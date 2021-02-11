WNC Afield: Enjoy the outdoors with fresh air and friends

There are no restroom facilities whatsoever. Not at the trail parking area. Not anywhere on the trail. Be prepared, but let’s be honest folks, we all hike. We all know what happens on the trail. There are protocols. Not close to a stream. Not close to the trail. If necessary, dig a hole and cover the waste. Current guidelines are to carry any paper products out and dispose of them properly. I think that’s enough on that subject.

Courtesy: Because of the width of the trail, masking is probably more courtesy than safety. I am finding that more people are willing to stop and talk a little. We still keep our distance.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Let’s start at the arrowhead in downtown Old Fort. Head west on Main Street until you get to the right turn on Old U.S. 70 W. Follow that for a couple of miles to Mill Creek Rd. That will be your right turn. It is just after the Old Fort picnic grounds on your left.

Follow Mill Creek past the Geyser, under a couple of narrow little bridges, and around a hairpin turn to the left. Soon you will leave the pavement and be on a well-maintained dirt road.