WNC Afield: Coontree Trail is an old, reliable route

I was at one of those well-known coffee houses a few days ago. You know, the one where you have to speak Italian to know which size you want.
The man in front of me, who appeared to be about my age, was having a little difficulty deciding on how he wanted his coffee to be “designed.” He couldn’t decide between half-caf, decaf, no fat, low fat, Wo Fat, almond milk, soy milk… well, you get it.
The coffee guy… sorry… “barista,” was patient, but a little condescending to his older customer. Finally, he said, “Sir, just tell me what you want, and I’ll know exactly how to prepare it.”
I admired his confidence plus I like a little challenge. So, when my turn came, I ordered a small black coffee, saucered and blowed.
I know many of you are just like the coffee guy… sorry… “barista,” and will have to look it up, but in my days as a small child here in Marion, “saucered and blowed” was a common phrase. Even the local café would provide a saucer to aid you in cooling your coffee if you asked for it.
So, to feed my nostalgia and hunger for days gone by, I have found a trail that was already well worn when I was a small boy. We’re off to Pisgah National Forest again.
Coontree Loop Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. As with other vintage trails, the roots and rocks will take a toll on your ankles. There is plenty of uphill.
Shoes: I talked to a few folks I met on the trail who were wearing lightweight hiking shoes. They were experienced hikers who had hiked this loop before. Their opinion was that the lighter shoe was actually better in the rooty terrain. Your call. The trail is short enough to allow you to experiment. I’m still a boot guy for this one.
Time: Expect to spend 2-3 hours. There is plenty of climbing, but the downhill moves quickly and I felt it was easy on feet and ankles.
Distance/Elevation: Plan on just over 4 miles from the parking area. Elevation gain is a little over 1,000 feet.
Safety: Parts of the trail are quite steep and can be unsteady. Watch for loose dirt and rocks under your feet. Water is an absolute necessity. Take snacks so you can munch when you get to the top. Rest your legs. The trip down has some “iffy” water crossings – tiny logs that will require some balance. You don’t want your legs to be too tired.
The trail is marked for hikers only. No horses or bikes allowed. There is a glaring exception. I’ll explain in the trail section.
The restrooms at the parking area were closed. I’m not sure if the closure was because of the virus or because of the cold nights in winter that could freeze the pipes. Bottom line: Closed.
Before you get to the trail, you will pass the Davidson River Campground and Davidson River Recreational Area on either side of U.S. 276. Both have working restrooms. These are state areas, so you are not trespassing, and both were open when we investigated.
Everyone we saw had a mask. The trail is narrow so just pass with caution.
Courtesy: You will most likely see bikes along the ridge at the top. It will be more safety than courtesy that will move you off the trail. The bikers try to be cautious and courteous, but the terrain and speed of the downhill riders makes for a dicey trail along the ridge.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Like most trails in Pisgah, I think the easiest way is to go to the Asheville airport. It is located on the Asheville Highway. Follow the highway (U.S. 280) for about 12 miles until you get to a major intersection. The right turn will be onto 276. You’ll be in Pisgah National Forest and headed toward Cradle of Forestry. From the main intersection, Coontree Picnic Area is a little over 5 miles. Park in the picnic area. We were there on a weekend. Parking area was not too crowded.
As you turn onto U.S. 276, make a mental note of the barbeque place on the left side of the road. Unless it’s Monday (closed), it might come in handy in a few hours.
You can use Google Maps to find “Coontree Picnic Area, US 276.” The program lays it out quite well.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, cross the highway. Trail is well marked. It begins as a straightforward trail heading into the forest. Level and very walkable. After a short distance, you will cross a new bridge onto a narrower trail. Almost immediately, the trail divides into the beginning of the loop. I strongly recommend you take the path to the right. Although this is advertised as a loop trail, when you reach the apex of the loop you are actually joining the Bennett Gap Trail for about four-tenths of a mile. This is important because Bennett Gap is a major mountain bike trail. If you use the trail to the right to complete the loop, when you reach Bennett you will be climbing uphill and facing the fast downhill bike traffic.
As soon as you take the trail to the right, you begin to climb. Not so steep at first, then a little steeper, then pretty steep to the intersection with Bennett Gap Trail. This is an old trail but has had many improvements over the years. Unfortunately, the improvements didn’t take any of the steepness away.
At Bennett, turn left and continue to climb. Be very watchful. Bikes may be coming fast.
The trail crosses the summit and heads downward. Very soon comes the next intersection of Bennett and Coontree. Take the path downward and to the left. You’re back on Coontree and homeward bound.
From here it’s almost a cruise. The trail is narrow and winding with a lot of foliage even in the winter. Very enjoyable. I have to caution you about the four or five log bridges you will need to cross as you head downhill. Some of the logs are less than 6 inches in diameter and well worn. When I crossed the first one, there was a lot of creaking and moaning but I got across.
The next few crossings were just as creaky, but I had learned to control my moaning. Just be careful. You’ll be fine.
For the last half mile or so, the trail goes down gently. For me, it is the perfect walk. Don’t forget to breathe the fresh air and admire the ruggedness of the terrain. Also, time to start thinking about barbeque.