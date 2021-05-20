WNC Afield: Crabtree Falls trail offer challenges and a great payoff

Most of the out of state visitors to our home want to head to the wilderness for a real view of the gifts of Western North Carolina.
I’m not sure if it is a compliment to my hiking skills or that they may live in abject fear of being trapped in a room while I try to explain quantum theory.
Assuming it is the need to experience nature, I set out to find a hike that has easy access, provides a fair physical challenge, requires little planning, and doesn’t use too much of their vacation time.
For me, it gives me a chance to pick some of the low hanging fruit in our hiking world and offer a well-known trail. My guess is, many of you have hiked this adventure but I invite you to keep it in mind when you have visitors who want to get out of the house. If you haven’t been there lately, I urge you to set aside some time. This is a good chance to take the family on an outing that won’t take the whole weekend.
Crabtree Falls Trail
Difficulty: The park rates this hike as strenuous. I think it is mostly a moderate hike with some sections of steep rock steps. Just be aware that there are a few tough and technical climbs.
Shoes: Running shoes will work but if you have something that will give you ankle support, you will be much happier. The trail is very rocky in spots and often wet.
Time: Two and a half hours on the trail will give you time to enjoy the falls and the surrounding nature. Spring to fall will give a display of blooming trees and field wildflowers.
Distance: My GPS logged 3.24 miles from the outer parking lot. The elevation from low point to high point is about 574 feet but be prepared for some steep climbing. It is a loop trail.
Safety: You will encounter other hikers only. Bikes and horses are not allowed.
There is a possible chance of minor ankle twists or sprains because of the rocks or roots on the trail. Use caution as you hike to prevent trips or falls.
The restroom facilities on the Blue Ridge Parkway are currently closed. I understand that they will open as we get closer to the summer months. For now, the closest restroom is in Spruce Pine. We also found several places for a light lunch or snack in the small mountain town. Certainly, worth a short trip from the Parkway.
Courtesy: Since this is an obvious tourist destination, I expected more hikers on the trail than we encountered. We were there on a Saturday but had no trouble parking and passed relatively few on the trail.
All we met returning from the falls were pleased with the powerful demonstration of the water falling over the rocky landscape. Most were from other states. I talked to several visitors. None were from fewer than 100 miles away.
Personal distancing was appropriate, but I saw no signs of masking.
HOW TO GET THERE:
The best way to locate the campground and the trailhead for the falls is to use Google Maps or a cell phone app. I searched “Crabtree Falls” and found the location with no problem. We chose to drive N.C. 226 out of Marion and entered the BRP at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals.
Currently, the road to the campsites and to the trailhead is closed so you will have to park at the outer parking area where the old gas station and concession buildings stand unoccupied.
From the outer area, you will see a sign pointing to the amphitheater and to the falls. Follow that route to the actual trailhead for the falls. There is a parking area at the trailhead, but it is currently closed. You will see the signage and obvious beginning of the trail to the falls.
THE TRAIL:
From the paved area of the trailhead parking lot, you can see the trail heading into the woods. There is a large gray sign with a map of the trail. That’s your starting point. Follow the single trail until it intersects with trail heading to the left and to the right.
For this excursion, take the trail to the right and begin a gentle downhill walk. The trail underfoot is quite comfortable at this point.
The route remains a gentle descent as you head to the falls. Then the first rock stairway appears. Be careful with your descent. The rocks are very slippery, and the steps are steep and a bit too high for a comfortable step. Take it easy and protect your knees.
This is an old trail and well worn. The rocks and roots are exposed as the dirt has worn away. The trail gets increasingly more technical as you get nearer to the falls. My recommendation is that you stop if you want to admire the scenery. If you look away while you are walking, a trip may be in your future. It’s a short and very unpleasant fall to the rocks below.
The good thing about the rocky trail is that it is getting close to the waterfall. You will hear it before you see it. The path opens a little and you can see the viewing area below the falls.
Continue down to the viewing area and enjoy the payoff. You will notice that over the years trails have developed up and along the face of the falls. These are not trails provided by the park service, but they appear to be climbed daily. My recommendation is to stick to the main trail. I think you will find that the main trail will give you enough challenge.
Time to cross the viewing area and begin your climb out. For the first quarter-mile or so, the trail climbs steeply up the hillside. Once again, rock steps will provide the way out.
The path starts to level, although still climbing and it provides an array of many flowers and trees. Stop for a rest and admire the countryside.
Some more gentle climbing will bring you back to campsite and the paved road. There is a prominent building with restrooms, but it is closed for now. Follow the trail back by the amphitheater and out to the outer parking area.
This is a simple little hike, but it will get your heart pumping. I hope it’s not just the exercise. This waterfall is spectacular. Take some pictures to add to your waterfall trophies.
Try not to act too excited when in view of your visitors. Act cool and make them think we are lucky enough to enjoy these treasures whenever we want, which, by the way, we are.