WNC Afield: Easy walking on the Fonta Flora State Trail

A few of you have been asking about the new trail development that can be seen close to Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton.
This is the time of year when the days are so hot and humid that the desire to strap on a backpack and climb a mountain is not as keen as it might be. Investigating a new trail is a perfect way to skip a hard workout and, at the same time, add to our hiking database.
As I have written before, my interest and excitement about the Fonta Flora State Trail seems to grow with every foot of trail that gets developed. In the not-too-distant future, a hiker or biker will be able to travel from Morganton to Asheville along a designated route that will involve little or no contact with vehicular traffic.
This portion of the FFST is being built as an addition to the greenway system in Morganton. Although it is not yet complete, I decided to offer the review of this trail for you to consider because you will also find several miles of greenway walking available in addition to this new section. I’m sure you will get in enough exercise to justify your travel time.
Fonta Flora State Trail at Catawba Meadows
Difficulty: Easy. Excellent, paved, greenway walking with little elevation change.
Shoes: Almost any shoe that is comfortable. Considering the excellent condition of the paved surface, wear something as light and comfortable as possible.
Time: The amount of time you spend is entirely up to you. There are many miles of greenway available. We walked this trail specifically, so we spent only 90 minutes.
Distance: This article presents the route as an out-and-back from Catawba Meadows to the trailhead on North Green Street. Distance is just under 3 miles. Elevation gain is about 150 feet.
Safety: Probably the most important thing to be aware of on almost any greenway is the bike traffic. Because of the smooth, flat surface, bikes are traveling at a pretty fast speed. A common characteristic of the greenway biker is lack of expertise. The greenway is where they come to learn to ride. Just be aware. A walker can adjust or avoid an accident much quicker than someone trying to control their bike.
Throughout the park, you will find excellent restrooms. We hiked during the week. The restrooms were open during normal hours. There are numerous places in Morganton where you can find facilities.
Courtesy: Almost anytime you walk you will be among several others doing the same. The path is wide enough to easily pass oncoming traffic and to allow others to pass from behind.
We did not see anyone with masks, but all maintained proper distance.
HOW TO GET THERE:
If you use Google Maps, query, “Catawba Meadows Park.”
From Marion, take Interstate 40 east to exit 100. Exit to the right, then left over the freeway. Stay on Jamestown Road until it becomes Independence Blvd. and passes Freedom High School on the right.
When the road intersects with N. Green St/ N.C. 181, turn right. Stay on N. Green until you cross the Catawba River. Be prepared to make a left turn. At the end of the bridge, turn left on U.S. 64/Sanford Drive.
In a very short distance, you will see the entrance to the park. It is well marked. Turn left into the park. There is ample parking.
THE TRAIL:
Before you head out on the trail, take time to look at all the facilities, including a rather well-developed rope course. Keep it in mind for those days when you feel the need for a little adrenaline.
Close to the parking area is a child’s playground. It makes me wish I had a kid so I could play there without being noticed. On second thought… I’m good.
From your parking spot, head toward the river. You will find a primary trail that runs along the Catawba. Turn left. With the river on the right, continue until you see a straight, paved, path on your left heading toward the road you drove to get here.
This is the new trail that heads straight through the disc golf course. It will get you to the highway crosswalk and on to the wooded area on the other side of the highway.
After using the controlled crosswalk, the trail turns to the right and parallels the road for a bit. Currently, there are some pretty impressive flowers along the walk. I don’t expect them to last long.
A left turn takes you up the hill toward the aquatic center. Just before the center, the pavement will end. A dirt trail bed continues from this point.
It becomes obvious that the trail is not yet meant for hiking, but we continued to try to find the end. Along the way we met Phillip Lookadoo who is the Development and Design Services Director for the City of Morganton.
He was extremely knowledgeable and helpful with the explanation of the plans for the trail. The paving will continue from the current end and follow a route through a wooded area and climb to the existing Fonta Flora parking area on N. Green Street. When the paving is complete, the area will be opened to allow walkers to leave the parking lot and access the park at Catawba, and then continue on toward Freedom Park. Once the route is clear, a portion of the Catawba Meadows Park will be designated as part of the FFST system. This will provide a major link in the overall plan.
After we talked for a while, we headed back the same way we entered. I should note that the dirt area of the path is not really open to hikers or bikers until the paving is completed and appropriate fences are in place along the edge. If you attempt walking in the area, especially during the week, you might encounter heavy equipment. Wait just a little longer.
It's obvious that this offer is not just a single trail. When you arrive at this area, you will find many miles of paved walkways. The greenway system in Morganton has been developing for many years. It was this greenway that inspired the Joseph McDowell Memorial Greenway in Marion.
While you are there, look at all the development that has taken place on and around the greenway. That type of development is common around these “destination” trails. Along with the other paths, be sure to walk as much of the new FFST as you can. You will have no trouble adding all the miles you want for your workout.
Keep this one on the list. It will make a great filler when you don’t have a special trip planned. This will certainly be an all-weather hike to enjoy if you like to be out in rain or snow.
Before you go, plan your hiking time so you can finish at meal time. There are numerous good places in Morganton for lunch and dinner. Nothing makes a walk more enjoyable than knowing the pizza is hot and ready.