WNC Afield: Crabtree Falls trail offer challenges and a great payoff

The route remains a gentle descent as you head to the falls. Then the first rock stairway appears. Be careful with your descent. The rocks are very slippery, and the steps are steep and a bit too high for a comfortable step. Take it easy and protect your knees.

This is an old trail and well worn. The rocks and roots are exposed as the dirt has worn away. The trail gets increasingly more technical as you get nearer to the falls. My recommendation is that you stop if you want to admire the scenery. If you look away while you are walking, a trip may be in your future. It’s a short and very unpleasant fall to the rocks below.

The good thing about the rocky trail is that it is getting close to the waterfall. You will hear it before you see it. The path opens a little and you can see the viewing area below the falls.

Continue down to the viewing area and enjoy the payoff. You will notice that over the years trails have developed up and along the face of the falls. These are not trails provided by the park service, but they appear to be climbed daily. My recommendation is to stick to the main trail. I think you will find that the main trail will give you enough challenge.