Where freedom rings: New website guides visitors to American Revolution sites in McDowell, rest of NC

A new website, “The American Revolution Tour of North Carolina,” guides visitors to more than 90 locations around the state related to the Regulators or the Revolutionary War. And four of those locations are in McDowell County.
The website www.AmRevNC.com tells the stories of protests, battles, marches and personal heroism, including those of women and minorities.
The 250-year anniversaries of the climactic acts of the Regulators, pre-war protestors against corruption in the N.C. government, occur this spring.
“We’re glad to go online in time to help people cope with remote learning and cabin fever,” said Jim Morgan, founder of AmRevNC, LLC. “It seems like the perfect travel website for the COVID era. Most of our locations are entirely outdoors and accessible to the whole family.”
Four locations in McDowell County appear in the new online guide detailing more than 90 sites related to the American Revolution and Regulators in North Carolina. The four McDowell locations are the Battle of Cane Creek, Davidson’s Fort, Gillespie Gap and Turkey Cove and Cathey’s Fort.
These locations and other locations can be found by browsing a statewide map or county list, or following nine regional driving tours. Each location page includes map links, where to park and walk and the stories of what happened there. Background pages summarize the history of the war, military life, slavery and more.
“North Carolina was the center of the Revolution for six months starting in Fall 1780,” Morgan said. Among the highlights are two of the most famous campaigns of the Revolution, the Overmountain Men and the Race to the Dan; a nearly forgotten campaign against the Cherokees; and a civil war between Patriots and Loyalists that included hangings and the kidnapping of the governor.
Morgan, who has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, wrote the content based on extensive research and 8,116 miles of driving, according to the news release.
The four American Revolutionary War sites in McDowell are as follows:
• The Battle of Cane Creek. Fought on Sept. 12, 1780, a Patriot militia ambushes the army of British Maj. Patrick Ferguson. Three weeks after the battle, on Sunday, Oct. 1, an army of 1,400 Patriots called the Overmountain Men arrive at the same spot. They came from Quaker Meadows (in modern Morganton) down the same route Ferguson used. Having no tents, they made camp under the trees for what shelter those offer from a rain that started that afternoon.
• Davidson’s Fort Historical Park. In September 1776, Gen. Griffith Rutherford and his army launched a campaign against the Cherokee from Davidson’s Fort. This frontier stockade gave the town of Old Fort its name. A replica of it can be seen at Davidson’s Fort Historical Park in Old Fort.
• Gillespie Gap. More than 800 Overmountain Men, as they are now called, passed through Gillespie Gap on Friday, Sept. 29, 1780. These were militia members and volunteers who lived on the far side of the Appalachians, in Virginia and today’s Tennessee (then western North Carolina). They were on their way to attack a Loyalist army under British Maj. Patrick Ferguson. Last known to be camped at Gilbert Town near today’s Rutherfordton, Ferguson had threatened to cross the mountains to attack them. Gillespie Gap is located next to the Museum of North Carolina Minerals at the McDowell and Mitchell county line.
• Turkey Cove and Cathey’s Fort. William Cathey built a home just on the other side of the Catawba in 1776 in what is now northern McDowell County. The home was heavily timbered so it could double as a fort for his family and nearby European-Americans. For a few months, it was the farthest-west fortification of any kind in North Carolina. Cathey’s Fort in the Turkey Cove community was a stopover for both the Rutherford campaign against the Cherokees and the Overmountain Men’s march against the British.