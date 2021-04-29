WNC Afield: Easy walking on Owl Creek Trail

Paying an entry fee to get to a trail is not something I often do or recommend.

However, it’s good to keep in mind where the fees are used. There are several hiking or trail organizations in our area. All of them have some type of membership fee. If you are a user of the trails in our state, and if you are able, it is always good to give something back. That is what you are doing when you pay the gate fee at the North Carolina Arboretum. A portion of the nonmember, $16 per car, fee goes to the maintenance and development of the trails you will be walking and, possibly, the floral exhibits you will be viewing.

You will see that the money is well spent as soon as you pass through the gate. The park is very well manicured, and the trails are well developed and clean.

For several reasons, this trip will be a good one to keep in mind when you have visitors. Not only will you have a comfortable hike with your friends and family, if you plan it right, you will be able to enjoy the many attractions of the arboretum.

Owl Ridge Trail