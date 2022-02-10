WNC Afield: Four Falls Trail: Show this one to your friends

With a little luck, I should be back on the trail in about a week. In the meantime, I want to offer an area we explored about 18 months ago. This area will provide you with a positive hiking experience during almost any weather conditions.
To be honest, when I explored this area before, I took so many, in my opinion, great pictures that the retelling of this hike will allow me to show off a new set of photos of all the waterworks.
As before, I’m almost positive you will find something that will amaze you as you witness what nature can provide. If you can, take some first time walkers with you. This one will make you look like a star. This trail won’t kill you and it is guaranteed to burn off some of the residual holiday calories.
Four Waterfalls Trail – Dupont State Forest
Difficulty: Moderate. Yes, there is plenty of uphill, but the scenery helps you get over the hard part.
Shoes: Almost any lace-up athletic shoe will work fine. Trail is basically dry.
Time: We spent less than three hours including numerous stops to take pictures. Make sure you allow picture taking time when you plan your trip.
Distance/Elevation Gain: From the parking area, it will be almost 5 miles. Elevation gain is just under 700 feet. The trail is primarily a loop configuration with some spur options. My recommendation is that you hike every trail.
Safety: Some of the routes allow bicycles. The narrower and steeper trails are hikers only. We met a few cyclists with absolutely no difficulty. You should carry water. Unless there is a specific reason, a day pack will not be necessary. Bring a mask.
There are portable toilets at various locations in the park.
Courtesy: We went on a weekday morning. Parking was not an issue. There were other hikers on the trail but not in bunches or large numbers. It might be a little more crowded on the weekend or over the holidays.
The trail is so scenic and relatively easy that everyone seemed relaxed and enjoying the exercise. I never once heard anyone complain or ask, “How much farther?” Everyone we met seemed to be having a good experience.
The trails were exceptionally clean. No “throw-away” items on the ground in front of us or in the woods. As you know, we need to keep it that way.
HOW TO GET THERE:
I think that these days, almost everyone has a GPS device of some sort. Search for Dupont State Forest or look for the intersection of Crab Creek Rd. and Dupont Rd. Get on Dupont Rd. and head toward the park. The name of the road will change to Staton Rd. Stay on Staton until you see the first parking area on the right. That will be the trail head for this hike. Don’t go to the visitor’s center. That is another set of trails. If you go across the Little River Bridge, that’s too far. From Marion, expect to be in the car about an hour and a half.
If you can, go through the lower parking area to spaces a little further up the road. There will be some portable toilets. All the running water restrooms in the park are closed.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area you will see the obvious entry to the trail. The first trail is to the right. That would normally lead to Hooker Falls but is now closed for repair.
Head across the foot bridge and begin the hike by following the trail under the highway and along the river to your left. Immediately, you will notice how wide and comfortable the trail is underfoot. With a few exceptions, expect this throughout the hike.
The level hiking soon turns to a rather steep climb. You’ll hear it before you see it. Then, to your left is Triple Falls. I know you can’t hear me yelling but this view is SPEC – TAC – U - LAR.
The falling water here and at the next location is possibly the best I have seen in the state. As my hiking buddies said, one would have to go to Yellowstone or Yosemite for something comparable.
I’m trying to prepare you for this magnificent shock because if you are the host and have guests, you need to be able to allow them to ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ while you maintain that aloof, Barney Fife, arms-akimbo stance. Time to let them know who is in charge here.
After a while, continue your climb. The trail will fork. This is where the loop starts and ends. I recommend the trail to the right. The climb will become a little easier. This is the High Falls loop. No blazes, but the signage is excellent.
When the trail gets to the top, there will be another option. Turn to the left and the High Falls Loop takes you to another waterfall and then home. I recommend you go to your right and out to the gravel road. This is the Covered Bridge Loop. Turn left and follow it until you see the covered bridge.
The decision now is to cross the bridge and go on to Grassy Creek Falls or take the trail to the left which also heads home. If you have plenty of time or just want to get in more steps, go to Grassy Creek. Just be aware that on this trail the effort will be greater than the payoff. The falls are just not that terrific. But it is a nice walk out and back if you choose to take it.
When you return and cross the bridge again (or before you cross the bridge if you choose not to go to Grassy Creek), you will see the Covered Bridge Trail head off the gravel road and up the hill. Follow this trail until you intersect the High Falls Trail. Turn to the right and start downhill.
Soon you come to, what I think is the prettiest of all the falls, aptly named, High Falls. No words here. Just enjoy it and head home. There is a short, spur trail that leads to the bottom of the falls if you choose. Nice but not great. Continue back past Triple Falls and on to the car.
Don’t bother with the Visitor’s Center for souvenirs or maps. It is closed. (Still closed as of this writing.)
Just head toward Brevard for barbeque. That is, unless, you are traveling on a Monday, the universal day of the closed in North Carolina.
If you get those pop-in guests and need some place to show off where we live or if you haven’t seen this one, I strongly urge you to go. This is truly nature at its best in WNC.