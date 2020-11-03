Voting across McDowell appears light on Election Day in wake of early wave

On Election Day, the turnout at the precincts in McDowell County was somewhat light through early afternoon, in part due to the heavy early-voting turnout.
For example, there were only a handful of voters who showed up at the Marion No. 1 Precinct at Marion Elementary to cast their ballots at 12:30 p.m. when many people are off during their lunch break. A total number of 204 people had voted at Marion No. 1 by 12:30 p.m.
“We were busy this morning but it later slacked off,” said Teresa Proctor, chief judge for Marion No. 1. “It could pick up between three and five.”
Elections Director Kim Welborn said it depended on the precincts.
The light turnout on Election Day could be because of the record turnout during the early, or one-stop, voting period. A total of 14,596 voters in McDowell County cast their ballots early at the Marion and Old Fort locations. Welborn said that is a record turnout for early voting in McDowell.
This means 58% of the total number of registered voters had already cast their ballots before Election Day.
In addition, election officials have 2,537 absentee ballots by mail. Those will be counted today.
McDowell has a total number of 29,700 registered voters.
Marion No. 2 Precinct at East McDowell Middle School had more voters at 12:45 p.m.
“It’s been steady,” said Chief Judge Haskell Davis. “We’ve had good turnout. We had people waiting when we opened up. It picked up during lunch and it will again when they get off from work. So many people have voted early.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are being taken at all locations. Voters are asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers have to wear face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks are available for voters, if they want one. There is blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.
The voting booths are disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens are given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities are sprayed and disinfected after a person votes and social distancing is monitored. There are Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.
The 17 precincts and their polling places are: Marion No. 1, Marion Elementary School; Marion No. 2, East McDowell Junior High School; Marion No. 3, Clinchfield Methodist Fellowship Hall; Marion No. 4, First Freewill Baptist Church Fellowship Building; Marion No. 5, Cross Mill Church of God Fellowship Building; Pleasant Gardens, Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church; West Marion, McDowell Senior Center; Crooked Creek, the new Crooked Creek Fire Department station; Dysartsville, Dysartsville Fire Department; Glenwood, Glenwood Fire Department; Higgins, N.C. Highway Patrol station; Montford Cove, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department; Nebo, Nebo Elementary School; North Cove, Ashford/North Cove Fire Department; Old Fort No. 1, Old Fort First Baptist Church Fellowship Building; Old Fort No. 2, Old Fort Wesleyan Fellowship Building; and Turkey Cove, North Cove Elementary.
Here in McDowell County, voters will cast their ballots for the Board of Education seats up for election this year. The Marion, West Marion, Old Fort and North Cove seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs. Voters will also choose their next members of the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate.
The two seats on the McDowell County Commission and the Register of Deeds office will be on the ballot, even though those races were previously decided in the Republican primary.
Local voters will also make their choices for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, the governor’s office, lieutenant governor, a variety of statewide offices (including state Commissioner of Labor) and the presidential race.
Because polls did not close until 7:30 p.m. and counting would go into the night, The McDowell News will have results online Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and a print recap and reaction on Thursday.
