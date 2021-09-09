WNC Afield: Bass Lake Trail can be an enjoyable family affair

If you like the hustle-bustle of tourists running in every direction trying to see everything available as fast as possible and all the excited screams of youthful explorers who have just been released from their vehicle confinement during their long journey to the mountain top, this trail is for you.
If, however, you were looking for a peaceful walk in the overwhelming beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, indulge me just a little longer.
I’m not ashamed to admit that I like using the currently popular phrases I hear on TV. I feel it gives me that air of sophistication. So let me “unpack” this one for you.
This will probably be our last trail in the Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, at least for a while. We have shared the most prominent trails in this area of the Blue Ridge but there are many left to explore. For now, I’ll leave that to you. If you find a particularly good one, let me know.
I wanted to offer another wide, clear trail to hike as we get close to the end of summer. With the arrival of fall and winter, we can get back to the more narrow and aggressive routes.
If you are headed to a very popular hiking area, it is possible that the best time would not be on Labor Day weekend, but I was so interested in checking the box on my hiking list that I went anyway.
When we arrived at the parking area, I estimated a crowd of about 7,000 people, two of whom were adults. Parking was actually not difficult. So, we prepared ourselves and headed through the horde in search of the trail.
We worked our way through the cacophony of shouts like, “Slow down or you’re going to get a time-out!” or “Is this a real building?” or the numerous, “Sir, could you take our picture?” to finally see the beginning of our walk.
Surprisingly, the trail itself was almost empty and remained so throughout our adventure. I am pleased to offer what, I think, might be one of the most pleasant outings this year. I hope you will enjoy.
Bass Lake from Cone Manor
Difficulty: Moderate. There will be some climbing involved but the incline is gentle for the entire loop.
Shoes: Any good walking shoe or boot. The entire trail is wide and stable under foot. Excellent, root and rock free, surface for the entire trek.
Time: We allowed four hours for the trip. I wish we had packed a lunch to enjoy at the halfway point. When you get there, you will understand why.
Distance/Elevation: Our GPS tallied 7.5 miles. Trail maps show 6.2 to 6.8. Our extra mileage was probably due to where we had to park. I always start counting at the car door. Low to high point is 488 feet. In the course of the hike, you will climb and descend about 1,500 feet.
Safety: Bikes are not allowed but this is a horse trail. We passed several riders and horses. The riders were careful and friendly, but some appeared to be new at the sport. They may have rented the animals at the stable on the Cone property, so best advice is to maintain your distance until they pass.
There are portable toilets at the Cone parking lot. The manor is closed for renovation. Don’t forget to take water. Seven miles can dry you out.
Courtesy: We met a couple of veteran riders who were taking a short break for their horses to drink. They were very complementary to hikers they met on the trail. They were also aware of trail courtesy. I like to see folks like this on the trail because you never know when you might need a little help. They looked, to me, to be very capable.
One of the highlights of our hike was at the halfway point. As we were hiking the edge of the lake, we passed a couple who had just completed setting a formal dinner table on the grassy shore of the water. My wife and I have been fortunate enough to buy, develop, and sell a few businesses. When we encounter true entrepreneurs, it is indeed a pleasure to listen and appreciate their ideas. This enterprise pays homage to the days of charcuterie when royals, even in the wilderness, could enjoy all the comforts of the castle dining room.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Use your map or app to find Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. Expect to spend a little over an hour from Marion.
You can also head to the Blue Ridge Parkway then find mile marker 294.
THE TRAIL:
From your parking spot, make your way to the front of the manor house. There are a few different ways to get there. Any will do. As you stand with the house to your back, and you are looking at the lake below, there are two paths that cross below you. Choose the uppermost trail. It is the one that is paved. Take it and head out to the right.
Don’t worry, you’ll be off the pavement pretty soon. Meanwhile, enjoy the view on your left and the old stonework on your right. At about 2/10 of a mile, make a buttonhook to the left. The signs will guide you toward Bass Lake. The path begins to look a little more like a trail.
At about a half-mile, you will intersect the horse path coming from the manor house on the left. Make a hard right to head down the hill, continuing toward the lake. From this point, the horse traffic will increase. Just stay alert.
It’s all downhill on this very gentle grade for about 2 miles. You will come to a paved road that leads to the lake. Go straight across the road for a little downhill and to the shore of the lake. Since many will drive straight to the lake via the road you just crossed, expect to see a few more walkers in this area. Even with the additional foot traffic at the lake, the path was far from being overcrowded.
Around the lake is nice and level with a constant breeze off the water. While you are walking, take a look up and to the left. High above you is the Cone Manor. That is your destination. It’s all uphill from here.
As the path heads around the lake, there will be a sign on the right side of the walkway. The sign will offer you a choice. You can head toward the Apple Barn and eventually uphill to the manor or you can elect to add about 2 more miles of uphill to the hike by going to the “Maze.”
I’m confident that no one who reads these articles would want to take the shortcut, so it’s up to the maze we go. This track looks a little more like a trail than a road, but the very gentle grade is still obvious. A couple of long switchbacks and a short counter-clockwise route around the top of the hill, then you’re headed down for a short distance. Before you select this route, you should know that there is absolutely no view at the top. This part of the hike is for bragging rights only.
After the short downhill, you will arrive at an intersection with a sign on the right that points to the manor in 3.2 miles and a large building ahead and on the left. For this trip, go straight ahead and pass the building on your left. You can follow the 3.2 sign, but it adds to the overall distance. Pass the building on the left and begin your gentle climb to the manor.
In a very short distance this trail will dead end into another trail. The sign will point you to the manor. This time it is 1.3 miles. Turn to the right and head for home.
It will be a fairly gentle climb. When you reach a hard left switchback, you’re in the final stretch. The appearance of the old rock wall on the right tells you the manor is just ahead.
Around a short curve to the right and the manor comes into view. Pick a route and climb to the parking area, you’re home.
Whether you call it a walk or a hike, this one will give you a workout and some gentle scenery to accompany you during your outing. Keep this one on your list for wet weather or snowy hiking, and, I have to admit, this is a great place to enjoy the family.