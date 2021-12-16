Wine, woods and walking: Yadkin River Greenway has a delicious payoff at the end

THE TRAIL:

It’s a greenway. The route is level and paved. From the car, head toward the river. You will pass the restrooms on the left. They were closed when we were there on the weekend. You will soon see signs that tell you that you are on the blue trail. That’s your trail for a couple of miles. The roadway will always be paved, so don’t wander off on the sandy trail.

Eventually, the path will lead you to the edge of the river. Follow the river with the recreation areas to the right. This route has been developed along the river with a major commercial area on the right. We found that was a very enjoyable walk, but there was nothing special that caught our attention.

At about the half-mile mark, the trail makes a hard right turn. In the winter there is not much to break the openness of the greenway. The trees are all bare, and off to the right is the huge expanse of the commercial area. There are several trucking companies. I’m sure that if you choose a week day to walk, there will be noise from the large trucks entering and leaving the parking area. In the summer, the foliage will provide a nice barrier along this part of the trail.