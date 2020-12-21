WATCH NOW: 132 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 132 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This means that there are 2,635 total positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 29,290 tests conducted, 26,607 negative results and 48 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 379 individuals in quarantine, 2,211 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 50 staff members and 57 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 26 inmates and three staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing sites will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 28 from 9 -11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9-11 a.m.
