WNC Afield: Impress your friends with the Flat Laurel Trail

For those of you who hike with a group or a club and you have to occasionally find and lead a hike, pay close attention to this one.
This route provides waterfalls, high meadows, great scenic views and options to add more time and difficulty to the adventure. You can even take your snack break by beautiful running streams.
Don’t thank me yet. This trail also offers some of the most uncomfortable, step-by-step, hiking that I have experienced on a day hike in WNC. There is a Chinese proverb that proclaims, “One step at a time is good walking.”
After you roll these rocks under your feet for an hour or two, you might disagree.
However, the groups I hike with and most clubs I know won’t think twice about the discomfort. It’s all part of the game. So, I offer you a “full-on” trek, even if it’s just for a day. Lace up and head out.
Flat Laurel Creek
Difficulty: This trail has the gentlest incline that I have hiked in WNC. If the path was primarily dirt or pine straw underfoot, this would certainly be an easy hike, but the constant roots and unusually rocky footing makes this a moderate hike.
Shoes: I strongly recommend a good hiking boot. We wore full leather boots for the ankle stability and waterproofing. We were glad we did. The rocks are formidable, and you will encounter numerous water crossings and muddy areas.
Time: My suggestion is to allow yourself about six hours for the hiking portion of the journey. That will give you some time by the stream and an hour or so to explore a couple of the branch trails, one of which is the Sam Knob Trail, which is a 2.5 out-and-back. I highly recommend it. You can add it on or make it a separate trip.
Distance: Because of our constant exploring of the various spur trails, our trip was a little over nine miles. If you adhere strictly to the path, your out-and-back should be about 7.4 miles. Elevation gain is 823 feet from the dirt parking area to the parking lot at the top of this trail.
Safety: The trail is comfortably wide, but the drop-offs are severe in places. Nothing technical. Just keep your eyes open.
We saw two mountain bikers on the trail. Visibility is not restricted so you will have time to clear the path. Make sure to find a good safe place to get off the trail. Passage will probably be tight but there is room.
This route is an out-and-back and makes the turnaround point at another parking area. That area, which is at the top of the trail, has very good restrooms. There is nothing at the bottom where you will start.
If you are a sunscreen wearer, take some. When we walked through the high meadows, bugs were a slight problem. My guess is that as the summer months arrive, they will bring more bugs. Think about some spray or natural oils for defense.
HOW TO GET THERE:
These directions are important because I found that many of the online mapping programs take you to the top of the trail instead of the bottom where this route should begin. Expect to spend about an hour and a half in the car each way so food stops should be in the plan.
From Marion, take I-40 West until Exit 37. Go off to the right at the exit. Turn left and go a very short distance to the tee intersection with US-23S. Turn right on US-23S and head toward Canton. After about four miles, look for the left turn on Williams St. Use your GPS to help you wind around Canton to get to Pisgah DR (NC-110). Stay on Pisgah for a few miles until you reach and turn right on US-276. Very quickly, make a left on Lake Logan Road (NC-215). From the turn on Lake Logan, follow the road for about 16.8 miles to and up a winding road with the river on your left side. The parking area is on your left. It is a small dirt road into a dirt parking area. There is some signage, but it can be easily missed. Work your way into the parking area (all dirt) and you will see the obvious trail heading down and into the woods.
THE TRAIL:
The dirt trail starts as a narrow but worn roadbed. Head down at first to a simple water crossing. Before long, the path narrows and begins the very gentle climb to the other end of the trail. You will always be climbing until you reach the end of the trail and the turnaround.
Initially, the trail underfoot is soft and comfortable. It winds a little with the typical shrubbery you expect to see along a riverbed. The water below and to your left is Bubbling Spring Branch. It heads down and eventually supplies Lake Logan. I thought it was aptly named because it was more often heard than seen.
As you listen to the water and start your climb, I feel pretty confident that you will be pleasantly surprised at the gentleness of the incline. As often happens, we knew almost immediately that this was going to be a particularly enjoyable outing.
Soon, the trail crosses a very well-constructed concrete bridge that sits fairly high above a rocky riverbed on the left and an impressive waterfall on the right. Too early for a break but you might as well grab a selfie or a group shot.
Off to the left, notice how the view is starting to develop as you climb. Because I hike once or twice a week it becomes far too easy to take the views for granted. I urge you to stop and look at the beauty. Don’t let the camera on the cell phone do all the work.
As you advance, the trees become more statuesque. They are very tall and are more substantial at the base. I like the way they crowd the trail in some spots. The personality of the hike is about to change. A gradual button-hook right turn will take away the views of Green Knob to the left and the river as it heads to the lake.
Now comes your introduction to Sam Knob. This impressive peak that sits on the edge of the Shining Rock Wilderness will be right in your face. Don’t worry. You probably won’t be tackling this one today. However, when you pass the intersection of the Sam Knob Trail you may be tempted to add it on. If you have the time, it might be a nice addition. Just remember, you can drive to the end of the trail you are hiking and have access to several trails like Sam Knob and the beginning of the Art Loeb Trail. Another day already planned.
The landscape makes a very noticeable change as you round the turn. Several large, thick, dark pines stand out in the alpine-like landscape. Some have referred to it as more of a New England look. I call it a western North Carolina look. There is a soothing, comfortable feel to the high meadows. If we were in Germany, I’d be looking for edelweiss, but I guess we’ll have to settle for trillium, blue-violet, dwarf crested iris, laurel, hooked buttercup, ragwort, toothwort…get it. WNC is not so bad.
From here the views just get better. Every little turn of the trail offers another panorama. Don’t just look at the distant views. The water rushing below offers some great photos and, in many places, easy access to a streamside resting place.
American author Charles Portis said, “You must pay for everything in this world one way or another.”
It’s time to pay for all this beauty and easy walking.
After passing a piney and easy sitting area, I am convinced that Mother Nature gathered all the rocks in the world and placed them in a narrow, almost ditch like, path for the next mile or so. Not only are many of the rocks far apart and hard to reach in one step, the gaps are filled with baseball size round stones that roll under you boots and test your ankle strength.
Yeah, life is hard. We’re up here with the bubbling of the clear streams, pine trees that look like they were designed and placed just for the beauty of the landscape, and a view that makes you think you can see the Atlantic Ocean and we’re whining about a few rocks. Well, suck it up. The turnaround is less than a mile away.
The trail ends abruptly in a very nice, paved parking area. There are very good restroom facilities here and they are open. We found this to be a good place to walk around and rest our legs from the battle with the rocks. While you are here, plan your next trip. As you can see, this spot offers access to several adventurous hikes.
This nice thing about out-and-back hikes is that the return trip is more of the same. Just in the opposite direction. After you pass the major rough spots, this gentle downhill will give you some rest and the views will impress just as much as before. This will make a great hike for your group and you’re off the hook for a while.