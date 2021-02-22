Virtual event: Celebrating Black entrepreneurship with Earl B. Hunter Jr.

For decades, African-Americans have contributed significantly to the business landscape in America and around the world. Their achievements have changed the way we live our daily lives from the development of the refrigerated truck to the traffic light, African-American business professionals and creative minds have paved the way for others and inspired thousands along the way.

Earl B. Hunter Jr. is one of our local inspirations that is changing the lives of many through his dedication, passion and entrepreneurial spirit. In celebration of Black History Month, we honor historic achievements and look to inspire a whole new generation of African-American entrepreneurship in this virtual event on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 9:30 a.m.

He will share his story of success and even some stumbles along the way to his current success and meaningful impact to not just the African-American community but all who work to create greatness in ourselves and our communities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}