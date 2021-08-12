WNC Afield: Easy walking on the Fonta Flora State Trail

This is the new trail that heads straight through the disc golf course. It will get you to the highway crosswalk and on to the wooded area on the other side of the highway.

After using the controlled crosswalk, the trail turns to the right and parallels the road for a bit. Currently, there are some pretty impressive flowers along the walk. I don’t expect them to last long.

A left turn takes you up the hill toward the aquatic center. Just before the center, the pavement will end. A dirt trail bed continues from this point.

It becomes obvious that the trail is not yet meant for hiking, but we continued to try to find the end. Along the way we met Phillip Lookadoo who is the Development and Design Services Director for the City of Morganton.

He was extremely knowledgeable and helpful with the explanation of the plans for the trail. The paving will continue from the current end and follow a route through a wooded area and climb to the existing Fonta Flora parking area on N. Green Street. When the paving is complete, the area will be opened to allow walkers to leave the parking lot and access the park at Catawba, and then continue on toward Freedom Park. Once the route is clear, a portion of the Catawba Meadows Park will be designated as part of the FFST system. This will provide a major link in the overall plan.