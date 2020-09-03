WNC Afield: Kitsuma Peak trail part part of a longer, winter hike

Courtesy: Really, the main obstacle is the bike traffic. Everyone I have met, both hikers and bikers, try to adhere to the rules of the road. The thing to remember is that you probably have better control of where you can walk or stand than the biker who is trying to just stay upright and get down the mountain.

HOW TO GET THERE: From Interstate 40, take Exit 66. My favorite way is to go to the north side of the freeway and make a right turn on Old Hwy 70 E. Stay on this road until you come to the crossing of Yates Ave. It may not be marked but it is the only major street crossing you will see. Go straight across Yates on to Royal Gorge Rd. This is a small road that will dead end at the parking area for the trail. Park on the left. Most cars head straight in rather than parallel with the curb. You will see the sign for Kitsuma Peak and Young’s Ridge.

THE TRAIL: The trail starts immediately from the parking area. During the summer, the canopy is thick and shaded almost all the time. This also means the trail can be a little muddy.