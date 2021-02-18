WNC Afield: Enjoy Flat Top Trail, unless you're a melter, that is

Last year, one of the local TV channels had a film called, “The Wizard of Oz.”

I’m pretty sure it was a documentary that was meant to point out the dangers of hiking in the rain. Turns out, some people actually melt if they come into contact with water. I did not believe that could happen, but it wouldn’t be on TV if it weren’t true…right?

Almost any time of year, rain can be a factor here in WNC. So, I’m going to throw caution to the wind and talk about finding a trail that might be enjoyable in less than perfect conditions. Keep in mind that if you believe yourself to be a melter, you might want to save this one for a sunny day.

We waited for the weather to close in a bit, which hasn’t been much of a wait in the last few weeks, and headed for the mountains. The goal of this hike was to experience the elements. I chose this trail because I did not want to have to worry about the condition of the trail under my feet or difficulty in staying on course in heavy rain or snow. For this outing I did not concern myself with the possible views that might be gained along the trail. After all, if the goal is rain or snow, you have to expect a little fog to join in.

Flat Top Mountain Trail