WATCH NOW: 132 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 132 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This means that there are 2,635 total positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 29,290 tests conducted, 26,607 negative results and 48 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 379 individuals in quarantine, 2,211 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 50 staff members and 57 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 26 inmates and three staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.