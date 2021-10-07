WNC Afield: Back by popular demand, Roaring Fork Falls

It’s hard to know which trails are going to be popular and which are total flops.
We explored this one about a year ago. I have received more email about this trip than any other single route we have traveled. It could be because it is one of the shortest hikes I have ever offered. Since the red, rust and amber colors are creeping back into the landscape, I thought I would recommend it once again.
The absolute pleasure I get from writing these articles is that you often respond with more information than I imparted in my story telling. Since last year, I have received information about this area that I have added to this update. I hope you enjoy it.
Please don’t stop updating me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.
Roaring Fork Falls
In these last few weeks of summer, I want to pack in a few more trails that are easier and comfortable enough to take the whole family and maybe a few visitors.
Some of us will have folks come to see the fall leaves. They seem to show up every year like flies at the screen door. Tuck this one away so you will have something interesting and fun to do and you don’t have to waste your time trying to explain why there is no Bigfoot festival.
This little hike should be called a road trip with a hike inserted but it will make you a hero with your guests. You will probably spend more time navigating the curvy mountain roads than walking the trail, but you will get to see the foliage and get in a little exercise at the same time. But don’t let me mislead you, this trail is certainly worth taking a morning drive and a short walk anytime, even if you go alone, the payoff is substantial.
Difficulty: Beginner
Shoes: Walking/running shoe or light hiking boot. It does get rooty near the falls so a good boot is always helpful. A shoe or boot that will give good traction will be nice if you plan to play around the rocks at the base of the falls. Expect a fair amount of dampness on the trail surface.
Time: It’s a short out-and-back. Spend as much or as little time as you want. As always, I advise you to take your time and have a good look around. Even if there is summer foliage you can see far into the woods. If you go during leaf season, try to control the oohs and ahhs. It makes you lose that air of detached sophistication needed as a tour guide. An hour to an hour-and-a-half would be a reasonable time to allow for your hiking.
Distance: Total distance from trail head to the falls is a little over half a mile.
Safety: Seriously, this is bear country. Keep a watchful eye. If you are bringing small children or dogs to hike with you, you might want to keep them close. It’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just wiser to prevent a problem than to have to respond to one.
Here's a shortened version of what the National Park Service recommends if you see a bear:
Remain watchful.
Do not approach it. And do not allow the bear to approach you.
If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close. Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don't run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.
If you are concerned, do a little research. NPS is a good place to start. Knowledge about any creature who lives in the space you are invading is always useful.
I have been fortunate enough to have had several bear sightings on my hikes. I just stay quiet and out of the way. When they see or smell me, they leave. That doesn’t mean I am ever complacent. Stay alert.
Courtesy: Even though this is an easy, relaxed trail, it’s not on the popular list so there is very little traffic. The biggest thing to be aware of these days is keeping your distance if you see someone on the trail. There is plenty of room.
HOW TO GET THERE:
The easiest way I have found is to use Google Maps. Locate the Mount Mitchell Golf Club. Just to the south is S. Toe River Rd. Once you are on that road, look immediately to the left for the sign pointing to Roaring Fork. It will be a left turn on to Busick Work Ctr. Rd. Less than half a mile to parking.
THE TRAIL:
It is a gentle incline from the gate to the falls. We were there just after a rain. We saw several bear tracks and scat in the main trail. You really feel that you are in the mountains here.
One of the reasons I like to hike the western North Carolina mountains is because I get the feeling of how close we are to our past. Vast areas are still primitive. With a little imagination, you can see Native American hunters or a little cabin with wispy smoke rising from the chimney. If you don’t already, I suggest that you let your mind wander along with your feet. It makes for a great experience.
Speaking of the past, along the trail you will pass two concrete buildings. These bunker-like buildings were built and used to store ammunition during World War II. During the war, there was a small U.S. Army presence in the community of Busick. These days, you would have to look hard to find the community if you searched a current map of the area.
In June of 1944, this small military detachment had the terrible duty of removing and identifying the bodies of 10 airmen who were killed when their B-24E Liberator crashed on a mountain top close to Buck Creek Gap. I have found no other significant activity from the area, but ammunition storage was not uncommon along the Parkway, which was a major defense route, during the war. So far, I have found no evidence of actual gun emplacements here in the mountains, but where I come from, if there is ammunition of some sort, there must be a gun to shoot it.
I’m still looking for documents that disclose troop movements in this area during WWII. If I find more information, I’ll stick it in another article. These days, the bunker doors have been removed so it is safe for kids to explore. There is no official age limit for kid explorers, so feel free.
When you get to the falls, I think you will be pleasantly surprised. They are high enough to give you some nice photos. There are paths up to and across the top of the falls. They are doable, but you need to be prepared to climb and have the appropriate skills. For this article, I recommend the trail.
The river below is very accessible so take a little time and enjoy. If it’s warm enough, a little dampness won’t hurt. You should be dry before you get back to the car.
Enjoy your playtime then head back on the same route. I hope you like this one. It may not be worth a special trip but if you can work it in with a nice drive or some sight-seeing, I think you’ll be satisfied.