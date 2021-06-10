WNC Afield: A rough and rocky road, but well worth the climb

I was passed by a young woman who was jogging to the top. She smiled and said a pleasant, “Hello.” I nodded. I didn’t have enough air in my lungs to vocalize a reply. She passed me again on the way down. We live in different worlds.

HOW TO GET THERE:

If you use Google Maps, query, “Wolf Pit Trailhead.”

From Marion, head to the Paddy’s Creek area of the Lake James State Park. Continue past the park entrance and remain on N.C. 126. You will go past the Whippoorwill Farm on the right. Then make the curve to the right, still on N.C. 126, and go toward the Fonta Flora Trailhead. Watch for Wolf Pit Road on the left. It comes up fast, so be alert. If you get to the Linville boat ramp, you have gone about a quarter-mile too far (unless you want to go to the restrooms at Fonta Flora).

As you travel along this road, you will get a great view of Short Off Mountain from the comfort of your car. It looks a little intimidating. There is a reason for that.

Follow Wolf Pit Road all the way to the end. The trailhead has an entrance sign. You’ll know it when you get there. Cars will be parked everywhere. Expect to spend about a half-hour if you travel from Marion.