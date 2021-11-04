WNC Afield: Bearwallow offers short hike with nice payoff

As you climb higher, the sun comes out a little more. All hikers know how to find the summit. The foliage thins and there is that hint of sky because the hillside finally stops as the high ground gets near. The clear land becomes more obvious. It is up and to your right. Now, a rather daunting set of steps appears before you. They are not as difficult as they look but they are worn and slippery so be careful. The main reason I suggested you take the trail to the right is to be able to negotiate all the steps while climbing rather than on the descent. Coming down looks far more treacherous, especially if the ground is wet. Finish this last set and amble out of the woods into the clearing.

Up ahead on the hillside are a fire tower and numerous communication towers, containing, I’m sure, everything from cell service to a direct line to Red October. The towers are not particularly attractive but before you complain too much, just be aware that they can be removed. All we have to do is give up our cell phones. Also, everyone we know, or will ever know, must do the same. On second thought, they don’t look that bad.