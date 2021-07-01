WNC Afield: Just your friendly neighborhood hiking trail

It is said that when Marie Antoinette climbed the high stairs to the guillotine, she exclaimed, “Wow! What a great view of Paris.”
Some people just have a knack for putting a positive spin on things.
My recounting of history may not be exactly right, but I like the idea of being one of those glass-half-full kind of guys.
I owe you the truth, as I see it, but I certainly don’t want to discourage anyone from hiking this path. If you think of this a chance to see the flora along a section of the BRP with a relatively short distance to travel and light effort during your hike, this might be exactly what you need.
Blue Ridge Parkway Trail – Valley Springs
Difficulty: Easy. You will encounter a few moderate grades but nothing to cause concern.
Shoes: If the weather is dry, almost anything you have. If there has been recent rain, prepare for mud.
Time: I suggest you allow about three hours for the out-and-back. This is more of an exercise hike than a nature discovery trip.
Distance/Elevation Gain: We logged 6.3 miles. We did not vary from the obvious route to the end and back. Elevation gain is 685 feet.
Safety: There were a couple of dogs off the leash. That was clearly not proper etiquette for this trail. I don’t think that will be a problem. All but those were leashed and properly supervised.
Temperature was in the high 80s. Along with the humidity, it made water an absolute necessity. It is that time of year when we have to start monitoring our bodies during the hike. The stresses of heat and dehydration are extremely common regardless of your physical condition. If you don’t know or you need to be reminded, I suggest you do some research into the symptoms and dangers. I have started using a different mixture in my water bottle that seems to be working quite well with my rehydration. The over-the-counter name is Pedialyte. It is used primarily for infants and young children, but replaces electrolyte so quickly I think it makes a great supplement for hikers.
Closest restrooms were on Hendersonville Road at the restaurants and gas stations.
Courtesy: There are a few signs that prohibit bikes and horses, but we did see some bike tracks. The trail is open and has long straight sections, so I don’t see bike traffic as a problem. Just a little warning.
It will be more important to watch for runners along the route. We saw several. It is always nice to give them a wide berth when you can. They may not be able say thanks, but a little space is always appreciated when you are negotiating rocks and roots.
HOW TO GET THERE:
You can find the trail on Google Maps if you query “Blue Ridge Parkway Valley Springs.” The trail location is shown as a green dashed line labeled Mountains to Sea Trail.
We drove Interstate 40 from Marion (remember freeway access from Sugar Hill Road is closed) to exit 53A. Loop under onto Alt 74. In a very short distance, take the Blue Ridge Parkway entrance on the right. When you dead-end into the parkway, turn left. Follow the BRP until you cross over Hendersonville Road. Just past the bridge is another on-ramp. Go past the on-ramp and look for parking on the right. The trail is on your left. It starts close to the west end of the bridge. Be careful when you pull off the highway. The drop from pavement to dirt is extreme.
THE TRAIL:
From the car, walk back to the overpass of Hendersonville Road. You will see the trail entrance across the highway.
The condition of the trail will be obvious from the start. It is extremely well-maintained and very comfortable under foot. You can count on this great condition all the way to the end.
The gentle downhill and the surroundings make you want to explore. This is a very pleasant environment but for a few obvious distractions that we will discuss.
The trail is relatively straight and downhill for about a half-mile. One of the negatives of this walk is the constant traffic noise from the parkway on the right and Valley Springs Road on the left. My hiking partners all found it hardly worth noticing but, for me, it was a little annoying.
Soon the trail crosses to the left over a very well-constructed wooden bridge and heads uphill into a nice grouping of hardwoods.
Some up-and-down and the route winds through an area where homes are visible on the left. This housing development will be with you for the entire trail.
After a bit, you will head downhill and soon be walking next to a river on the left. The river is scenic and looks playful. There are several short paths to the edge of the water. The other obvious landmark is the welcoming 10-foot chain link fence just on the other side of the creek. The fence will be next to you for the rest of the hike.
Another rather steep descent to a stream crossing, then you climb the steepest part of the path. Wooden steps will help you to the top of the hill.
Now, some meandering through the high trees until you reach the turnaround point. A short, steep climb will take you to the end of this hike and access to the parkway. You can turn left on the highway and pick up another section of the trail a short distance to the left. For this hike, make your turn here and head back on the same trail.
You will notice the round white disc that is the trail blaze along this route. This is a section of the Mountains to Sea Trail. If you are one who tallies your steps on the MST, this will be one of the easiest sections of the trail that you will ever walk.
If this trail was closer to Marion, I would be happy to walk or jog it a few times a week. It has the feel of a community park more than a hiking destination. We have so many adventurous destinations we can walk, this one serves a different purpose.
For this one, I suggest you look for a good restaurant along Hendersonville Road and plan this hike around your meal. That way, you will get in some good exercise on a friendly trail and an accompanying enjoyable lunch or dinner.
That’s my best spin on this one. We all enjoyed the hike, but I wouldn’t make it a destination. If you want to check it out and evaluate it, I’m sure you will enjoy the experience, but you probably won’t lose your head over it. Sorry, Marie, I couldn’t resist.