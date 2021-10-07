WNC Afield: Back by popular demand, Roaring Fork Falls

It’s hard to know which trails are going to be popular and which are total flops.

We explored this one about a year ago. I have received more email about this trip than any other single route we have traveled. It could be because it is one of the shortest hikes I have ever offered. Since the red, rust and amber colors are creeping back into the landscape, I thought I would recommend it once again.

The absolute pleasure I get from writing these articles is that you often respond with more information than I imparted in my story telling. Since last year, I have received information about this area that I have added to this update. I hope you enjoy it.

Please don’t stop updating me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.

Roaring Fork Falls

In these last few weeks of summer, I want to pack in a few more trails that are easier and comfortable enough to take the whole family and maybe a few visitors.

Some of us will have folks come to see the fall leaves. They seem to show up every year like flies at the screen door. Tuck this one away so you will have something interesting and fun to do and you don’t have to waste your time trying to explain why there is no Bigfoot festival.