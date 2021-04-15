WNC Afield: Bent Creek: Not just for bikers

Safety: Lots of bicycles. Horses are allowed but I saw no evidence of them on this route. It could have been the day or the particular trails we were using so be prepared to encounter a few.

There is a restroom at this trailhead. It’s not a great restroom but it is there for your use.

I think this is a good place to add a recommendation. I have found that having a trail app on my phone has often been a great asset to me, not only in finding trails to explore, giving me guidance when I’m in the outdoors and need to know which turn to take. Now, instead of carrying a map and compass, I use my phone. Downloading your route before heading out will give you a map even with poor cell service.

There are several apps available. Most offer a basic service that is free. When you have had a chance to try it and want a little more from the product, you can usually upgrade for a monthly or yearly fee. If you need a little more information, or you want to know which app I use, email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.