WNC Afield: As good as it gets: Grassy Bald Trail never disappoints

There are some, however, that will tell you that while on the heights of the Roan you may hear supernatural voices, often referred to as the Phantom Choir. Those who are more pragmatic say the powerful winds atop the mountain have worn holes in the rock faces. When wind whips through the holes, sound is produced.

I prefer the stories of an angelic choir practicing the songs to sing at “Judgement Day” or, on the other side of the spectrum, they may be the unearthly wailing of demons or tormented souls crying out in pain.

You can decide on the source but the sounds are real. If it is a little windy on the trail, which it most likely will be, take time to listen.

If there is no sound, don’t worry. There are more than 800 plant species and 188 bird species to find on your hike.

From the parking lot, look across the highway to the beginning of the trail. It is an obvious set of steps that will start you on your way.

The start of the trail is designed to attract tourists. It is wide and easy under foot. The climb is gradual to the top of Round Bald at 5,807 feet.