Victim becomes suspect after recanting assault story

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man has been charged for resisting and obstructing an officer after he recanted his assault story.

Deputy William Guzman of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Leonard Keith Frady, 61, of Dusty Hollow Drive in Marion, with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. Guzman charged Frady’s wife in May after a reported domestic assault, in which Frady told Guzman his wife pushed him off the porch and spit on him, according to a news release.

The case went to trial on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and, when Frady took the stand to testify, he recanted his story, saying his wife didn’t push him.

Frady got a written promise to appear in court, according to the news release.