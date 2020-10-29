WNC Afield: No debate: Boone Fork Trail a challenging little hike

These are contentious times. As the trail guy, I try to avoid confrontation while I hike and while I write. But pressures build and sooner or later, things have to be discussed.
It happened with one of my favorite hiking buddies. We both held strong opinions on the subject and during a brief stop for a hiking snack, it happened. Before we knew it, we had launched into a serious debate — which is better, beef gravy or sausage gravy?
My opponent opened by painting a verbal picture of rich, brown gravy being carefully ladled into a mountain of creamy whipped potatoes, and allowing the liquid to be held in a tiny lake atop the mound. Then, with the first forkful, the dam is broken, and the dark goodness starts to flow like lava down the side.
I countered with creamy, white sausage gravy being spooned over a perfect chicken-fried steak, creating a warm blanket around the cutlet, thin enough to allow a smooth covering but thick enough to avoid dampening the golden-brown crust.
It was brutal folks, and it could have gotten worse, but we had finished our snack of Vienna sausage, sliced Vidalia onion, and soda crackers. It was time to move on, thankfully before the conversation devolved into a discussion of green beans.
This week I have picked one that will take your mind off any conflicts and remove you, for a while, from the outside world. You will have to devote your full attention to the trail to complete it unscathed.
Boone Fork Trail
Difficulty: Moderate/advanced. There will be plenty of easy hiking, but the middle of the loop gets more technical and, in some spots, a little dicey.
Shoes: Definitely boots. You are going to need the ankle support and the better footing that boots will provide. Water crossings are numerous. Expect to do some shallow wading.
Time: We spent a little over three hours, but we stopped by the river and lingered at the falls. You can make it faster if you stay on the trail. Don’t try to make time in the middle of the loop. Stay steady and pay attention. You don’t want a twisted ankle, or worse.
Distance: From the car, around the loop, and back, I clocked 5.2 miles. It’s advertised as a 4.9-mile loop.
Safety: Don’t get overconfident because of the beginning of the loop. The middle part will test you. Stay calm and watch your footing. The sides of the river are steep and high in places. During the fall season, the roots and rocks under your feet are covered with wet leaves and extremely slippery. The more experience you have and the better you are equipped will greatly determine your enjoyment of the loop.
Courtesy: I made the decision to hike this trail during the height of leaf season and on the weekend. I wanted to be able to give you a report on the crowded conditions.
I achieved my goal. The parkway, the parking lot, and the trail had more people than I have ever seen before on a hike. Most of the people we met on the trail were walkers — not hikers. Many had scuffed ankles. There were dogs off the leash and kids on the loose. Most didn’t know who should yield or when it was appropriate.
I’m not complaining. I expected the crowd. When these things happen, you have to take the initiative and be more courteous than normal.
One thing that did bother me was the trash on the trail. Oddly, most of the litter was discarded, disposable face masks. I have no comment here.
How to get there: Look for the Julian Price Picnic Area on your map or mapping app. Parking will be right off the parkway. Don’t drive into the picnic spots. You are there as soon as you enter the parking area. Look just past the restrooms to your left. You will see the trail marker.
The trail: It’s a loop trail, so at the beginning you have the choice to go left or right. I strongly recommend that you choose the trail to the right. You will be hiking in a counterclockwise direction. I like this route for a couple of reasons. You will get a short warm-up before the more intense hiking and you will be encountering the mileage markers going from .5 mile to the completion of 5 miles.
The trail starts along a small creek and runs, almost level, through a field. You will pick up a few scents of decaying vegetation, but just power through it. The trail is smooth under your feet.
At about the half-mile marker, the trail starts to get a little muddy and the roots become more prominent.
The roots and rocks start to increase as the terrain starts to roll. The trail will take you up and down. From here, care should be taken. Each step needs to be thought out. Proper foot placement is imperative to protect your ankles.
After a while, you will make a turn around a big rock and there it is: your first ladder. There will be a few more, not quite as steep, as you descend to the river then climb back out.
For about a mile, it will be pretty technical, especially during wet weather. The rocks and roots are slick. Climbing out, be prepared to stretch those thigh muscles on long, high, rocky steps back to the trail.
After the river, the trail will begin to get a little less rooty as you make a gentle climb out of the valley. Still several water crossings ahead.
You’ll know when the hard part is over. You reach the summit in an open field. The trail becomes comfortable as you descend. There will be a small pine forest where the trail is soft with pine needles.
About a mile of gentle downhill. The trail becomes a paved path through a campground. It is a little boring but, at the same time, a nice relief for feet and ankles. You will come into a nice, short, laurel thicket then out to where the trail began.
I think you will get a feeling of accomplishment from this one. The hard part now is to not think of chicken fried steak.
