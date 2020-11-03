Voting across McDowell appears light on Election Day in wake of early wave

“It’s been steady,” said Chief Judge Haskell Davis. “We’ve had good turnout. We had people waiting when we opened up. It picked up during lunch and it will again when they get off from work. So many people have voted early.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are being taken at all locations. Voters are asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers have to wear face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks are available for voters, if they want one. There is blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.

The voting booths are disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens are given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities are sprayed and disinfected after a person votes and social distancing is monitored. There are Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.