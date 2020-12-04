WATCH NOW: 41 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19; Dr. Tom Atkinson delivers community message

“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”

McDowell County Schools had not updated the numbers on its website since Nov. 20. At that time, there were 26 active cases in 14 schools.

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. 3 staff members have recovered.