Where freedom rings: New website guides visitors to American Revolution sites in McDowell, rest of NC

“North Carolina was the center of the Revolution for six months starting in Fall 1780,” Morgan said. Among the highlights are two of the most famous campaigns of the Revolution, the Overmountain Men and the Race to the Dan; a nearly forgotten campaign against the Cherokees; and a civil war between Patriots and Loyalists that included hangings and the kidnapping of the governor.

Morgan, who has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, wrote the content based on extensive research and 8,116 miles of driving, according to the news release.

The four American Revolutionary War sites in McDowell are as follows:

• The Battle of Cane Creek. Fought on Sept. 12, 1780, a Patriot militia ambushes the army of British Maj. Patrick Ferguson. Three weeks after the battle, on Sunday, Oct. 1, an army of 1,400 Patriots called the Overmountain Men arrive at the same spot. They came from Quaker Meadows (in modern Morganton) down the same route Ferguson used. Having no tents, they made camp under the trees for what shelter those offer from a rain that started that afternoon.