the right, and into the woods. It is at this juncture you will see the very nice restrooms. Good place for a quick stop.
Once you leave the restrooms, a real trail starts to develop. It is a good dirt trail, easy under foot. As you move around the lake, the trail starts to climb. Soon you will see our favorite trail configuration… stairs. Several sets of steps take you steeply up the hill. These steps are very well made and easy to climb. These are not the awkward distance between steps that we so often face. They are proportioned like a good, solid set of stairs.
The best advice I can offer is to follow the signs. This trail system is extremely well marked. After the steps, the path intersects another at a perpendicular angle. Turn left toward Glassy Mountain.
Some long and relatively easy switchbacks take you toward the top. A very interesting wooden walkway over a rock face is a good place for a photo or, I know you can’t resist it, a selfie.
In a short while, a major intersection comes into view. You have several choices here but for this article, turn left and head up the hill to the summit.
Nothing unusual for this climb. The surface is light gravel or dirt. Keep climbing until you see the sign pointing to the summit. A nice flat trail leads you to a large rock surface and the final view. The heavy summer foliage lessens the overall view, but it is still worth the effort. Winter views will be even better.
Take a break then head back on the same trail. When you get to that major intersection, you have a choice as to which way to head home. We chose the trail to the goat barn.
Very quickly, you drop down to the pastures and the barn. Once you get to the main trail, turn left on the access road and head to the car.
Since we hiked on his property, I can’t end this article without a quote from Carl Sandburg: “Poetry is the synthesis of hyacinths and biscuits.” Actually, I don’t really know what it means, but it has biscuits in it.