WNC Afield: As good as it gets: Grassy Bald Trail never disappoints

Back in the days when people touched each other, it was a common practice for someone to walk up behind you, put their hands over your eyes and tell you to be patient.
Then, with a fanfare, they remove their hands to reveal a pleasant surprise; a family member, a birthday cake, a new bike, any number of things that tells you that someone cares enough to offer you a happy memory.
At Roan Mountain, it is Mother Nature who uses the vail of fog as her hands over your eyes. At the base of the mountain, on an early morning, you are likely to be driving in mild to dense fog. The dew-wet countryside begins to release tendrils of vapor as the Earth warms itself for the new day, creating the gray, sometimes visually challenging, obstacle that you have to navigate as you drive to the trailhead.
But then, the fanfare. The mist thins. In a few seconds, as you head up the mountainside, it completely disappears to reveal a dark blue, high-altitude sky.
No, it’s not a new area but it is a new day, and a different route, and you’re here and you’re alive and if you take this route during leaf season, prepare for a spectacle unlike any other nature has to offer. So, receive it as nature’s gift and let’s hike.
Grassy Ridge Bald
Difficulty: About two-thirds of this route is along the Appalachian Trail. Almost every section of the AT is rated as advanced/hard. There are moderate and even easy parts, but be prepared to work a little.
Shoes: A solid hiking boot or shoe will be needed. The AT is a well-worn trail. Sometimes the challenge is not the gain or loss of elevation but the ground under your feet. The years have worn the trail away, often leaving no soft dirt to cushion your steps. A good shoe or boot will help with the rocks and roots.
Time: Allow yourself at least 4 hours. I recommend you take a peanut butter sandwich and spend some real time at the summit.
Distance: Total distance out and back is 5 miles. Elevation gain is almost 1,100 feet, actually, more than that counting all the ups and downs.
Safety: Trail ratings on the AT are based primarily on the technical difficulty of the trail, not just elevation. Before you go, make an honest evaluation of your condition. This route can be hard on knees and ankles. It’s doable but don’t get in a hurry.
No bikes or horses allowed on any part of this trail. There are very few places on the entire Appalachian Trail where anyone other than hikers are allowed to travel.
You will find restroom facilities at the Carvers Gap parking area. Right now, they are suffering from the large crowds. Usable, but not pleasant. Parking may be a little tough. If you go during leaf season, just find a place and park. Don’t waste your time looking for a good spot. The guy from Florida got it earlier this morning.
Be prepared for some cool to cold weather. Altitude hiking means constant and abrupt changes in the weather. This is not a dangerous hike, just be prepared so you are comfortable and can enjoy the view instead of thinking about the coat you left in the car.
Not a safety tip, just a warning. The views at the summit can turn a seasoned hiker into a babbling 10-year-old at their first carnival. If you are leading the hike, gird your loins and act like you’re accustomed to the grandeur. Like all sports, while hiking, points are given for style.
Courtesy: The trail is going to be crowded. You can count on it. All I can tell you is to use your good sense. Keep the appropriate distance and converse with those who feel comfortable with a little chit-chat. You might see some masks. If you are so inclined, have one available. I still like to have a bandanna around my neck. It seems to meet my needs. Your call.
How to Get There: This review is just to get you interested. The best way to find the hike is to use Google Maps. Type in “Carvers Gap Trailhead” and you are set. From Marion, expect to drive less than an hour.
The Trail: Before you head out on the trail, keep this story in mind. Roan Mountain is actually a ridge that runs for about 5 miles between North Carolina and Tennessee. Most of us, when we think of the Roan, think of the rhododendrons and shady balsams that cover the ridge.
There are some, however, that will tell you that while on the heights of the Roan you may hear supernatural voices, often referred to as the Phantom Choir. Those who are more pragmatic say the powerful winds atop the mountain have worn holes in the rock faces. When wind whips through the holes, sound is produced.
I prefer the stories of an angelic choir practicing the songs to sing at “Judgement Day” or, on the other side of the spectrum, they may be the unearthly wailing of demons or tormented souls crying out in pain.
You can decide on the source but the sounds are real. If it is a little windy on the trail, which it most likely will be, take time to listen.
If there is no sound, don’t worry. There are more than 800 plant species and 188 bird species to find on your hike.
From the parking lot, look across the highway to the beginning of the trail. It is an obvious set of steps that will start you on your way.
The start of the trail is designed to attract tourists. It is wide and easy under foot. The climb is gradual to the top of Round Bald at 5,807 feet.
Once you leave Round Bald, the route starts to look more like a trail. The tourist attraction falls behind and you can look across the ridge to your next climb, Jane Bald. Head down into the saddle and back up the rocky trail. There is no need to tell you to stop and admire the view. It feels like you have been lifted into the sky and the world is below. You are looking at the high point of the Unaka Range of the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
One more climb toward the top of Roan Mountain. At about the same time you reach the top of Roan, there will be a trail marker that turns down and to the left. That is the Appalachian Trail. For our hike, continue straight ahead, the next summit will be Grassy Ridge Bald at 6,165 feet.
Just past the trail intersection is a nice little rocky area on the right to stop for a drink before heading up to the summit of Grassy. After your break, head toward the ridge. It will always be in your view unless you’re under the canopy of the mountain foliage.
The trail will narrow into a single-track with a loose rock base. Depending on the season, expect a little water in the trail. Nothing major. A good trail shoe will get you through. Very soon, you get that tunnel effect that I love from the gnarly growth on both sides that grows and joins over your head. It gets tight through here. Passing might be a problem. This is slippery on the way back. The rocks will move under your feet. A little extra caution is warranted.
Once through the tunnel, the bald comes into view. I have hiked other balds on the AT. Most of them are like open fields with no obstacles. I was surprised to see the amount of fairly large evergreens and lower foliage on parts of the trail at the top. That’s not a complaint. It only adds to the beauty at the summit. You will not be disappointed in the panorama that includes North Carolina and Tennessee.
There is a nice rock base close to the top. If you can find room, have that peanut butter sandwich now. No need to over think it. Your arm will naturally move to the selfie position. Don’t send them to me, I have plenty. If you want, the trail will take you across the bald and a short distance down the other side. Usually, the sandwich tells me to head home.
Back the way you came. The views are just as impressive as you head back as they were on the way out. It’s OK to stop a few more times to take them in. No one will criticize your leadership skills.
If you are a hiker and you don’t like this one, better hone your bowling skills.