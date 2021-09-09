WNC Afield: Bass Lake Trail can be an enjoyable family affair

Around the lake is nice and level with a constant breeze off the water. While you are walking, take a look up and to the left. High above you is the Cone Manor. That is your destination. It’s all uphill from here.

As the path heads around the lake, there will be a sign on the right side of the walkway. The sign will offer you a choice. You can head toward the Apple Barn and eventually uphill to the manor or you can elect to add about 2 more miles of uphill to the hike by going to the “Maze.”

I’m confident that no one who reads these articles would want to take the shortcut, so it’s up to the maze we go. This track looks a little more like a trail than a road, but the very gentle grade is still obvious. A couple of long switchbacks and a short counter-clockwise route around the top of the hill, then you’re headed down for a short distance. Before you select this route, you should know that there is absolutely no view at the top. This part of the hike is for bragging rights only.

After the short downhill, you will arrive at an intersection with a sign on the right that points to the manor in 3.2 miles and a large building ahead and on the left. For this trip, go straight ahead and pass the building on your left. You can follow the 3.2 sign, but it adds to the overall distance. Pass the building on the left and begin your gentle climb to the manor.