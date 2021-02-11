WNC Afield: Enjoy the outdoors with fresh air and friends

We hike for a lot of reasons.
Obviously, the fresh air and sunshine coupled with a little exercise makes for a healthy combination. Because I am a trail guy and not a social commentator, I tend to concentrate on the trail and the view and not so much on those who hike with me. I think, generally speaking, that is a good policy but, unless you hike alone, the folks around you are just as important to your enjoyment of the outing as the trail itself.
When I hiked this trail, I was fortunate to be joined by two of my favorite hiking buddies. Because of schedules, work, and life in general, the three of us seldom get to hike together. Probably a good thing because we had plenty to talk about since our last outing. We are close enough to be able to actively discuss the taboo subjects like religion and politics.
At the peak of aggressive discourse, we would immediately change the subject to admire the view or the beauty of the trail, and then back into the conversation. Never a hateful word was spoken. Maybe more people should hike.
On this outing, we were joined by another hiker who was walking her dogs on the trail. She was an experienced hiker and very knowledgeable of the area. She decided to hike with us for a while and knew of a little spur trail that proved to be a great resting place. I’ll pass it along to you.
Paris Creek Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. Like most of the trails here in WNC you start with a climb. The initial climb is about a mile, and the rate of ascent is gentle.
Shoes: A great trail for lightweight hiking shoes. When you get to the shady side of the mountain the trail is a little muddy. My guess is that the mud is there almost any time of year. I wore my old boots but found myself wishing I had lightened up a little.
Time: This is an out-and-back trail. On this trail, in particular, time depends on the way you like to hike. I know hikers who just like to get the job done. If that’s you, plan on less than two hours. If you like to enjoy the views, listen to the water, and take a few breaks, allow around four hours.
Distance/Elevation: My GPS tracked us at 7.51 total miles and an elevation gain of 886 feet. That statistic includes that short excursion off the trail that I’ll explain later.
Safety: There was plenty of evidence of mountain bikes on the trail. We did not see any. The trail is wide, and the slope is moderate so downhill riders should not be a problem.
This is a hunting area so check to see if it is open for hunting season. The trail is wide and exposed so you should be seen easily but, if you hike during hunting season, it never hurts to wear an article of clothing marked with the blaze orange color. Remember, we have hundreds of trails in our area. If you think hunters are using this trail, pick another spot.
There are no restroom facilities whatsoever. Not at the trail parking area. Not anywhere on the trail. Be prepared, but let’s be honest folks, we all hike. We all know what happens on the trail. There are protocols. Not close to a stream. Not close to the trail. If necessary, dig a hole and cover the waste. Current guidelines are to carry any paper products out and dispose of them properly. I think that’s enough on that subject.
Courtesy: Because of the width of the trail, masking is probably more courtesy than safety. I am finding that more people are willing to stop and talk a little. We still keep our distance.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Let’s start at the arrowhead in downtown Old Fort. Head west on Main Street until you get to the right turn on Old U.S. 70 W. Follow that for a couple of miles to Mill Creek Rd. That will be your right turn. It is just after the Old Fort picnic grounds on your left.
Follow Mill Creek past the Geyser, under a couple of narrow little bridges, and around a hairpin turn to the left. Soon you will leave the pavement and be on a well-maintained dirt road.
After you pass The Inn on Mill Creek on your left, start looking for two parking spots on either side of the road. Probably less than half a mile ahead. Both parking areas are at Forest Service gates. Don’t expect nice flat areas. They’re just places to park. Each area can probably accommodate three or four cars. As you come up Mill Creek, the trail you want will be the gate on your right. The trail heads uphill. There is no trail marker, but the FS number is 1186. You will see the sign to the left of the gate.
Most trail apps have this as “Paris Creek.” You can locate it that way. Google Maps is no help on this one.
THE TRAIL:
From the gate, the trail is wide and heads uphill at a gentle incline. My fellow hikers and I thought it was a pleasant an unintimidating climb. In the winter, the views begin to open up almost immediately. To your right you will be looking back toward the Old Fort area.
After about a mile, the trail makes a buttonhook left turn. At this point, the trail begins to level and start downward. More important is the change of scenery.
As you make the turn, the Blue Ridge comes into view. It is a different perspective than I have seen before. My recommendation is that you stop here for a minute. Listen to how quiet it is. Really, this is pretty country.
Now it will be downhill for about a mile and a half. For those of you who might not be sure of your ability, this is a fine turnaround but if you can, go down to the river below. Just take your time when you come back out.
A couple of long, easy switchbacks and you will be at the lowest point of the trail. The trail will make a distinct turn to the right. While you are in this turn, look at the little path that leads off to the left. This trail was pointed out by our new hiking buddy. We would probably have passed it on the way to the end of the main trail.
If you have time, follow this little trail for about half a mile. There will be a little bushwhacking because of downed trees and a little rock scrambling but we thought it was worth it.
We stopped at an obvious water crossing and took a long break for food and water. The surroundings are green, wet, filled with water sounds and very peaceful. A stop like this is an excellent addition to any hike.
The three of us parted company with the hiker and her dogs and headed for the end of the trail, about another mile. The views at the end were worth the additional hike, but if you are pressed for time, I recommend you take the little spur trail and forgo the hike to the end. If time permits, do it all.
Pretty simple now. Just head back the same way you came in. I think this is a great hike for all levels. Pick a few friends and enjoy.