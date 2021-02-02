Wild winds whip across McDowell County

Strong winds whipped across McDowell County all day Tuesday, bringing down trees and even a big sign. The winds were expected to continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

McDowell and other western North Carolina counties were under a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters were calling for winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph at times.

The wind advisory covers the mountain portions of McDowell, Caldwell, Burke, Rutherford and Polk counties as well as Buncombe and Henderson, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” reads the advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

Tuesday morning, the McDowell County 911 Center had more than 11 calls for service for trees and power lines down. There was a tree reported on a residence on Village Circle in the Hankins Village mobile home park with no injuries, according to Sgt. Karen Stepp with the 911 Center.

“Other than that we had no another reports of personal property damages,” said Stepp.

Areas affected were Pleasant Gardens, Hankins, Marion, Glenwood and Nebo.

A large sign fell onto a section of the Sportsman Inn, next to Hankins Road. Sonny Patel, the son of the motel’s owner, said it happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The tall metal sign landed on a section of the Sportsman Inn but no one was hurt. Patel said he was concerned that the wind could bring down an old billboard next to where the sign once stood. That section of the motel is closed until repairs can be made, said Patel.