WNC Afield: Bearwallow offers short hike with nice payoff

Dodinsky wrote, “I hope I can be the autumn leaf, who looked at the sky and lived. And when it was time to leave, gracefully it knew life was a gift.”
Autumn in the mountains, more than any other time or any other place, is the reminder that all things are temporary but, with the spring, all things renew.
This is a short hike but it is a true hike with another spectacular payoff. With the fall colors, I think you will find it worthwhile. The drive to the trailhead is not too far and if you need a little more time on the trail, there is another trailhead just across the road. However, the highlight of this outing might be the Nashville-style hot chicken with biscuits and gravy within 20 minutes of the trail.
Bearwallow Mountain Trail
Difficulty: Moderate on the way up. A breeze on the way back.
Shoes: Hiking shoes or good running shoes. If the weather has been wet, the trail portion of this hike will definitely be muddy and slick.
Time: This route is offered as a loop trail. Short but fairly steep going up and a cruise coming home. Allow two hours. That will give you some time at the top to wander and explore.
Distance/Elevation: A little over 2.5 miles total. Elevation gain is 587 feet. Not much of a roller coaster trail. You’re either going up on the way out or coming down on the way back.
Safety: No horses. No bikes. The only thing you should encounter is other hikers. There is plenty of room to space yourself or mask if necessary.
Dress for the weather. It can be windy at the top.
You’ll have to be prepared for no restroom facilities at all.
Courtesy: I didn’t see many mask wearers, but most have them available if necessary. Folks are a lot chattier than a few months ago. I was able to talk to a family that was traveling the trail together. The youngest of the group was 6 months old. When I get to talk, I still try to give at least 6 feet of clearance.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Everyone east of Asheville should head west on Interstate 40. At exit 53A, go to the right and loop under I-40 onto US 74 Alt E, also known as Charlotte Highway. Follow the road with no turns for about 14.5 miles. It will wind up and over the mountain and through Hickory Nut Gap. As you’re heading downhill, look for and turn right on Bear Wallow Road. Stay on Bear Wallow until you reach the trailhead. The last mile or so will be a well-maintained dirt road. There is ample parking at the top of the hill. Google Maps will find location if you search “Bearwallow Mountain Trail.” Note that the trail is one word and the road is two.
THE TRAIL:
You will see a trailhead on each side of the road. The one that heads uphill is the Bearwallow Mountain Trail. The downhill route is the Trombatore Trail. We have explored that one in a previous article. Both trail entrances are very well marked.
It is obvious from the start that this will be a well-developed and cared-for trail. This and the Trombatore Trail were both built by a group called “Conserving Carolina.” The trails are built on private or conserved land with the permission of the landowners. That explains the absence of bikes and horses.
For Bearwallow, I recommend you take the trail to the right which is through the trail gate. The trail climbs immediately. It is not extreme but you will feel your heart rate climb. The beginning of the route is rocky and, depending on the weather, can be pretty slick.
For the first half-mile you will encounter several sets of rock and log steps. There will be numerous switchbacks and the climb will be steep at times. Even in the fall, the canopy is thick. You have the feeling of walking through a wooded mountain forest. Which, by the way, you are.
When you see the .5-mile marker on the right, you can relax a little. Most of the steep part is behind you. The terrain mellows a little. Each switchback is a little longer and the incline is a little more gentle. Just one more prominent set of steps between you and the goal.
As you climb higher, the sun comes out a little more. All hikers know how to find the summit. The foliage thins and there is that hint of sky because the hillside finally stops as the high ground gets near. The clear land becomes more obvious. It is up and to your right. Now, a rather daunting set of steps appears before you. They are not as difficult as they look but they are worn and slippery so be careful. The main reason I suggested you take the trail to the right is to be able to negotiate all the steps while climbing rather than on the descent. Coming down looks far more treacherous, especially if the ground is wet. Finish this last set and amble out of the woods into the clearing.
Up ahead on the hillside are a fire tower and numerous communication towers, containing, I’m sure, everything from cell service to a direct line to Red October. The towers are not particularly attractive but before you complain too much, just be aware that they can be removed. All we have to do is give up our cell phones. Also, everyone we know, or will ever know, must do the same. On second thought, they don’t look that bad.
Make a hard right turn and wander out on the open hilltop. Welcome to Bear Mountain. Some trail guides call this a bald. In the strictest sense, it is a high pasture. Often, you will see a few cows roaming here on the top. If you don’t see the cows, you will certainly see where they have been. I’m not talking about footprints. Watch your step. A misstep up here might prevent your travel companions from allowing you back in the car.
Enjoy the view. As you look to the southeast, you might be able to see all the way to Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. They will be more to the left as you look out over the panorama.
Normally, I would recommend a picnic lunch up here with this magnificent view, but it’s hard for me to endure the sights and smells of an active pasture while I eat my meatloaf sandwich.
Now, head back down through the pasture to the access road. That will be your way home. But first, go across the road to the narrow trail that heads up the hillside toward the towers. That is the Wildcat Rock Trail. It doesn’t go too far but it will provide great looks from the northern exposure of the mountain. This short little trail shows as an extension of the Bearwallow Trail on most trail apps so might as well get it in.
Along this trail you will get numerous views for great pictures. Get in a few shots and head for home. I strongly recommend the access road on the way back. It is a little steep but not too bad on the legs and certainly safer than those slick steps you climbed on the way up. In a short distance, look off and down to the right. A permanent watering trough has been built for the meandering cattle. It remains full from the natural drainage of the upper hillside. I’m easily impressed so I took a couple of pictures. I can add them to my watering-trough collection.
As advertised earlier, it’s a cruise from here. If that Nashville-style hot chicken caught your attention, search for a restaurant on Sweeten Creek Road. If you go, masks are required. Wear a thin one. Otherwise, it’s hard to get the gravy through.