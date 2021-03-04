WATCH NOW: New video focuses on overdose awarness in McDowell

Community leaders want people in McDowell County know there are resources and help available to prevent overdoses.
Recently, Officer Matt Huggins with the Marion Police Department created a video about overdose awareness. It features Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Emergency Services Director William Kehler and Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. All of them are sending a message to McDowell County residents that help is available and overdoses can be prevented. This video is available on the Web site for The McDowell News and social media.
In addition, the Marion East Community Forum is holding an online event Saturday to promote overdose awareness.
Black Balloon Day is a nationwide commemoration that originated in Peabody, Mass. by Lauren and Diane Hurley. It is hoped that if every person in America affected by this epidemic hung a black balloon outside their house, the widespread nature of addiction would be apparent and recognized in each community. Black Balloon Day has become a national and international day of overdose awareness, according to a Facebook post by the Marion East Community Forum.
Black Balloon Day will be observed on Saturday, March 6.
“We will tie black balloons around the town of Marion in remembrance of the loved ones we have lost to overdose substance use,” reads the Facebook post. “Please put the name of your loved one in the comment or via messenger. We will put the name on the balloon and place it in the Marion streets. Or you could come to 900 Baldwin Ave. (between the white building and the brick church and down the steps) on Friday, April 5 and make your own and hang it where you want to.”
For more information email the organizers at marioneastcommunityforum@gmail.com or message the forum via Messenger. You can also visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2820174471578071