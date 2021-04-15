WNC Afield: Bent Creek: Not just for bikers

In the last month I have received a couple of emails asking about the Bent Creek area.
Bent Creek is known primarily as a very popular mountain biking destination just outside Asheville. The terms, “very popular” and “mountain biking” have kept me from this area for many years.
However, it's just as important to know what to avoid as it is to know where to hike. So, for this adventure I picked a trail from the many that crisscross the Bent Creek area. Some things were as I expected, but I have to admit, I was somewhat surprised at the outcome. Although we’re just exploring a single trail, this is an invitation to get a few maps of the Bent Creek area, put yourself in explorer mode, and enjoy more than a single outing.
Deer Lake Lodge and Ledford Branch Road Loop
Difficulty: Some trail descriptions describe it as moderate, but I think you will find it to be fairly easy.
Shoes: Hiking shoes or good running shoes. Minor muddy conditions at times.
Time: This route is a loop trail. Allow about three hours. That should be ample time.
Distance/Elevation: Our hike was a little over 5 miles with an elevation gain of about 500 feet. There are so many trails and cross trails you can customize the walk to fit your condition and desires for the day.
Safety: Lots of bicycles. Horses are allowed but I saw no evidence of them on this route. It could have been the day or the particular trails we were using so be prepared to encounter a few.
There is a restroom at this trailhead. It’s not a great restroom but it is there for your use.
I think this is a good place to add a recommendation. I have found that having a trail app on my phone has often been a great asset to me, not only in finding trails to explore, giving me guidance when I’m in the outdoors and need to know which turn to take. Now, instead of carrying a map and compass, I use my phone. Downloading your route before heading out will give you a map even with poor cell service.
There are several apps available. Most offer a basic service that is free. When you have had a chance to try it and want a little more from the product, you can usually upgrade for a monthly or yearly fee. If you need a little more information, or you want to know which app I use, email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.
Courtesy: Because this is considered a biking area more than a hiking area, I decided to find some bikers to get their opinion about hikers on the trail. I found three guys who were here for their first time from Atlanta. They were very much aware of and complimentary to hikers they had met on the trail. It was their opinion that each group seems to give proper right-of-way to the other.
We met a couple of hikers who, with their four dogs, walk this area daily. They also were aware of others on the trail and had experienced little or no difficulties with other groups in their many miles of walking with their dogs.
Since we did not encounter any horses, I couldn’t get a third opinion. Just as well. I find horses to be somewhat aloof when you question them plus, they drool on your shoes.
HOW TO GET THERE:
One of the attractions of this area is that it is only about 50 minutes from Marion to the trailhead. Head west on Interstate 40 until you reach Exit 47. Go off to the right, and then turn left to go over the freeway. You will be on N.C. 191, also known as Brevard Road.
Continue south through the shopping areas and past the big discount shoe store on your right. Soon, you will see a fairly significant, lighted, intersection. Turn right onto Bent Creek Ranch Road. Don’t make any left turns until you wiggle your way to Wesley Branch Road. Turn left there.
In a bit, you’ll pass the Hard Times Trailhead on your right. The road soon forks. Stay right. Look for the signs.
We went on a sunny Sunday afternoon so I could give you a more accurate description of the crowding. It was plenty crowded, but we had no trouble parking along the road close to the trailhead.
If you use Google Maps, query Bent Creek Trailhead and scan the area. Look for Ledford Branch Trailhead. That’s your spot.
THE TRAIL:
As you walk to the restroom and the information board, you will see a small, dirt trail heading off to the right. If you’re not sure, the trail sign marked, “Deer Lake Lodge” should help.
The trail begins as a very comfortable dirt path into the woods. I was impressed with how quickly civilization seemed to fade to the rear and the feeling of a walk in the forest developed.
Quickly, a large stand of very tall pines covered our trail as we walked. The Lebanese-American writer, Kahlil Gibran once wrote, “Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.” When you stand in the path, bending backward to look up at the canopy, it all makes sense.
In a little over a half-mile, this trail intersects an old roadbed. You must go left or right. Choose left and head downhill, still in the dirt but a little wider than before.
The road will take you down into a valley. There is a small stream and an almost marshy area to cross. Watch closely; the trail markings are not as prominent as I would like, another reason for a map or app.
Soon, you will pass the marker for Wolf Branch Trail. Go a little farther and our trail will turn left and head back into the woods.
Now, the trail is fairly obvious. It is a rolling, turning, path along the riparian habitat in the valley.
The trail will start to climb. You will run into a couple of switchbacks to help you gain elevation but nothing significant. Stay on the trail until it ends at Forest Service Road 479E.
Turn left and head uphill. The road is wide and well surfaced with sandy gravel. It is very comfortable underfoot and makes the uphill climb quite enjoyable. As you climb around the curves and up the hills, take time to read the interpretive signs along the way. A lot of experimental forestry takes place in the Bent Creek area. The signage is very informative.
The highest point of the hike is on this road. It will be obvious when you get there. Now, everything else is below you. Soon there is a wide area with a large map and a picnic table. This is Ledford Gap.
With the map to your back, you will see that the road forks. Both of the roads leaving are paralleling each other. You want the road on the left. It will take you immediately downhill and back to the car.
My fellow hikers and I were surprised and pleased with this trip. The trail was easy, and the opportunities were numerous. I plan to return soon. If you can, try to come on a weekday to avoid the crowds but don’t let crowding be a deterrent. This is definitely a worthwhile adventure.