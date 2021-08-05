WNC Afield: A steady climb, fit for both young and old

In another short distance you will see the sign that points the way to the top. It’s 1.2 miles along the main trail. As you get close to the top, the trail route, on the map, looks like the spirals in a cinnamon bun. It constantly turns to the right as it winds to the top.

At the summit there is some very intriguing rockwork. The actual summit is surrounded by an old rock wall. Based on my research, I think the rockwork probably remains from the old Moses Cone carriage days.

From the summit, it’s all downhill from here. Head back the 1.9 miles to the pasture and the trail split. You now have the option of heading back on the same trail you used to get here, or you can make a turn to the left and head to Trout Lake. If you take the left turn, that will give you the 6.5 total miles of distance and you will be following the route offered here.

Once you make the left turn, you will enjoy the very gentle decline almost all the way to the car. As you are walking, look off and down to the right. There is a small open field below that has a reputation for bear sightings. Good luck.

Toward the end of the hike, you will see a sign pointing to the parking area at .3 miles. Follow the sign. You’re almost home.