Welcome to NC's 'ugliest' congressional race

Cawthorn attended Patrick Henry College, a small Christian college in Virginia. Later, in a lawsuit stemming from the 2014 car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down, he testified that he dropped out after a semester after getting mostly Ds.

Cawthorn, meanwhile, is trying to make an issue of his opponent’s background.

Terrorists and ‘swiftboating’

Davis was once chief prosecutor for terrorism trials at Guantanamo Bay. He initially welcomed the assignment. Then his superiors pressed him to use evidence collected through torture.

“I was being pushed to use evidence obtained by water-boarding” prisoners, he told the AVL Watchdog last month. “Torture is a great way to get somebody to talk, but it’s not the way to get the truth.”

Davis left Guantanamo in 2007.

Cawthorn told the Observer that he supports water-boarding, which became illegal in the U.S in 2009. In two videos on his web page, he claims Davis helped defend several accused terrorists.