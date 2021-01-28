WNC Afield: Coontree Trail is an old, reliable route

You can use Google Maps to find “Coontree Picnic Area, US 276.” The program lays it out quite well.

THE TRAIL:

From the parking area, cross the highway. Trail is well marked. It begins as a straightforward trail heading into the forest. Level and very walkable. After a short distance, you will cross a new bridge onto a narrower trail. Almost immediately, the trail divides into the beginning of the loop. I strongly recommend you take the path to the right. Although this is advertised as a loop trail, when you reach the apex of the loop you are actually joining the Bennett Gap Trail for about four-tenths of a mile. This is important because Bennett Gap is a major mountain bike trail. If you use the trail to the right to complete the loop, when you reach Bennett you will be climbing uphill and facing the fast downhill bike traffic.

As soon as you take the trail to the right, you begin to climb. Not so steep at first, then a little steeper, then pretty steep to the intersection with Bennett Gap Trail. This is an old trail but has had many improvements over the years. Unfortunately, the improvements didn’t take any of the steepness away.

At Bennett, turn left and continue to climb. Be very watchful. Bikes may be coming fast.