WNC Afield: Not all who wander the Valdese Trail are lost

Orienteering is the exercise of finding your way through the wilderness with a map and a compass. It is still a popular sport, but the practical use of a compass has diminished greatly with the advent of Global Positioning Systems and mapping applications.
This week’s offering reminds me of my days of learning to navigate on an orienteering course. It was during my time in the military, so it wasn’t as much fun as this week’s adventure. Also, this week, we didn’t have to catch and eat anything that crawled across our path.
Don’t let the term, “greenway” fool you. Most of this is a full-on, dirt under your feet, set of trails that can give you a pretty good workout and the full enjoyment of a walk in the woods.
In J.R.R. Tolkien’s poem, “The Riddle of Strider,” he wrote, “Not all those who wander are lost.” If you try this offering, you will certainly get to wander and, if you’re not careful, you might get lost. It’s OK. You won’t be seriously lost. So, if you’re the smallest guy in your group, you don’t need to worry about being eaten.
I had so much fun with this trail that I felt it was easy even though most guides rate it as moderate. We’ll explore. It was over before I had a chance to think about lunch. It’s a short one but I hope some of you will try it.
Valdese Greenway Loop
Difficulty: Easy to moderate. The lack of switchbacks makes the climbs a little more strenuous because you head straight up the hillsides.
Shoes: I think a light hiking shoe or running shoe will work the best. There were some muddy areas.
Time: You should be able to knock this route out in a couple of hours.
Distance: My GPS logged 3.6 miles. The elevation from low point to high point is about 250 feet. Because of the constant up-and-down of the trail design, you will climb and lose about 1,600 feet. It is a loop trail.
Safety: I have treated the wandering rather lightly but if you carry an app on your phone or a map you will not only enjoy the hike more, you will prevent extra walking to try to orient yourself. I don’t think your safety is in jeopardy but no need to tire yourself looking for the way home. I found a printable map on https://friendsofthevaldeserec.org/trails but the phone apps are very good and there is good cell service in the area.
The weather is getting warmer, and some trails are narrow and overgrown so be alert to anything that can bite, sting, or irritate your skin. Here’s a hiker’s tip: If you think you have handled poison oak, don’t rub your chin while you contemplate the question.
I did not see obvious restroom facilities so you might want to plan ahead. There are restaurants in Valdese that are open for lunch. Maybe lunch and restrooms might be in order before the walk.
Courtesy: We hiked for two hours on a Saturday afternoon without seeing anyone. I’m seeing fewer masks these days, but I have a bandanna just in case.
Bikes are allowed on some trails so just be watchful.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, head east on Interstate 40 to exit 112. Go off the right then turn left under the freeway. You will be on Eldred St. SE. Stay on Eldred until it crosses Main and transitions into Laurel St. NE. Stay on Laurel until a right turn on Lovelady Dr. Stay on Lovelady until you see signage for the park. Make the left turn on Lake Rhodhiss Dr. Stay on the paved road until it ends at a gate with a big stop sign. Turn left into the dirt road. Drive a short distance back to the trail gate and the parking area. The road and parking area are dirt. Expect to spend about 30 minutes from Marion.
THE TRAIL:
After you park, you will see a metal gate across a roadbed. When we were there the gate was locked so we had to duck under the bar. The trail starts at the gate and stays fairly wide as it heads gently down until it levels along the lake. The wide trail is quite pleasant with views of Lake Rhodhiss on your right.
Now the fun starts. We were determined to hike the trail that was presented in the app. There are many other, and probably easier, routes you can take, but the fun is finding the route presented and conquering it. I’ll try to give you some tips to help you follow our route, but a map or app will help greatly. Some trail markers are missing. I’m not sure if that is by design but I prefer it. It makes you work a little harder to get to the destination.
As you walk the flat trail you will see a marker that points out the Yellow Trail to the left. If you see the marker, you have gone too far. Your trail is back about 100 feet. It is a slight indentation headed up a steep bank. Find it and take it up through the trees.
After a climb, the footpath levels into a wider trail. Now for your next turn. You will have to look hard for this one. There is a small trail on the left that heads perpendicular from the trail you’re walking. It’s hard to find but very possible so keep looking. Another straight uphill climb into another wide trail.
Follow this trail to the right to another intersection with a wider roadbed. Turn right. We saw a couple of deer in this area. They must be used to seeing hikers because they were in no hurry to get out of our path. Stay on this road until you reach the large intersection under the high lines.
This next trail was the hardest for us to find. The intersection is on top of a hill with the high lines overhead. Don’t take the first right. That is the continuation of the Outer Loop Trail. Take a slight left, not down the high lines but look for a trail in the middle and on your right.
If you’re on the right trail, it will take you, immediately, into the woods. More fun. You will see that you are on a twisty, turny, little trail that meanders through the woods with apparently no thought whatsoever. It looks like someone captured a bunny, soaked his tail with paint, and set him free to hop with abandon. Then, everywhere his wet little bottom daubed the ground with color, that became the course of the trail.
There is an abundance of orange ribbons tied to the trees to help you stay on course. Be alert. When you are walking along the bottom of the landscape there will be a small stream on your right. Your trail takes a surprising button hook right turn and takes you across the stream. There is a single little board bridge to help you cross.
Even with the app, we had a little difficulty in this area because the ribbon color changed from orange to purple. The main thing I can tell you to help you stay oriented is that once you cross the little stream, very shortly, Hoyle Creek will join you on the right side.
Keep the river on the right and stay on this path. There will be several opportunities to stray but for today it’s river right and purple out. Close to the end of the trail it looks less traveled, and the paved entry road is in sight. There will be abundant purple ribbons calling for you to take a hard left onto a smaller trail. That’s your way to the car.
Completion may be a small victory, but it still counts as a victory. I hope you enjoy this area. If you have an app, I urge you to set a course before you leave home and try to stick to it.
I just discovered that the area is cared for by a group called, “Friends of Valdese Rec.”
There are many such groups in WNC that want to preserve the land and provide clean, outdoor recreation for us all. If you enjoy the hike, and you are so inclined, look them up and consider donating a buck or two. It’s no more than the price of that beer at the end of the hike. Wait…let’s rethink that. It’s no more than the cost of that second doughnut. You get the idea. Have fun.