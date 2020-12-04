WATCH NOW: 41 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19; Dr. Tom Atkinson delivers community message

The McDowell County Health Department said on Friday 41 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), meaning the county will soon exceed 2,000 cases since the pandemic began.
Friday's report brought the total number of positives to 1,944 in McDowell County. There had been 24,947 tests conducted, 22,672 negative results and 331 tests are pending results as of the most recent report. Presently, there are 280 individuals in quarantine, 1,624 out of quarantine and 40 deaths, according to a news release.
North Carolina reported an additional 5,303 COVID-19 cases Friday, the second day in a row that the state has surpassed 5,000 new daily cases, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh.
There have now been 382,534 cases statewide since the pandemic began in March.
North Carolina shattered its previous record by over 1,000 Thursday when it reported 5,637 additional COVID-19 cases. The state set its previous record Nov. 22, when the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 cases in one day.
"Today we hit another devastating milestone," DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a news conference Thursday. "This is alarming. ... I am very worried."
The positive test rate has continued to climb, as well.
“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”
McDowell County Schools had not updated the numbers on its website since Nov. 20. At that time, there were 26 active cases in 14 schools.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. 3 staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 32 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 20 staff members and eight inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The News & Observer of Raleigh and the Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
