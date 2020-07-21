WANTED: Suspect in McDowell ATM break-in and safe theft

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope surveillance footage will lead them to the suspect believed to have attempted a break-in to an ATM and stole a safe from a store.
At 2:29 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, deputies responded to an alarm at the Cash Points ATM on U.S. 221 South beside of West Court Food Center #2. There was damage to the machine, indicating that someone tried to break into it but was unsuccessful.
At 3:16 a.m., deputies then responded to an alarm call at Riverside convenience store, on U.S. 70 West, where wiring and two doors had been damaged and a safe with an undisclosed amount of money was missing.
The suspect was caught on camera at both locations. Investigators believe the cases are related. The perpetrator was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black mask covering his face and, possibly, red shoes.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspect is asked to call Detective Billie Brown or Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
