WNC Afield: Easy walking on Owl Creek Trail

Paying an entry fee to get to a trail is not something I often do or recommend.
However, it’s good to keep in mind where the fees are used. There are several hiking or trail organizations in our area. All of them have some type of membership fee. If you are a user of the trails in our state, and if you are able, it is always good to give something back. That is what you are doing when you pay the gate fee at the North Carolina Arboretum. A portion of the nonmember, $16 per car, fee goes to the maintenance and development of the trails you will be walking and, possibly, the floral exhibits you will be viewing.
You will see that the money is well spent as soon as you pass through the gate. The park is very well manicured, and the trails are well developed and clean.
For several reasons, this trip will be a good one to keep in mind when you have visitors. Not only will you have a comfortable hike with your friends and family, if you plan it right, you will be able to enjoy the many attractions of the arboretum.
Owl Ridge Trail
Difficulty: This trail is one level above a greenway route. There is some climbing in the beginning but nothing that would restrict most hikers of any skill level. I agree with the easy rating most trail guides give it.
Shoes: Hiking shoes or good running shoes. We saw a little mud in the lower areas.
Time: This route is a loop trail with a short out-and-back added in the middle. Allow two to 2.5 hours. That should be ample hiking time and give you time to become a tourist at the exhibit area after your hike.
Distance/Elevation: Our GPS had us at 6.2 miles with an elevation gain of about 450 feet. There are so many trails and cross trails you can customize the walk to fit your condition and desires for the day.
Safety: Plenty of bicycles. The trails that allow bicycles are plenty wide with no surprise turns so you should be safe if you observe simple rules of the road. One thing I saw was that several of the bike riders seemed to be limited in experience. They were trying to be safe and courteous but lacked the physical skills and time in the saddle to be completely in control. So just be alert.
The trails in this area are on several apps or you can stop by the visitor center before your hike and get a map to carry with you. If you stay within the park boundary, this is a safe hike.
A very impressive feature in the park is the existence of emergency call boxes along the trails. We saw several along our hiking route.
There are portable toilets at the trailhead and in a few different locations along the various routes and bathrooms in the visitor center.
Courtesy: Everyone was very courteous, but just because of the nature of the area, expect to see others on the trail. There will most certainly be kids and dogs. I found the dogs to be well behaved.
Many of the people were from distant locations. It appeared that all were prepared with masks.
HOW TO GET THERE:
One of the attractions of this area is that it is only about 45 minutes from Marion to the trailhead. Head west on Interstate 40 until you reach exit 47. Go off to the right then turn left to go over the freeway. You will be on Highway 191, also known as Brevard Road.
Continue south through the shopping areas and past the big discount shoe store on your right. Continue until you see the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is counterintuitive, but take the Parkway entrance to the right. Immediately you will see the entrance sign for the N.C. Arboretum.
Once you are through the gate, the first open left turn will take you to the trailhead parking. It is called the Gatehouse Parking Area.
We went on a sunny Sunday afternoon so I could give you a more accurate description of the crowding. It was plenty crowded, but we had no trouble finding a slot.
THE TRAIL:
After you park, it’s pretty easy to follow the gravel path through a high chain-link gate to the trail.
After the gate, turn left and begin your climb. You will be hiking on Hard Times Road. This road is almost as wide as a Forest Service road. It is comfortable underfoot and is an easy walk even though you are constantly climbing. Stay on the right side of the road as you climb. The approaching bicycles will be coming down the left side. Some we met were coming pretty fast, so stay alert.
Almost a mile of climbing will bring you to the Owl Ridge Trail. The trail is well marked. Head off to the right and enjoy a bit of pleasant downhill walking. The trees along this trail are tall and provide a nice canopy most of the year.
One more little bump then the rest of your hike will be downhill or flat. I think you will find the walk very pleasant regardless of skill level.
Without any turns or intersections, the trail transitions into Rocky Cove Road. It will be obvious that you are moving down to the wetlands. Soon, you will see Bent Creek off to the left.
A fairly large intersection has signage that will point you to Lake Powhatan. For this outing, take the road to the lake. It will be a flat trail that will lead off the arboretum property and into the Bent Creek area. Hike this route for about a mile or so then make your turn-around to come back on the same route.
Along this trail you will see several opportunities for future hikes. One of them is the Carolina Mountain Trail. It is more like the hiking trails we are used to and will lead you up to the arboretum visitors’ center. I recommend you stay on course and save this one for another day.
When you get back to the intersection, take the left turn on to Bent Creek Road. This basically flat road will lead you back to the parking area. There will be several more trails off of this road. For now, just take note and plan another visit to the area. Follow the signs to the Gatehouse Parking area and you’ll complete the loop.
If this is your first visit to the N.C. Arboretum, I hope you find it as one of those places that you can keep in your arsenal to use when visitors need a place to go or for that time when you don’t want to plan a hike, you just want to get out of the house and breathe a little fresh air.
Not one of most exciting outings we have enjoyed, but this is a good, safe destination that will allow you to explore the nature of WNC and maybe enjoy the company of family or friends.