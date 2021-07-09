WNC Afield: A mill in the hills

There is an old country song where the singer laments about overlooking an orchid while searching for a rose.
Although the premise of the song presupposes that one prefers orchids to roses, I still get the message.
It’s interesting how we plan vacations to the coast when we have gifts like the Great Smokey Mountains National Park in our backyard. It was also ironic how many of the people I met at the visitor center were here on vacation from the coast.
This article will offer a one-day vacation with a great hike thrown in. My recommendation is to leave early for your one-and-a-half-hour drive to the trail so you can have breakfast along the way. You will not have trouble finding a suitable restaurant.
After the hike, consider making the return trip through Cherokee and check out the cultural center or do a little shopping. The atmosphere of the area makes you feel you are much further from home than just a couple of hours. It gives the trip the feel of a real vacation.
There is a lot more here than just a hike. I feel pretty sure you will enjoy this if you can take the time.
Mingus Creek Cemetery Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. Constant incline. Steepness of last half-mile makes it moderate.
Shoes: Boots or waterproof shoes. The trail is muddy most of the time.
Time: Plan on a couple of hours. The trail takes you by the old Mingus Mill. You will want to spend some time there. The rest of the path is pretty straightforward. Then, you will need some time at the grave sites.
Distance/Elevation: We marked our distance at almost 5 miles with a gain of 700 feet in elevation. It is an out-and-back route. We did a little extra exploring.
Safety: This is my favorite type of summertime trail. Most of it is wide and clear of debris or weeds. You don’t have to step where you can’t see your feet.
My research indicates no bikes or pets allowed, and we did not see either.
We did see many signs of bears in the area. Although we didn’t see the actual creature, the signs were extremely fresh, so be alert. If you see one, keep your distance and let them move away from you.
There is an excellent restroom at the trailhead.
Courtesy: We met only one couple on the trail. They were hikers who had traveled from Alabama to enjoy our mountains. They agreed with me that the last portion of the hike raised it to a moderate difficulty rating.
HOW TO GET THERE:
If you use Google Maps, query “Mingus Mill.”
From Marion, we headed west on Interstate 40 to exit 27. From exit 27, stay on US 74 until the road splits off to the right to Maggie Valley. That will be US 19 through Maggie Valley and headed to Cherokee. As you leave Maggie Valley and climb to the top of the mountain, look for the turn onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. Take the parkway entrance as it loops to the right then dead ends at the parkway. Turn left onto the parkway.
For the next 14 miles or so you will wind up and down until you arrive at the intersection with US 441. Turn right. When you pass the Oconaluftee Visitor Center on the right you have less than a mile before your left turn. The left turn to the Mingus Mill is well marked. Turn left and very shortly park in the parking area at the mill.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area you will have two choices to start your hike.
At the end of the parking lot there is the standard metal gate across the trail. That is the actual beginning of the route, but I want to offer the other option. Just be prepared: if you chose this one, there will be a water crossing that could get your feet wet.
The trail sign identifies Mingus Mill. It is a well-worn trail that leads you directly to the old turbine mill. I like this route because it gives a good look at the way water was captured and funneled into the turbine of the mill. The biggest difference between this and most mills is the absence of the monster water wheel.
As you continue past the mill, the capture of the stream along the trail is extremely interesting. Continue to the end of the flat trail where the stream creates a shallow but wide water crossing. When you come out on the other side, turn left on the groomed trail and head toward the cemetery.
As soon as you make the turn onto the main trail the gentle incline is obvious. The dirt under foot is comfortable and makes for easy treading. The occasional round rock can cause a slip but won’t be a problem if you stay alert.
Immediately, the surrounding landscape transports you deep into the mountains. The hills climb steeply on either side of the path. In a few minutes, the outside world fades away and you become the same explorer who walked these hills a couple hundred years ago.
After about a mile, there is a sign that identifies this as the Mingus Creek Trail as well as the Mountains to Sea Trail. I did not see the well-known white blaze that typically identifies the MST, but my maps show that this is, indeed, a section. So, tally some more steps on the MST.
In a short while, the trail will divide. The trail to the cemetery breaks away from the MST. The cemetery is off to the right.
A couple of foot logs across the streams and the trail will become noticeably steeper. You’re climbing, but the high hills on either side still limit the view to just the trail and the forest of hardwoods. There are no real vistas on this one. Keep looking through the trees and up in the tops. Little bears are pretty good climbers.
One more change in the incline and the steepest part of the trail will be the last section before the final path to the cemetery.
The wide path ends at some large rocks and a small wooden sign pointing to the cemetery via a discouragingly steep single path. Stick with it. You’ve made it this far, finish the trip.
When you reach the cemetery, take some time to catch your breath and reflect on the passage of time and how these residents must have gotten here.
If you are observant, you might see upside-down coins on a few of the markers. This is a practice more common in slave graveyards. The money is to help pay the “ferryman” to take the souls to the afterlife.
Time to head back. Take your time and enjoy a little downhill for a change. When you get to the parking area, you will see a dirt trail heading uphill into the trees. That is a short walk to what is believed to be a slave graveyard. Worth the extra time.
If you can, consider my suggestion to route yourself through Cherokee on the way home. Some people pair the right wine with a good cheese. I think a good pairing is a nice hike and a good steak.