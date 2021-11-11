WNC Afield: A simple equation: Breakfast + hiking + lunch = happiness

HOW TO GET THERE:

My GPS allowed me to query Mine Mountain Trail, Cedar Mountain. It offered a route down Interstate 26. I knew where I wanted to go, so I tweaked the route to take me through the town of Fletcher so we could hunt for a new food place. If you aren’t successful with a GPS, you can use Google Maps and query the same location. I suggest you to play with the maps and make a stop for breakfast and a late lunch as part of your trip.

THE TRAIL:

From the parking area, go through the old rock gate to the kiosk and portable toilet. As you face the bank, turn left, and head up the wide trail. Always be watchful for bicycles. They are moving pretty fast as they approach the end of their ride.

After a short distance, you will see warning signs on the right. This is a hunting area so be aware of the hunting seasons and appropriate apparel during those times. As you pass these signs, you will see the Mine Mountain Trail ahead and to the left. Take the left turn onto the narrower path and start your uphill climb. This climb will be the toughest part of the hike today. It is steep in parts, but just hang in for a few switchbacks. The ridge will appear soon.