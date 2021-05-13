WNC Afield: Not all who wander the Valdese Trail are lost

Now the fun starts. We were determined to hike the trail that was presented in the app. There are many other, and probably easier, routes you can take, but the fun is finding the route presented and conquering it. I’ll try to give you some tips to help you follow our route, but a map or app will help greatly. Some trail markers are missing. I’m not sure if that is by design but I prefer it. It makes you work a little harder to get to the destination.

As you walk the flat trail you will see a marker that points out the Yellow Trail to the left. If you see the marker, you have gone too far. Your trail is back about 100 feet. It is a slight indentation headed up a steep bank. Find it and take it up through the trees.

After a climb, the footpath levels into a wider trail. Now for your next turn. You will have to look hard for this one. There is a small trail on the left that heads perpendicular from the trail you’re walking. It’s hard to find but very possible so keep looking. Another straight uphill climb into another wide trail.

Follow this trail to the right to another intersection with a wider roadbed. Turn right. We saw a couple of deer in this area. They must be used to seeing hikers because they were in no hurry to get out of our path. Stay on this road until you reach the large intersection under the high lines.