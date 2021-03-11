WNC Afield: Green River Cove Trail will rock your soul

“Brokedown Palace” is a song that was most often performed by The Grateful Dead.
One of the lyrics says, “Listen to the river sing sweet songs. To rock my soul.”
The river plays a major part in this next adventure. It runs along by your side, and at times, far below you, but the roar is constant. It will be as much a part of your hike as the birds chirping in the trees. If you let it, it really will rock your soul.
We’re going to stretch out a little on this one. Be prepared to hike a trail that is a little more serious than we have been tackling in the last few weeks. This one might give you an aerobic workout.
Green River Cove Trail
Difficulty: Moderate, with a caution. Monitor your energy reserves, the constant up and down can take a toll. Rest along the way and enjoy the river.
Shoes: Our group had a variety of shoes and boots. All worked quite well. I was glad to be wearing the lighter trail shoe. Boots, on this trail can get a little heavy. There are a few wet crossings but nothing serious enough to dictate a shoe type.
Time: This is an out and back. If you go the distance, expect to spend four to five hours on the trail. That may be an overestimate for a lot of you but better to plan for more time than to need more time.
Distance/Elevation: My GPS tracked us at 7.14 total miles and an elevation gain of 1,093 feet. That is the elevation gain from car to end of trail. Because of the rolling nature of the trail, you will actually climb and descend as you hike both directions. One of my hiking buddies recorded our actual total climb as 2,045 feet.
Safety: We met a couple of mountain bikes on the trail, but nothing to worry about. There are no hidden turns or switchbacks so I wouldn’t expect to be surprised by an oncoming rider.
You will be hiking on Green River Game Lands, so check to see if the area is open for hunting. This is a well-known trail, and I don’t foresee a problem with hunters, but it never hurts to be aware of your intended hiking area. As always, just remember, we have hundreds of trails in our area. If you think hunters are using this trail, pick another spot.
Especially as the weather gets warmer, take a little extra water with you. I found I needed almost twice what I normally take. Do not hike this trail without water. Remember, no matter what the rating, any trail can become very difficult, very fast if you are not prepared.
There are no restroom facilities whatsoever. Not at the trail parking area. Not anywhere on the trail. Nothing close to the area. Be prepared.
Courtesy: We passed a few oncoming hikers. Only one had a mask. There is room to pass even when the trail is narrow. I’m noticing that other hikers are becoming a little friendlier and a little less afraid, so conversations with others are increasing, at a safe distance. I’m hopeful that is a good sign.
HOW TO GET THERE:
This will be a little difficult to get you to the right spot. First, you have to get to Green River Cove Road. From the Marion area, head west just past Lake Lure. Expect to spend slightly over an hour on the road from downtown Marion.
You can use Google Maps and enter “Green River Cove Trailhead” to get the location. The “Alltrails” app will also direct you to the spot. If you use your phone, be sure to get everything downloaded before you get to this area. Coverage is sparse.
Once you are on Green River Cove Road you should be headed in a westerly direction. The Green River will be on your right. After a bit you will cross the river and it will now be on your left side. Keeping the river on the left, look for an obvious parking area on the left. The area will hold eight to 10 cars. That is your parking area. If you cross the river again and it moves to the right side, you have gone too far.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, cross the road to the trail marker. It’s a little chewed up and hard to read but it will be obvious that this is your starting point.
As you stand there, looking up at the long set of stairs that will be at the very beginning of your trip, just remember what Sophocles wrote all those years ago, “No one loves the messenger who brings bad news.” In other words, “Don’t shoot the messenger.” I don’t build the trails, I just write about them.
After we had conquered the stairs, we were able to chat with an oncoming hiker. He uses this trail as his daily workout. The good news was that we had just finished the steepest part of the trail.
He was right. Now you will be hiking a roller-coaster style path along the river. The river will always be on your left as you head out and the water sounds will increase as you advance.
In a little over a mile, the trail gets close to the water and there is plenty of shade, even in the winter. A few evergreens just add to the beauty of the water and the sky. If you are looking for a relaxing hike with, perhaps a picnic, this is a good place to stop, enjoy, and head back. Otherwise, let’s push on.
At about a mile and a half, the path turns to the right, still following the river, and heads uphill. You’ll know it when you see it. Another fairly steep climb. Careful on these steps. They are just out of reach for a normal step. You have to stretch a little to make it.
Very quickly you will find yourself far above the river. The force of the water is obvious by the sound. Spectacular. Stop along the trail and enjoy. We have a lot of rivers to enjoy in WNC but the power of this one is almost breathtaking.
Some more rolling trail, then you begin a fairly long, constant, uphill. After about a half-mile of climbing, there will be a trail off to the right. The marker identifies it as Pulliam Creek Trail. That one is for another day. The end of this trail lies just ahead. Stay left and continue downhill to the end.
Before you take the downhill, you will want to know what is ahead. This last part of the trail is a very steep descent and, of course, a very steep climb back out. We measured it at about two-tenths of a mile each way. The end is right on the river and is a great rest spot, then head back.
If you feel you have had enough for the day, nothing wrong with turning at the Pulliam marker. Take the long cruise downhill and start your roller coaster home. Be careful on that last set of stairs. Your legs may be a little fatigued at this point.
I know, as hikers, we tend to concentrate on the trail. This one is about the river. See it, smell it and feel the power of it. That’s why we hike, and, as the song says, let, “the river roll, roll, roll.”