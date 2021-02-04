WNC Afield: Beaver Dam Trail a nice alternative to greenways

What do you do if you don’t want to have to plan a hike or drive a long distance?
Sometimes, you just want to take a stroll, alone or with a partner, and relax. The obvious answer is to find a local greenway, but sometimes, even the best greenway can be a little boring.
I’m going to offer something that, hopefully, you can keep in reserve when you just need a short break. It offers water, some isolation, a few animal species, and it is an easy hike in the woods with dirt under your feet. In addition to an enjoyable afternoon anytime, this could be a good hike in the snow.
I can’t find this route on any trail app or map so, for me, the most difficult part of this article will be to accurately describe the location of the trail head and keep you on course for your hike. There is no marker or reference to this trail by name. I’m using the name that my hiking buddies have always used. That should be close enough.
If you have a trail app or some type of topographical map of the area, it will probably help. I’ll give you some descriptors that will get you close to the area. As always, if you’re not sure, email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.
Beaver Dam Trail
Difficulty: Of all the hikes we have explored, this is possibly the easiest and most comfortable.
Shoes: Any shoe will work, but you need to be aware of the two or three water crossings. In the colder months, plan to keep your feet dry. In the hotter months, just plow through. This hike is friendly enough to allow you to complete it with wet feet.
Time: Expect to spend about an hour. Even if you take your time, this is a short walk.
Distance/Elevation Gain: Using parts of other trails, I have designed this to be a two-mile loop. You will experience no more than 100 feet of gain.
Safety: I have hiked this loop or parts of the loop many times. I have never seen bicycles, but the tracks indicate moderate bike traffic. The trail can be narrow in places, so stay alert. Because the trail is almost level, the bike riders will be under control. Passing in either direction should not be a major concern.
I always recommend carrying water. If you feel the need to stop for a snack on this short little walk, you might want to consider a closer look at your eating habits. Although, as one who enjoys an occasional chocolate bar with a glass of buttermilk, I’m in no position to criticize.
No restrooms at all, but it is a short walk so just plan ahead.
Courtesy: It is remotely possible to see horses and riders in this area so remember your protocols. You may need to back into the woods a little to let them pass. Just like the bikes, I haven’t seen them but there is evidence of their use of the trail.
By now, we all know that investing in a bandanna or one of those neck things is probably a good idea. It becomes part of your regular outfit and is easy to use, if necessary, to cover your face.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Now for the difficult part. From Marion, take U.S. 221 North toward Sevier. The landmarks for me are Appalachian Stone and Earth Heart, then Tom’s Creek Road on the left. Pass Tom’s Creek and go just a short distance to Old Tom’s Creek Road. Old Tom’s is also on the left, so be careful with your turn. Follow Old Tom’s up the hill and down the other side. You will be driving through a lightly populated community. Then, after the downhill, start looking for a small bridge. It’s not much of a bridge; more of a water crossing with short rails on the side. There is off road parking on either side of the bridge. That’s your parking area.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, look across the road at the blue sign that locates Water Point Number 03. Walk past that marker and you are on the trail.
The trail is narrow, but not as narrow as a single track. Almost immediately you get the feel of being out in the forest away from civilization. Follow this trail for about half a mile. It will make a gentle uphill turn to the left to intersect with a Forest Service road.
Note that there will be a couple of stream crossings along the route. No need to discuss them in detail. I’m sure you know what water looks like. Find a way to get across and move on.
When you get to the FS road, turn right. Note: You could turn left here and follow the road back to Old Tom’s Creek. You will come out about a quarter mile from your car. A slightly steep, downhill, walk along the OTC road will get you back to the car.
After you take the right turn you will be on the FS road for about a tenth of a mile. You will see a post on the right with the white circle blaze for Mountains to Sea Trail and an arrow pointing to the right. Turn right. Cross the stream again and head slightly uphill. After the short climb, the trail comes to an intersection. You can turn left to head up the hill. Today, make the right turn and head downward. You will see the Woods Mtn. sign at the right turn. You’re now off the Mountains to Sea and headed home. About half a mile and you will be back to the car.
I think of this trail as a playful little outing. It feels like the woods but with the safety of a greenway. As you walk, you will see numerous other trails that join this one. Get a map or an app and try to explore a few of them.
We call this Beaver Dam Trail because there are times when major portions of the little stream you cross can become flooded because of beaver activity. I know this kind of activity can be viewed as destructive, but this area seems to be isolated enough to allow it. At least for now.
I have seen other animals in the area like deer and, more than once, I have been lucky enough to see bears. Keep your eyes open. Good luck.
Use this as a little filler trip or a way to discover some longer routes. Even counting your travel time, you shouldn’t have to invest much more than a couple of hours. This can be a good starter trail if you want to get off the greenway or just a nice little walk in the woods.