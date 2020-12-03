WNC Afield: Back to DuPont for one more round

One last time to Dupont State Forest.
There will be numerous possibilities to explore with this hike. It will depend on the time and energy you have to invest. Initially, I will get you to the falls. It’s well worth the hike.
However, this area is like a smorgasbord. You can take what you want and leave the rest for another time. We will explore some other options along the primary trail.
Bridal Veil Falls – Dupont State Forest
Difficulty: Moderate. Mostly gravel roads with a sandy base.
Shoes: Almost any lace-up athletic shoe will work fine. If you decide to hike some of the single-track options, a sturdier trail shoe would be better.
Time: If you go straight to Bridal Veil and back, allow about two hours. My suggestion is that you give yourself about five to six hours to explore more of the park.
Distance/Elevation Gain: From the parking area, it will be almost five miles. Elevation gain is just under 600 feet. The trail is an out-and-back but there might be a spur or two you want to consider.
Safety: The primary route is on wide trails and gravel access roads. Expect to see plenty of bicycle traffic. Because of the wide trails and traffic is just a non-issue. There is plenty of room and everyone is aware of their surroundings. You should carry water. Unless there is a specific reason, a day pack will not be necessary. Bring a mask.
I consider this a safety issue: The visitor center is closed. All the restrooms are closed. They have provided portable toilets for your use. Personally, I worry about enclosing myself in a 2x2 hot, plastic box with raw sewage. If you need to use the toilets, I recommend you wear your mask…and rubber gloves if you have them…maybe a rubber suit.
Courtesy: Everyone seems to be aware of the current state of things and has made adjustments. We found everyone in the parking area and on the trail to be friendly and courteous. People tend to keep their distance. I don’t get to chit-chat as much as I would like, but I certainly understand.
I saw lots of groups and families. I think, with common sense, this is a great destination.
HOW TO GET THERE:
This should look familiar to you: Using your GPS device or maps, search for Dupont State Forest or look for the intersection of Crab Creek Rd. and Dupont Rd. Get on Dupont Rd and head toward the park. The name of the road will change to Staton Rd. You will see a parking area on the right. Pass that area and cross the Little River Bridge. In less than half a mile you will see the sign for the visitor’s center on your left. That’s your turn. From Marion, expect to be in the car about an hour and a half.
We arrived at the park about 11a.m. on a Saturday. All the lots were full. We got in line and drove around the parking area until a space became available. It took us about 15 minutes to find a space. During the week it will not be as bad.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, look for the entrance to the High Falls Loop Trail. It will not be hard to find. Along with the trail signs, you will see the kiosk with the area map.
The trail is nice and wide and comfortable underfoot. Follow it for a short distance until there is an obvious open area where trails converge. To the left you will see signs indicating the beginning and end of the High Falls Loop. To the right will be a very short trail out to a service road.
Take the option to the left. Then choose the High Falls Loop on the right.
After another short walk, the trail is intersected by Covered Bridge Trail. Turn right and head up and over the hill until you see the covered bridge below.
Go through the covered bridge. Off to the left is the top of High Falls. If you haven’t seen them (Four Waterfalls Trail article), try to make time to see them on your way back from Bridal Veil.
After going through the covered bridge, the next intersection will be Conservation Road. Turn right and stay on the road for a little over a mile until you see the sign pointing to the right indicating the falls.
The Bridal Veil Falls trail is a little narrower but has plenty of walking room. It will take you past a nice-looking horse barn on the left, then on to the falls. This trail is used by bike riders so be aware.
While you are at the falls, break out that energy bar and have a snack. That will make you take a moment to really enjoy the sights. As much as I hike, many times I get home and wish I had taken a little more time to soak it in.
The trail back is the same as to one you hiked to get here but let me toss in a couple of wrinkles.
Once you’re off Bridal Veil Falls Road and headed home on Conservation Road, look to the right for a small trail that heads uphill to an earthen dam. If you take this trail you will get a great look at Lake Julia, a fine example of a high lake nestled in the mountains.
When I hiked the Sierras, finding an Alpine lake was a major reward. We would stop for a snack or fish for evening food. Sometimes, we’d even venture a short swim. Always short. As my then hiking buddy would say, “These lakes are colder than a witch’s timeclock.”
Well, that’s pretty much what he said. This isn’t an Alpine lake, but it will do for now.
Cross the dam and back down to the service road. Turn right toward home and cross the Lake Julia Spillway. If you feel like a little more adventure, look for the Three Lakes Trail on the right. This trail is a single track that will give you views of Lake Julia, Lake Alford and Lake Dense. Three Lakes Trail will give you access to Pitch Pine Trail. Take Pitch Pine back to the service road. This single track is also a bike trail. Turn right on the service road and make your way back through the covered bridge and home.
If this is your first visit, I hope you can take the time to also see the two largest falls: High Falls and Triple Falls.
Grab a map or use you trail app to find them. If you Google, “The Big Payoff WNC” you can read the previous article about the Dupont Forest area and combine the information.
This is a perfect place to put on your “go to” list for a little outdoor fun.
