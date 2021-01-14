WNC Afield: Catawba Falls covered with snow is a winter wonderland

Time: Expect to spend 2-3 hours on the trail if you plan to go to the falls and back. If you are lucky enough to go during a snowfall, there will be so many great photo opportunities that your time will be quickly spent trying to pick the best shot.

Distance/Elevation: Total distance round trip is 2.5 miles. Elevation gain is about 100 feet to the falls.

Safety: Please be clear that I am not recommending this kind of hike for everyone. This is an adventure, no different than rock climbing or SCUBA diving. It is an itch that you may or may not want to scratch. If you feel that you are up for the adventure, then this should be a safe trail to experiment with. If you think it is beyond your ability, you’re probably right.

The trail is a wide dirt path all the way. There are some rocks and roots, but the trail is so wide that you will find good footing all the way. The snow may hide obstacles so watch your step. Even if it looks easy, there could be something slippery just under the white stuff. The route is generally uphill to the falls. It drops off steeply on one side so be careful not to wander out into space. Don’t get so caught up in the scenery that you become part of it.