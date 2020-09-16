 Skip to main content
Wanted: Suspect that broke into neighboring buildings on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Rd.

  • Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope the public can help them solve two break-ins on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road.

The first was reported on Monday, Aug. 17. Someone broke into an outbuilding on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road and stole a chop saw, car ramps, a pressure washer and assorted DVDs.

This break-in occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 and 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The second was reported on Saturday, Sept. 5 at a neighboring outbuilding. Someone broke in and took an antique desk, a security camera system and assorted clothing.

This break-in occurred sometime between 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

