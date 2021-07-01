WNC Afield: Just your friendly neighborhood hiking trail

The trail is relatively straight and downhill for about a half-mile. One of the negatives of this walk is the constant traffic noise from the parkway on the right and Valley Springs Road on the left. My hiking partners all found it hardly worth noticing but, for me, it was a little annoying.

Soon the trail crosses to the left over a very well-constructed wooden bridge and heads uphill into a nice grouping of hardwoods.

Some up-and-down and the route winds through an area where homes are visible on the left. This housing development will be with you for the entire trail.

After a bit, you will head downhill and soon be walking next to a river on the left. The river is scenic and looks playful. There are several short paths to the edge of the water. The other obvious landmark is the welcoming 10-foot chain link fence just on the other side of the creek. The fence will be next to you for the rest of the hike.

Another rather steep descent to a stream crossing, then you climb the steepest part of the path. Wooden steps will help you to the top of the hill.