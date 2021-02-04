WNC Afield: Beaver Dam Trail a nice alternative to greenways

Note that there will be a couple of stream crossings along the route. No need to discuss them in detail. I’m sure you know what water looks like. Find a way to get across and move on.

When you get to the FS road, turn right. Note: You could turn left here and follow the road back to Old Tom’s Creek. You will come out about a quarter mile from your car. A slightly steep, downhill, walk along the OTC road will get you back to the car.

After you take the right turn you will be on the FS road for about a tenth of a mile. You will see a post on the right with the white circle blaze for Mountains to Sea Trail and an arrow pointing to the right. Turn right. Cross the stream again and head slightly uphill. After the short climb, the trail comes to an intersection. You can turn left to head up the hill. Today, make the right turn and head downward. You will see the Woods Mtn. sign at the right turn. You’re now off the Mountains to Sea and headed home. About half a mile and you will be back to the car.

I think of this trail as a playful little outing. It feels like the woods but with the safety of a greenway. As you walk, you will see numerous other trails that join this one. Get a map or an app and try to explore a few of them.