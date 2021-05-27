WNC Afield: Impress your friends with the Flat Laurel Trail

These directions are important because I found that many of the online mapping programs take you to the top of the trail instead of the bottom where this route should begin. Expect to spend about an hour and a half in the car each way so food stops should be in the plan.

From Marion, take I-40 West until Exit 37. Go off to the right at the exit. Turn left and go a very short distance to the tee intersection with US-23S. Turn right on US-23S and head toward Canton. After about four miles, look for the left turn on Williams St. Use your GPS to help you wind around Canton to get to Pisgah DR (NC-110). Stay on Pisgah for a few miles until you reach and turn right on US-276. Very quickly, make a left on Lake Logan Road (NC-215). From the turn on Lake Logan, follow the road for about 16.8 miles to and up a winding road with the river on your left side. The parking area is on your left. It is a small dirt road into a dirt parking area. There is some signage, but it can be easily missed. Work your way into the parking area (all dirt) and you will see the obvious trail heading down and into the woods.