WNC Afield: Fonta Flora Trail is right at our doorstep

As the mornings get colder it becomes a little more difficult to get up and get your gear ready for a long hike.
Here’s one that should be a fairly short drive, so you don’t have to leave too early. Take time to have that second cup of coffee.
This trail isn’t as long as some of the others we have explored, but it provides some good views with minimal effort. However, my main goal this week is to keep you interested in what is developing right here in WNC.
Fonta Flora State Trail – The Lakes James Scenic Loop
Difficulty: Easy/Moderate. Feels good under your foot. Minimal rocks and roots. Minor elevation change.
Shoes: Almost any shoe that is comfortable. Just be aware that if you’re planning to get in some distance, support your feet.
Time: Expect to spend 1-3 hours on the trail. That will allow you to take time to enjoy a comfortable pace and a few stops to take in the view.
Distance: The loop is almost 4 miles. Remember, it is a loop so, unlike an out-and-back, after a couple of miles, you’re committed to finish.
Safety: This is a pretty easy outing. Regulate your pace so you are comfortable. Walk at a pace that allows you to talk and enjoy those around you. When you get to a bench that gives a nice view of the lake, take a break, and enjoy. Take a bottle of water. Mask as appropriate.
As of this writing, the restrooms are open and clean. They have running water and flush toilets. Hats off to the park for the extra effort. Please help by keeping everything clean.
Courtesy: If you hike on the weekend you can certainly expect to see bicycles. The trails are wide and unobstructed so you will have time to step aside and let them pass. Many of the riders are new or less experienced than those you will encounter on more difficult trails. Try to give them some extra room. Almost every time you will get a friendly nod or a thank you.
Because of the easy nature of the trail, you will encounter families with small children and dogs. I get a kick out of seeing the dirt and mud on their faces from sniffing the ground and gnawing at the tree roots. The dogs are cute too.
HOW TO GET THERE:
These days, the easiest way to find a spot is the GPS or Google Maps. Find the intersection of State Highway 126 and Fish Hatchery Road. You’ll see the trailhead and parking.
The trail starts from the parking area.
If the main trailhead parking area is full you can access the same trail at Linville Access. This area is basically a boat launch area but there are some parking spots available for cars. From that parking area, as you look at the lake, the trail access will be all the way to your left. Linville Access is about another mile toward Marion on Hwy 126. Keep in mind that access here will give you a different trail course than the one in the article. Trail quality is the same, but the routes are different.
THE TRAIL:
Before you start your hike, stop at the sign that maps the trails. This map does an excellent job of defining the route. You will be hiking the loop for this outing but notice where the spur to Linville Access is located. This out-and-back could be a nice addition to your hike if you want to get in some more steps.
It’s pretty obvious where the trail starts. From your car, walk toward the restrooms. Once you pass the restrooms, you’re on the dirt trail.
After about two-tenths of a mile, you’ll see marker signs. For this trip, I recommend you take the trail to the right. That’s the marker to Linville Access. It will show a distance of 4 miles. Keep in mind that we’re not headed all the way to the access area, but this is the trail we want.
The trail is gently rolling all the way. Some semi-steep climbs and descents but no reason to be concerned. I hope you are like me and feel the “comfort” under foot. You are feeling the beauty of a new trail. As I have mentioned in previous articles, older trails get rocky and rooty as the ground wears away with age and travel.
Take note of the structures along the way. The bridges, benches and rails have been designed to enhance your hiking experience. In my opinion, they are extremely well done.
This trail is designed to give views of the lake and, to the north, Linville Gorge. It will not disappoint you. This is another great hike for visitors. When I bring the out-of-town folks on a hike, I want them to see that I live in a better place than they but not make it look so good that they want to move here.
Continue on the loop until you get to the marker that points you back to the parking area. You can head off to the left if you want to get those steps but for this hike, turn right and head home.
If you took a look at the large map of the trail area, you saw many more trails than what we just hiked. That’s the exciting part of the Fonta Flora State Trail. Even with the recent setbacks, the trail continues to grow.
From the main trailhead, the trail is completed to Linville Access. Now, the trail from the access area all the way to the new visitors’ center at Lake James State Park is well under construction. My guess is that by the end of summer, you will have a continuous ride/hiking trail from Harris Whisnant Road in Morganton to Lake James State Park Visitor Center.
That’s not “pie in the sky.” That’s on the ground and ready to use. As a hiker and biker, the chance to spend hours on a trail as beautiful and as well thought out as this one is a real gift.
And the punch line is…it’s headed all the way to Asheville. This time, we’re the lucky ones. Let’s enjoy and support FFST.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!