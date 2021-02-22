Virtual event: Celebrating Black entrepreneurship with Earl B. Hunter Jr.

For decades, African-Americans have contributed significantly to the business landscape in America and around the world. Their achievements have changed the way we live our daily lives from the development of the refrigerated truck to the traffic light, African-American business professionals and creative minds have paved the way for others and inspired thousands along the way.
Earl B. Hunter Jr. is one of our local inspirations that is changing the lives of many through his dedication, passion and entrepreneurial spirit. In celebration of Black History Month, we honor historic achievements and look to inspire a whole new generation of African-American entrepreneurship in this virtual event on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 9:30 a.m.
He will share his story of success and even some stumbles along the way to his current success and meaningful impact to not just the African-American community but all who work to create greatness in ourselves and our communities.
A native of Columbia, S.C., Earl B. Hunter Jr. is an experienced business leader across multiple industries. He has been widely recognized for his ebullient personality, hard work ethic and non-traditional approach to building relationships and closing deals. Hunter is driven by success and he always plays to win at whatever challenge is presented to him. He is sure to inspire and motivate the entrepreneurial spirit in us all.
Hunter is the founder and president of Black Folks Camp Too — a marketing-driven business whose mission is to increase diversity in the outdoor industry by making it easier, more interesting and more fun for Black folks to go camping. He walks right through established barriers and long-standing notions that can hold us back from being impactful for others.
Join us as we celebrate the great achievements of the past and get inspired by Earl's dynamic personality and savvy business advice. You might even leave planning out your next business venture.
Registration is required. You can register for this online meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItfuirrTsuH9MJ1DtQcGLUFK8g_qK79w2y
For more information, email Tina Wolfe at twolfe@mcdowellchamber.com.