WNC Afield: No debate: Boone Fork Trail a challenging little hike

I achieved my goal. The parkway, the parking lot, and the trail had more people than I have ever seen before on a hike. Most of the people we met on the trail were walkers — not hikers. Many had scuffed ankles. There were dogs off the leash and kids on the loose. Most didn’t know who should yield or when it was appropriate.

I’m not complaining. I expected the crowd. When these things happen, you have to take the initiative and be more courteous than normal.

One thing that did bother me was the trash on the trail. Oddly, most of the litter was discarded, disposable face masks. I have no comment here.

How to get there: Look for the Julian Price Picnic Area on your map or mapping app. Parking will be right off the parkway. Don’t drive into the picnic spots. You are there as soon as you enter the parking area. Look just past the restrooms to your left. You will see the trail marker.