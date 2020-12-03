WNC Afield: Back to DuPont for one more round

I consider this a safety issue: The visitor center is closed. All the restrooms are closed. They have provided portable toilets for your use. Personally, I worry about enclosing myself in a 2x2 hot, plastic box with raw sewage. If you need to use the toilets, I recommend you wear your mask…and rubber gloves if you have them…maybe a rubber suit.

Courtesy: Everyone seems to be aware of the current state of things and has made adjustments. We found everyone in the parking area and on the trail to be friendly and courteous. People tend to keep their distance. I don’t get to chit-chat as much as I would like, but I certainly understand.

I saw lots of groups and families. I think, with common sense, this is a great destination.

HOW TO GET THERE:

This should look familiar to you: Using your GPS device or maps, search for Dupont State Forest or look for the intersection of Crab Creek Rd. and Dupont Rd. Get on Dupont Rd and head toward the park. The name of the road will change to Staton Rd. You will see a parking area on the right. Pass that area and cross the Little River Bridge. In less than half a mile you will see the sign for the visitor’s center on your left. That’s your turn. From Marion, expect to be in the car about an hour and a half.