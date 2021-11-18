WNC Afield: Copper Ridge definitely a 'two-beer trail'

For a short trail, this one has a lot of options.
In trying to decide how to approach this one, I went back to basics. John Muir said, “The clearest way into the universe is through a forest wilderness.”
No matter how you plot your course on this one, you will find plenty of forest wilderness to enjoy. You can explore this hike by customizing the route and the exercise to fit your needs.
This trail is configured as a “T” if you start and return to the designed trailhead. That means you hike from the bottom of the “T” to the intersection at the top. Then, you hike to the right to the end of the trail, back to the intersection, then to the left side, then back to the intersection, then back to the trailhead. Get it?
The primary purpose of the route is the top of the “T.” It will be an important segment needed to eventually provide a connection for the Fonta Flora as it heads to Asheville and beyond. Don’t despair. We’ll work our way through it and, hopefully, you will see the absolute necessity for this configuration.
Fonta Flora Copper Ridge Trail
Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous. It’s a workout, so be prepared.
Shoes: Hiking shoe or boot. There are some slippery parts of the trail due to steepness. You will need ankle support and traction.
Time: Expect to spend two to three hours if you complete the hike as the trail is currently designed, but it depends on how you feel.
Distance: Total distance will be from 3 to 5 miles. It all depends on the route you choose. If you plan to hike the trail that is portrayed on the map at the trailhead, plan on about 5 miles. Because of the up-and-down nature of the trail, the whole route will give you about 1,200 feet in elevation gain and loss.
Safety: From the designated parking area to the intersection of the route is all uphill. This moderate climb will be your easiest climb of the day. There will probably be abundant bikes on any day. All the bikers we were able to interview were aware of hikers on the trail and were extremely courteous. I would not expect to see any other behavior. There are no horses.
The closest restroom will be in Old Fort at one of the restaurants or possibly at the Old Fort picnic grounds.
Courtesy: We hiked on a Sunday, so we encountered several groups of hikers and bikers. We were able to talk to several people. Everyone was enjoying the weather and the excellent construction of the path.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Find your way to the big arrowhead in the middle of Old Fort. At the arrowhead, take old U.S. 70 W. toward Asheville. In less than a quarter-mile, make a right turn, continuing on old U.S. 70 W. After about a mile, start looking for the very prominent Fonta Flora Trail marker. It will be on your right. There is ample parking. If you cross the Mill Creek Bridge, you have gone too far. Go back about a half-mile and look again for the marker, which will now be on the left.
Don’t try to find the trail in an app or use Google Maps. This route is too new.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, it’s up, as usual. Immediately, you will be able to appreciate the excellent quality of the Fonta Flora trail project. Soft dirt underfoot. Very few roots and almost no rocks to navigate. Climb the switchbacks and enjoy the hardwoods crowding the route. The trail is comfortable but it’s no freeway. You will need to stay alert for oncoming bikes.
Look for the orange feathers that blaze the trail for you. You will see several tempting routes that want to lead you astray, but pay attention to the blazes. They will get you to the top of the “T.” You will be climbing all the way to the intersection. The rate of climb is gradual but I found it a little more difficult than moderate.
At about .6 miles you will see the obvious top of the trail. We decided to make a right turn toward the Camp Grier end of the route. This part of the path is a very gentle incline. You will be walking on the side of a utility right-of-way. The open area is quite pleasant but there are no spectacular views.
After a short distance, the trail heads downhill. Gently at first, but increasing in steepness as you continue. Soon, you are looking down a long set of switchbacks. The route continues down to the valley below, and then climbs again. Another set of very steep turns will lead you to Grier Road. Once you reach the road, turn and head back the way you came. Now the climb is a little tougher.
Back to the ridge. Head west to the intersection with the first trail. While you are on the ridge, look at the mountains ahead of you. The open easement allows some pretty good views.
Pass the original trail, to the car, on your left and now continue on the last out-and-back leg of the hike. We thought this section was the prettiest. Most of it is a gentle stroll through the woods. This section will be impressive at any time of year. Now a short, steep, straight climb to the last ridge.
Circle the ridge with a gradual left turn. Now for the last set of switches. They are short and possibly some of the steepest hiking I have done in a long time. As you head toward the highway and your turnaround, they get even shorter and steeper. Here’s a tip: If your plan is to turn at the road and head back the way you came, consider making your turn before you get all the way down to the road. Remember, what goes down must come back up. Your call. Probably no one is watching.
Wherever you choose, make your turn around and head back to the intersection of the trail. Make the right turn to head down to the parking area. You should feel like you have had a workout. Enjoy the downhill back to the car.
Obviously, there are many choices to make when you decide to navigate this one. I was part of a large group of hikers. We approached from different ends of the trail and left cars in different areas. One at the main trailhead and one at the Old Fort picnic grounds. This allowed us to complete loops by hiking along the highway after we completed one leg of the hike. There is no auto access at the Camp Grier end of the trail. You can research the trail online. I recommend you take a look at this one before you head out.