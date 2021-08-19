WNC Afield: Of goats and poets...

Shoes: Hiking shoes or boots. Parts of the dirt trail can get muddy. No stream crossing to navigate.

Time: This route is a loop trail with an out-and-back extension. I like to allow time to take in the view and you might need a little time to look at the animals and buildings at the main park. Try to allow about three hours. That should be ample time. If you decide to tour in the buildings and learn about Sandburg, take yourself off the hiking clock.

Distance/Elevation: Our hike was a little over 5 miles with an elevation gain of about 650 feet. When you’re in the area, it’s apparent that you can choose from a variety of routes. This is the one we planned and chose to hike. It is the longest and most difficult.

Safety: Bicycles and horses are not allowed anywhere on this trail system. We saw no evidence of either.

Since this is a National Forest Service park, there is absolutely no admittance to any building without a mask, regardless of vaccination status. However, on the trail by the lake there is an excellent, indoor restroom available to all, mask or not.