Wine, woods and walking: Yadkin River Greenway has a delicious payoff at the end

A sommelier is a wine steward, someone who has been trained and is knowledgeable in the creation and production of fine wines. These folks are typically found in fine restaurants and across the hospitality industry.
Whether you are a connoisseur or a non-drinker, the history of wine creation, much like the origins of bourbon, is a fascinating subject. We are very fortunate in Western North Carolina to have numerous wineries in the Yadkin Valley that are close enough to explore, sample the wines, and/or enjoy the food.
This week, I offer a walk that is definitely not a destination hike. You probably would not want to drive the distance just to walk a greenway that is, frankly, no better than what we have in Marion or Morganton. However, if you feel the need to get out with friends or family and have a good lunch or early dinner accompanied by a fine selection of wine, this might just what you need. I’m giving you the excuse to have a good meal and drink a little good wine while declaring this as an exercise day.
You’re welcome.
Yadkin River Greenway
Difficulty: Easy
Shoes: Anything you have that is comfortable enough to wear on a long walk. Also, a note: Dress comfortably but nice. You may conclude your experience in a nice restaurant. You don’t want to look like you just wandered out of the woods.
Time: Expect to spend at least two to 2.5 hours. It’s just walking. Not much time wasted for sight-seeing.
Distance: A little over 6 miles out and back.
Safety: This is a paved trail so expect to see several bicycles. There are a couple of tight turns but most of the trail is unobscured and the bikes were all traveling at a safe speed. Just be alert and you’ll be fine.
There is a running water restroom at the turnaround but we did not see anything usable along or at the beginning of the route. There was a building at the start but everything was locked.
Courtesy: Folks we met on the trail were relaxed and friendly. We did not see masks on this trip but we try to stay prepared in case the need arises.
HOW TO GET THERE:
The very best way to find the greenway is to use Google Maps. Query: Lowes Park at Rivers Edge. If you just query Yadkin River Greenway, it will take you to another part of Wilkesboro. Most trail apps will take you to the correct trailhead. Look for Yadkin River Greenway Rivers Edge.
The different apps may give different routes to the end but your final turn will be from U.S. 268 onto YMCA Blvd. At the end of YMCA Blvd., you will see the start of the greenway and ample parking.
THE TRAIL:
It’s a greenway. The route is level and paved. From the car, head toward the river. You will pass the restrooms on the left. They were closed when we were there on the weekend. You will soon see signs that tell you that you are on the blue trail. That’s your trail for a couple of miles. The roadway will always be paved, so don’t wander off on the sandy trail.
Eventually, the path will lead you to the edge of the river. Follow the river with the recreation areas to the right. This route has been developed along the river with a major commercial area on the right. We found that was a very enjoyable walk, but there was nothing special that caught our attention.
At about the half-mile mark, the trail makes a hard right turn. In the winter there is not much to break the openness of the greenway. The trees are all bare, and off to the right is the huge expanse of the commercial area. There are several trucking companies. I’m sure that if you choose a week day to walk, there will be noise from the large trucks entering and leaving the parking area. In the summer, the foliage will provide a nice barrier along this part of the trail.
Soon, a very nicely constructed bridge comes into view. Cross the bridge and make a sharp left turn. The route makes a few turns and begins to roll a little. After a bit, you will be walking on a boardwalk that runs beside a power generating area on the right, and the river very close and below on the left. There a several very old buildings across the river that provide some interest. Soon the boardwalk ends and you make another right turn and head inland with a fairly active highway on the left.
Shortly you will go down and under a busy street. There are several eateries off to the right, but I recommend you forget these and plan to go into Wilkesboro or Yadkin for your meal. Pass under the bridge and begin the only real climb on the outward bound route.
When the short climb reaches the top of the hill, you will see a flat area ahead and below. That is the final loop at the end of the route. Down the paved hill and onto a sandy, gravel path. At the bottom of the grade, the trail splits. We went to the left and planned to complete the loop in a clockwise direction. The path moves over to the river again. The river is again on the left until you reach the outermost point of the loop.
Before we made the turn at the outside of the loop, there was a surprise. Off to the left was the Doc and Merle Watson Theater. Since moving back to North Carolina, I have heard of MerleFest. A premier location for country and western concerts. If you have ever been curious about this venue, the problem is solved. Actually, we plan to get tickets and return next year.
A little further around the loop and you will find running water restrooms. They were open and very clean. From here, continue around the loop until you see the paved greenway that will lead you back to the car.
When you drive out YMCA Blvd., you can make a left and head to Wilkesboro or the wineries in Yadkin for a nice meal and great wine. We had to forgo the fine wine for an excellent Reuben sandwich in downtown Wilkesboro. We found a spot with great staff and great food plus homemade cheesecake.
If you choose to head home, make the right turn onto U.C. 268, but here’s another possible treat. For those of you who remember the song about Tom Dooley (you know, “Hang down your head…”), you can make a right turn on U.S. 268. Stay on 268 for about 14 miles. You will see Tom Dula Road on the left. In a short distance you will see the marker for his gravesite.
As I said in the beginning, this is not a destination trail but we had a lot of fun just exploring new territory and the food topped it off. If, in the future, you have plans to explore the wine country or just need a day off with a pleasant drive and a good walk, put this one on your list.