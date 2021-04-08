WNC Afield: Beware the Venus flytrap that is the Trombatore Trail

At about the midpoint of the ascent there are houses on the mountaintops that are fairly close to the trail. I felt that even though the trail was fairly aggressive, the appearance of the houses so close took a little adventure from the outing. They won’t be quite as intrusive when the leaves fill in. Also, there is an abundance of private property markers. I can’t fault the landowners. After all, they gave the right-of-way so the trail could be designed and built.

The trail peaks then heads down into a small saddle before climbing again. This time, a few switchbacks will help you as you climb to the top.

When you reach the top, the trees give way to the wide-open fields of the Blue Ridge Pastures. One of those “Sound of Music” panoramas. One of the best payoffs I have received in recent hiking days. Enjoy the view. If you have one of the apps that identifies peaks, this is a great spot to use it. Sit on the grass and take time for a snack. Even a nap would not be inappropriate. There is still work ahead.

When you are ready, head back the same way you came in. Enjoy this downhill and rest your weary legs. In a short time, the bottom of the valley will give you a little level walking again.