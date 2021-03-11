WNC Afield: Green River Cove Trail will rock your soul

After we had conquered the stairs, we were able to chat with an oncoming hiker. He uses this trail as his daily workout. The good news was that we had just finished the steepest part of the trail.

He was right. Now you will be hiking a roller-coaster style path along the river. The river will always be on your left as you head out and the water sounds will increase as you advance.

In a little over a mile, the trail gets close to the water and there is plenty of shade, even in the winter. A few evergreens just add to the beauty of the water and the sky. If you are looking for a relaxing hike with, perhaps a picnic, this is a good place to stop, enjoy, and head back. Otherwise, let’s push on.

At about a mile and a half, the path turns to the right, still following the river, and heads uphill. You’ll know it when you see it. Another fairly steep climb. Careful on these steps. They are just out of reach for a normal step. You have to stretch a little to make it.

Very quickly you will find yourself far above the river. The force of the water is obvious by the sound. Spectacular. Stop along the trail and enjoy. We have a lot of rivers to enjoy in WNC but the power of this one is almost breathtaking.