WNC Afield: Four Falls Trail: Show this one to your friends

The falling water here and at the next location is possibly the best I have seen in the state. As my hiking buddies said, one would have to go to Yellowstone or Yosemite for something comparable.

I’m trying to prepare you for this magnificent shock because if you are the host and have guests, you need to be able to allow them to ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ while you maintain that aloof, Barney Fife, arms-akimbo stance. Time to let them know who is in charge here.

After a while, continue your climb. The trail will fork. This is where the loop starts and ends. I recommend the trail to the right. The climb will become a little easier. This is the High Falls loop. No blazes, but the signage is excellent.

When the trail gets to the top, there will be another option. Turn to the left and the High Falls Loop takes you to another waterfall and then home. I recommend you go to your right and out to the gravel road. This is the Covered Bridge Loop. Turn left and follow it until you see the covered bridge.