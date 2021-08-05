WNC Afield: A steady climb, fit for both young and old

Ophidiophobia is the abnormal fear of snakes.
During a recent visit, I said to my doctor, “I think I have ophidiophobia.”
Without hesitation, he said, “It’s because you’re old. I’ll prescribe an ointment.”
The ointment hasn’t helped. I’m still afraid of snakes, although my complexion has developed a soft, fresh glow. So, once again I have sought out a nice, wide trail that allows us to see ahead in case anything is waiting.
Critics would call this more of a walk than a hike. They would be right. You won’t need much hiking gear and you might see a few tourists along the way. Fortunately, for me, I have no abnormal fear of a random bite from a tourist. That would be daknophobia.
I hope you will relax and enjoy this one as much as we did. For those of you who lead hikes for your group, I think you will find this to be an excellent trip for all experience levels and a trail that is wide enough for side-to-side conversation. Also, put this one on your list for a future wintery hike.
Rich Mountain Carriage Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. All the trail guides list it as moderate, but probably only because of the distance of the constant uphill. Distance aside, it almost falls into the easy category.
Shoes: Any good walking shoe or boot. Mud was not a factor even after a recent rain. No need for extra ankle support. The entire trail is wide and stable under foot.
Time: This is basically a loop trail with an out-and-back added to get to the summit of the mountain. Allow at least 3 hours. There is no need to plan for extra viewing time unless you plan to have lunch at the summit.
Distance/Elevation: Our GPS tallied 6.7 miles. Trail maps show 6.3 to 6.9. I’m not sure why there is a difference in totals, so plan on 6.5 miles and you will be close. Elevation gain is 593 feet. The summit of Rich Mountain is 4,199 feet.
Safety: Bikes are not allowed, but this is a horse trail. Expect to see riders, especially if you hike on weekends. We hiked mid-week and did not see horses. This is not a Forest Service road, but it is a nice, wide trail so there is plenty of room for passing.
From the beginning you will be hiking in a fenced pasture so you will probably encounter cows roaming freely across and along the trail. No need for fear, but it is always good to have a healthy respect for anything that outweighs you by at least 600 pounds.
Not a safety issue but certainly worth noting is the constant evidence that you are walking in a pasture: Watch carefully where you step.
Closest restrooms are at the Moses Cone estate but may be closed at times. Also, masks may now be required to enter the buildings. There are numerous restaurants in Blowing Rock with restrooms.
Courtesy: If you hike on the weekend, you will probably meet others who are enjoying the countryside. Mid-week hiking gave us the area to ourselves. We met only two couples along the trail.
We were able to talk to a couple who moved from Canada and are now enjoying the beauty of the Blue Ridge. We maintained our distance while we talked. I think distancing has become almost instinctual now and is hardly noticed.
HOW TO GET THERE:
The best method is to use Google Maps. Query, “Trout Lake, North Carolina.” You should see a green marker denoting high-country hiking. That is the trailhead we are going to use for this article.
From Marion, take U.S. 221 to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Head east on the parkway to Sandy Flat Gap, about 18 miles. Turn right at Sandy Gap, then right again onto Shulls Mill Road, State Road 1552. After you pass under the parkway, in a short distance, you will see parking on the right. There is room for about four cars.
THE TRAIL:
As soon as you park, you will see the wooden gate that leads to the trail. This route will take you around the loop in a clockwise direction. I like this route because you get the steepest hiking over first.
Two things will become immediately apparent. First, be very careful where you step. You’ll know when you get there. Second, the trail is comfortable under foot and free of anything that hinders your view of the route. Perfect for summertime hiking.
It is uphill from start to summit. The incline is moderate but not particularly strenuous. At a moderate pace, you will enjoy the mild workout and the surroundings. This is a great trail to hike with a few friends or family.
Nothing is a surprise here. It’s typical mountaintop greenery at its best; a nice mixture of laurel, pines, and hardwoods. We travel a lot of trails together. I urge you to never take these strolls for granted. Always be aware of your ability to enjoy the freedom of these woods and freshness of the air filling your lungs.
At a little over a half-mile, the trail opens into a high meadow where you are likely to see several cows, and possibly a couple of bulls, lying around the hillside while they munch on the flowers and grass.
The trail splits here. Take the path to the left if you want to make it to the summit. As you continue to climb, you will leave the meadow and head back under the canopy as you make your way to the top. For a short distance, the Mountains to Sea trail joins this trail.
Shortly, the MTS heads off to the left. It is one of the most interesting side-trail entrances I have ever seen. It is an A-frame shaped ladder that makes the hiker climb up and over a barbed wire fence to access the trail.
In another short distance you will see the sign that points the way to the top. It’s 1.2 miles along the main trail. As you get close to the top, the trail route, on the map, looks like the spirals in a cinnamon bun. It constantly turns to the right as it winds to the top.
At the summit there is some very intriguing rockwork. The actual summit is surrounded by an old rock wall. Based on my research, I think the rockwork probably remains from the old Moses Cone carriage days.
From the summit, it’s all downhill from here. Head back the 1.9 miles to the pasture and the trail split. You now have the option of heading back on the same trail you used to get here, or you can make a turn to the left and head to Trout Lake. If you take the left turn, that will give you the 6.5 total miles of distance and you will be following the route offered here.
Once you make the left turn, you will enjoy the very gentle decline almost all the way to the car. As you are walking, look off and down to the right. There is a small open field below that has a reputation for bear sightings. Good luck.
Toward the end of the hike, you will see a sign pointing to the parking area at .3 miles. Follow the sign. You’re almost home.
In a short while, you will see an obvious trail entrance on the right. The rock steps lead you up a short, steep dirt trail that ends in a large parking area. Keep this area in mind for future trips. It is a good parking area with access to this and other trails.
For now, go straight across the parking area until you see a gravel path and a sign that says Rich Mountain. Head up the path. In a minute or two, you’re back to the car.
I highly recommend the longer, more gradual return walk, especially if you brought your group. It is also gentle on your knees and legs in case you suffer from occasional shin splits.
I often worry about injury to my knees and shins. I even expressed my concern to my doctor. He said, “It’s because you’re old.” He sent me some ointment.