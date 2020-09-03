WNC Afield: Kitsuma Peak trail part part of a longer, winter hike

This will probably be the last short hike of the summer, but we will be re-visiting it in the colder months.
This trail will be a part of a longer, very enjoyable, 10-mile hike from Old Fort to Ridgecrest and back. Don’t let the distance of this one fool you; you will get a workout and a chance to test your hiking skills on some difficult terrain.
Kitsuma Peak Trail
Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult. Strenuous at times.
Shoes: A solid boot will work the best. The trail is rocky and rooty. In some parts it gets steep and often slick.
Time: If you are going to go to the peak and back, allow about two hours. The views at the top will probably make you want to stay a while.
Distance: Total distance from parking lot to the summit is a little over a mile. To the summit and back is almost 3 miles. According to my altimeter, the elevation gain is about 500 feet from car to peak.
Safety: Your biggest concern on this trail will be bicycles. They are often coming down hill at a rapid rate. Try to be alert and clear the trail for them. The bikers will usually call out in advance but it’s easy to be caught by surprise. I recommend you hike this one during the week if possible. Weekends tend to be a little crowded. Also try to keep your hiking group small so you don’t crowd the trail. Of course, stay hydrated.
Courtesy: Really, the main obstacle is the bike traffic. Everyone I have met, both hikers and bikers, try to adhere to the rules of the road. The thing to remember is that you probably have better control of where you can walk or stand than the biker who is trying to just stay upright and get down the mountain.
HOW TO GET THERE: From Interstate 40, take Exit 66. My favorite way is to go to the north side of the freeway and make a right turn on Old Hwy 70 E. Stay on this road until you come to the crossing of Yates Ave. It may not be marked but it is the only major street crossing you will see. Go straight across Yates on to Royal Gorge Rd. This is a small road that will dead end at the parking area for the trail. Park on the left. Most cars head straight in rather than parallel with the curb. You will see the sign for Kitsuma Peak and Young’s Ridge.
THE TRAIL: The trail starts immediately from the parking area. During the summer, the canopy is thick and shaded almost all the time. This also means the trail can be a little muddy.
The parking area is the last level ground you will see until you reach the summit. The trail is immediately up hill. It starts as a gradual, gentle climb to the base of the mountain with the freeway off to your right. There is generally a fair amount of traffic noise you can hear from the trail but don’t let that distract you. When you start to climb, the views of the countryside and even the highway will make the effort worthwhile.
After a short distance, you will reach the first switchback that starts you on the real climb to the top. As I count, you will have 12 more switchbacks until you get to the trail fork that leads to the summit.
The trail that forks off the Kitsuma trail is the Young’s Ridge Trail. This is one of the trails we will include in the 10-mile hike coming in the winter. Take the fork to the left that is marked Kitsuma Overlook. It’s just a short distance to the top. Stop along the way to enjoy the spectacular views of Ridgecrest and Black Mountain.
Just a little further and curving to the right you will reach the summit. Sorry, there’s no monument or flags flying to give you the perfect selfie. It is just a nice wide, and most important, level piece of ground to sit and let your heart rate drop a little. This is a great chance to have a little candy bar without any feelings of guilt, although my guilty feelings left about 15 pounds ago.
Time to head back. You can come back on the same trail you used to reach the summit, but I have a little challenge for you. Instead of the return to the left, take the trail to the right. This is a very rocky, rooty, slippery, and steep short trail that leads you down to an intersection with the Young’s Ridge Trail. If you’re the kind that swears a lot or holds a grudge, just go back the easy way. I don’t want you thinking bad thoughts about me while your ankle heals.
If you chose the more difficult path, go slow and easy. It will be good practice for some of the trails to come. Soon you will be at the intersection. Turn to the right to head back up the mountain. This will come out at the intersection you passed earlier. This time turn to the left and head down the mountain.
For me, the downhill is the more difficult. There is less aerobic activity but it is harder on the knees and ankles. If you are like me, you might want to consider bracing or wrapping your knees to lessen the strain. Trekking poles can also be helpful in your descent. I keep my power walking for smooth, flat trails. On this route, just take it slow and easy and watch the ground. Those roots can reach up and grab you.
If you did this one right, you should be feeling like you just had a good workout at the gym. You got plenty of fresh air and burned some calories. This could be the beginning of your new healthy, weight loss program.
Wait, did someone say, “Mexican food?”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!