WNC Afield: A simple equation: Breakfast + hiking + lunch = happiness

Between Marion and this trail, there are numerous places for breakfast and a late lunch when you head home.
We decided to take the route through Fletcher. On the way out we found a small shopping area that had a bakery and café. While I was enjoying my egg-and-cheese bagel, I spotted another restaurant across the parking lot that was offering a reasonably priced lobster dinner. Can life get any better?
Like several Eastern philosophies, one of the teachings of the discipline of Shibumi is that goals in life should be more about the journey than the destination. Hikers, more than any other group I know, seem to enjoy every part of the trail, not just where it ends. I have witnessed large groups of hikers stop just to admire a tiny new wildflower that has popped up along the edge of the path, and then move on toward their final goal. I offer this one as a journey that should start about 9 a.m. and end in the mid-afternoon.
Somewhere between the start and the finish is a good hike.
Mine Mountain Trail and Fawn Lake Loop
Difficulty: Moderate on the way up. If you follow my suggestion, there will be a few steep sections, but after the high point on the trail, it is a very enjoyable walk.
Shoes: Running shoes will work just fine. We did encounter a few muddy areas but they were minor. Not enough to stick to your shoes or cause worry about slipping.
Time: This route is offered as a loop trail with a quick back-track for lake views. Short but fairly steep going up and a cruise coming home. Allow two hours. Be sure to go to the edge of the lake for photos and a short rest.
Distance/Elevation: A little over 3.2 miles total. The hiking app shows 344 feet of elevation. My GPS had us at 686.
Safety: No horses. Lots of bikes. This is a well-established bike route. There are a few spots where bike traffic is fairly fast. Bikers know to call out and watch for hikers. Just be alert. Anytime you need a break or want to chat, be sure to find a good spot to step off the trail.
As we move into fall, have appropriate clothing in the car. The weather can be a little unpredictable this time of year.
There is a portable toilet at the main trailhead. It seems to be well maintained and good to use before the hike.
Courtesy: Maybe it was just the weather, but everyone we met wanted to stop for a chat. I talked to a couple of bikers who had just finished their ride. They were able to give me some tips about the trail that proved to be very helpful. I’m glad to see these exchanges taking place again. They have always been a good source of information.
We met a young family while we were admiring the beauty of the lake. It was a nice day but it wasn’t mid-summer hot. One of the boys dared the other to jump in the lake. We couldn’t resist the chance to see the aerial show so we took a seat and watched the plunge.
HOW TO GET THERE:
My GPS allowed me to query Mine Mountain Trail, Cedar Mountain. It offered a route down Interstate 26. I knew where I wanted to go, so I tweaked the route to take me through the town of Fletcher so we could hunt for a new food place. If you aren’t successful with a GPS, you can use Google Maps and query the same location. I suggest you to play with the maps and make a stop for breakfast and a late lunch as part of your trip.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, go through the old rock gate to the kiosk and portable toilet. As you face the bank, turn left, and head up the wide trail. Always be watchful for bicycles. They are moving pretty fast as they approach the end of their ride.
After a short distance, you will see warning signs on the right. This is a hunting area so be aware of the hunting seasons and appropriate apparel during those times. As you pass these signs, you will see the Mine Mountain Trail ahead and to the left. Take the left turn onto the narrower path and start your uphill climb. This climb will be the toughest part of the hike today. It is steep in parts, but just hang in for a few switchbacks. The ridge will appear soon.
Once you make it to the ridge, relax and enjoy the rest of the journey. It is a typical North Carolina trip through the hardwoods. The colors are bold in every direction. After the leaves are all gone, expect to see some very nice views of the little lake below. For now, soak up this color.
The ridge will gradually take you downhill. A few downhill switchbacks will lead you very comfortably down the back side of the mountain. You will pass the intersection with Laurel Ridge Trail. Make note for future hikes but for now, head straight through.
The trail will dump you out on Fawn Lake Road, to the left, and Fawn Lake Loop to the right. The road will take you on a more direct route by the lake and back to the car. I recommend you take the route to the right and loop around the back side of the lake. It is an easy walk and will provide some different views of the lake. It will also add about a half-mile to the walk.
The horseshoe loop trail ends back on Fawn Lake Road. A right turn here will take you home, but my suggestion is to turn to the left and take a short walk down to the front of the lake. You will be right on the edge of the small body of water. There is a little dock area and a covered spot with a relaxing bench to enjoy the view and get a great selfie. Take some time here. The colder weather and the slight breeze off the water make the air smell fresh and clean. Fight the temptation for a nap.
When you think the time is right, head back up the road. A slight climb, and then over the hill to the car. My suggestion is that you now start planning your meal on the way home. This area is about 90 minutes from Marion, so get a couple of good friends and plan your journey for today.