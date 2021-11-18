WNC Afield: Copper Ridge definitely a 'two-beer trail'

Back to the ridge. Head west to the intersection with the first trail. While you are on the ridge, look at the mountains ahead of you. The open easement allows some pretty good views.

Pass the original trail, to the car, on your left and now continue on the last out-and-back leg of the hike. We thought this section was the prettiest. Most of it is a gentle stroll through the woods. This section will be impressive at any time of year. Now a short, steep, straight climb to the last ridge.

Circle the ridge with a gradual left turn. Now for the last set of switches. They are short and possibly some of the steepest hiking I have done in a long time. As you head toward the highway and your turnaround, they get even shorter and steeper. Here’s a tip: If your plan is to turn at the road and head back the way you came, consider making your turn before you get all the way down to the road. Remember, what goes down must come back up. Your call. Probably no one is watching.

Wherever you choose, make your turn around and head back to the intersection of the trail. Make the right turn to head down to the parking area. You should feel like you have had a workout. Enjoy the downhill back to the car.