WNC Afield: Fonta Flora Trail is right at our doorstep

THE TRAIL:

Before you start your hike, stop at the sign that maps the trails. This map does an excellent job of defining the route. You will be hiking the loop for this outing but notice where the spur to Linville Access is located. This out-and-back could be a nice addition to your hike if you want to get in some more steps.

It’s pretty obvious where the trail starts. From your car, walk toward the restrooms. Once you pass the restrooms, you’re on the dirt trail.

After about two-tenths of a mile, you’ll see marker signs. For this trip, I recommend you take the trail to the right. That’s the marker to Linville Access. It will show a distance of 4 miles. Keep in mind that we’re not headed all the way to the access area, but this is the trail we want.

The trail is gently rolling all the way. Some semi-steep climbs and descents but no reason to be concerned. I hope you are like me and feel the “comfort” under foot. You are feeling the beauty of a new trail. As I have mentioned in previous articles, older trails get rocky and rooty as the ground wears away with age and travel.

Take note of the structures along the way. The bridges, benches and rails have been designed to enhance your hiking experience. In my opinion, they are extremely well done.